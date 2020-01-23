Guilty Possum Trashes Woman's Office And Becomes A Meme

An Australian woman has had to deal with an extraordinary confrontation in her workplace.

Bree Blakeman, a senior research fellow at the Australian National University in Canberra, thought at first her office had been trashed when she arrived at work this week. Well, it had, but the offender, a common brushtail possum, was cute enough to get away with it:

Walked into my office and thought someone must have broken in because it looks trashed... and then I saw this little sweetie covering behind my computer. ❣️ pic.twitter.com/B4tuj0kYpT — Bree (@FF_notes) January 19, 2020

The sheepish-faced possum quickly found internet stardom, with Blakeman’s tweet raking in hundreds of thousands of likes.

She explained in an update that the critter had fallen in through the ceiling, and she’d called campus officials to catch and relocate it ― but its departure would ultimately be on its own terms.

Update: three lovey people came to assess the situation. They are going to come back with a little possum box and some fresh fruit and then we must all wait until it decides to go into the box. Possibly 24hrs. Not even mad. 😆 — Bree (@FF_notes) January 20, 2020

Come nightfall, the possum had still not expressed any interest in giving up his new lodgings.

“Looks like Possum will be spending another night in my office,” Blakeman wrote. “It showed no interest in alternate accommodation provided (+ fresh fruit). The wildlife people will check again in the morning.”

Looks like Possum will be spending another night in my office. It showed no interest in alternate accommodation provided (+ fresh fruit). The wildlife people will check again in the morning. pic.twitter.com/alyyXZ5Wf5 — Bree (@FF_notes) January 20, 2020

On Tuesday, Blakeman provided a “world exclusive possum update”: It was still occupying her office.

World exclusive possum update lol: as of 3:50pm today (Tues Jan 21) the discombobulated possum is still occupying my office. They are going to check the box trap again in the morning. — Bree (@FF_notes) January 21, 2020

Finally, on the third day, the possum saga drew to a close. Still refusing to enter the box placed in the office to relocate him, the little guy exited the same way he came in.

Final (happy) update: possum catcher checked my office again this morning & the possum wasn’t in the cage but it seems to have found it’s own way out of the room. After a bit of rest, some water and carrot it must have climbed back through the hole in the ceiling. 😌 🌿 👏🏼 — Bree (@FF_notes) January 22, 2020

Of course, three days could not go by without the new online sensation becoming the star of a few memes.

