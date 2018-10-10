25 Cheeky Gifts For People Who Don't Mind A Little Nudity

Give your body-loving bestie the breast gifts that money can buy this holiday season.
Whether you’re a woman with big boobs, a curvy gal who wears above a size 14 or a tall woman who likes to workout, we’re of the belief that all bodies are good bodies.
Because celebrating body diversity is something we can get behind, we’ve rounded up 25 spot-on gifts for body-positive people who don’t mind a bit of nudity.
Take a look below:
1
Free The Nipple Boob Mug
Etsy // TheODYSEA
2
Female Form Vase
Urban Outfitters
3
Body Positivity Boob Ring
Etsy // AlfalfaSprout
4
DOIY Design Boob Paper Weight
Urban Outfitters
5
Hairy Leg Plant Topper
Etsy // LoucLarkeStudio
6
Premade Gold Willy Pot
Etsy // PleasurePots
7
Boob Bath Mat by Cold Picnic
Bando
8
Custom Bum Pot
Etsy // PleasurePots
9
Boobs Zipper Makeup Bag
Etsy // JulieAnnArt
10
All Bodies Are Good Bodies Sticker
Etsy // TreeLabel
11
Boobies Tote Bag
Etsy // ThePrintableConcept
12
Boobs Wrapping Paper
Etsy // LostMarblesCo
13
Will Hand Drawn Print Digital Download
Etsy // PaperDrawPrints
14
Galphabet 'M' Legs Pin
Etsy // LoucLarkeStudio
15
Not Afraid Gyna Ring
Etsy // lamuchachabarbuda
16
Boobs Shower Curtain By Natalie Catalina For Deny
Urban Outfitters
17
Female Form Planter
Urban Outfitters
18
Diversity Celebration Vulva And Penis Prints
Etsy // HildeAtalanta
19
Black Linen Block Printed Butt Accent Pillow
Etsy // FLAXandSYMBOL
20
Boobs Feminist Shirt
Etsy // RealRebel
21
The Two Body Earrings
Etsy // CraftaholicNYC
22
Silver Boob Studs
Etsy // AprilMayJewelryCo
23
Body Diversity You're Welcome Club Sticker Set
Etsy // HildeAtalanta
24
Boobs Minimalist Wall Art Print
Etsy // ForTheLoveOfCo
25
One Line Sexual Female Body Printable Illustration
Etsy // ExplicitDesign
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.