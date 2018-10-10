Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
25 Cheeky Gifts For People Who Don't Mind A Little Nudity

All bodies are good bodies.
By Brittany Nims
10/10/2018 04:47pm ET

Give your body-loving bestie the breast gifts that money can buy this holiday season.

Whether you’re a woman with big boobs, a curvy gal who wears above a size 14 or a tall woman who likes to workout, we’re of the belief that all bodies are good bodies.

Because celebrating body diversity is something we can get behind, we’ve rounded up 25 spot-on gifts for body-positive people who don’t mind a bit of nudity.

Take a look below:

1
Free The Nipple Boob Mug
Etsy // TheODYSEA
Get it on Etsy, $19. 
2
Female Form Vase
Urban Outfitters
Get it at Urban Outfitters, $16. 
3
Body Positivity Boob Ring
Etsy // AlfalfaSprout
Get it on Etsy, $30+. 
4
DOIY Design Boob Paper Weight
Urban Outfitters
Get it at Urban Outfitters, $18. 
5
Hairy Leg Plant Topper
Etsy // LoucLarkeStudio
Get them on Etsy﻿, $13.56.
6
Premade Gold Willy Pot
Etsy // PleasurePots
Get it on Etsy, $24.40. 
7
Boob Bath Mat by Cold Picnic
Bando
Get it at Ban.do, $60. 
8
Custom Bum Pot
Etsy // PleasurePots
Get it on Etsy, $27.11. 
9
Boobs Zipper Makeup Bag
Etsy // JulieAnnArt
Get it on Etsy, $18. 
10
All Bodies Are Good Bodies Sticker
Etsy // TreeLabel
Get it on Etsy, $3.75. 
11
Boobies Tote Bag
Etsy // ThePrintableConcept
Get it on Etsy, $25. 
12
Boobs Wrapping Paper
Etsy // LostMarblesCo
Get it on Etsy, $2.70+. 
13
Will Hand Drawn Print Digital Download
Etsy // PaperDrawPrints
Get it on Etsy, $4.07. 
14
Galphabet 'M' Legs Pin
Etsy // LoucLarkeStudio
Get them on Etsy, $13.56.
15
Not Afraid Gyna Ring
Etsy // lamuchachabarbuda
Get it on Etsy, $60. (Five percent of proceed donated to Il'laramatak, an NGO dedicated to preventing female genital mutilation). 
16
Boobs Shower Curtain By Natalie Catalina For Deny
Urban Outfitters
Get it at Urban Outfitters, $89. 
17
Female Form Planter
Urban Outfitters
Get it at Urban Outfitters, $12. 
18
Diversity Celebration Vulva And Penis Prints
Etsy // HildeAtalanta
Get it on Etsy, $17.80+. 
19
Black Linen Block Printed Butt Accent Pillow
Etsy // FLAXandSYMBOL
Get it on Etsy, $39+. 
20
Boobs Feminist Shirt
Etsy // RealRebel
Sizes S to XXL. Get it at Etsy, $13+.
21
The Two Body Earrings
Etsy // CraftaholicNYC
Get them on Etsy, $12. 
22
Silver Boob Studs
Etsy // AprilMayJewelryCo
Get them on Etsy, $40. 
23
Body Diversity You're Welcome Club Sticker Set
Etsy // HildeAtalanta
Get them at Etsy, $1.78+. 
24
Boobs Minimalist Wall Art Print
Etsy // ForTheLoveOfCo
Get it at Etsy, $20+. 
25
One Line Sexual Female Body Printable Illustration
Etsy // ExplicitDesign
Get it on Etsy, $7.35. 

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

