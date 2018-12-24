Shop The Best Post-Christmas Sales on Home Items

IndianFace via Getty Images

Trying to convince your family to come to your place for the holidays next year — but don’t think they’ll all fit around your dining table? Is it finally time to replace the couch your nephew spilled juice on last Christmas Eve? Maybe you’re just feeling new year, new home and want to redecorate.

The good news is, this is a great time to shop for big home items! Plenty of retailers are running post-Christmas sales on big home items, and some of the deals are even better than Black Friday or Cyber Monday. We found after-Christmas sales on big-ticket home items like $200 off a mattress with 2 free pillows and up to $500 off orders from Burrow.

So you can redecorate your home from the comfort of your home, we’ve rounded up the best post-Christmas sales on big home items. Just be sure to check back, as we’ll be updating this list as the deals are announced:



Wayfair

Get up to 75 percent off on select items from Wayfair.

Helix

Leesa

Burrow

From Dec. 22 to Jan 6. Use code: HELLOW2019 to save anywhere from $100 off orders over $900 to $500 off orders of over $2500, with plenty of deals in between.

Tempur-Pedic

Use the code PILLOW30 to get 30 percent off your order. Get a $300 gift with the purchase with select mattress set purchase, and 15 percent off a Tempur-Topper plus a free cozy collection set.

Dormify

Starting Dec. 26 to Jan. 1 get 70 percent off select styles on Dormify.

Ghostbed

Save up to $200 on a mattress and get 2 free pillows from Ghostbed.

Hayneedle

Get 40 percent off home and storage products during Hayneedle’s storage sale.

Dreamcloud

Get $200 off when you purchase a mattress during their holiday sale.

Lulu & Georgia

Buy one $200 gift card, get a $50 gift card from Lulu & Georgia.

World Market