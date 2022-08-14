SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — A loud “boom” heard across areas of northern Utah was likely a meteor, officials said Saturday.

Reports of the loud noise circulated at about 8:30 a.m., with people from Orem to southern Idaho posting that they heard the “boom,” The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox tweeted that his office confirmed it was not related to any seismic activity or military installations.

The National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office wrote in a tweet that its lightning detection mapper likely picked up the meteor’s trail flash, which officials said seemed to be confirmed by witness video in Roy.

Video of the #meteor in Utah on 8/13 pic.twitter.com/IphnJS0TAd — C Nielsen (@nielsenc) August 13, 2022

It was a meteor. A lady from Roy got this on her camera. A bluish fireball then a minute later was a boom. Watch left to right pic.twitter.com/KXAEqj8PAv — Heather Beers Watts (@hwatts1990) August 13, 2022

#BOOM! Here are some of the videos that captured the sound and sight of a meteor flying across northern Utah skies today.



We spoke with some experts on the topic: https://t.co/19gfrUT6CS pic.twitter.com/ns9XXDmCPV — FOX 13 News Utah (@fox13) August 14, 2022

South Salt Lake resident Wendi Melling was just heading out the door Saturday morning when she heard the noise, which she described as a “loud deep booming sound” followed by a few seconds of rumbling.

“I thought I heard something fall in the house. I have since searched the house top to bottom and the only thing I’ve found was one slat from our wooden fence that had fallen, so that’s a relief,” Melling wrote in a Facebook message.

“It did sound similar to sonic booms I’ve heard before, followed by a short incident of a sound similar to low rolling thunder,” Melling continued. “This rumbling noise that followed the boom was maybe on 3-4 seconds.”