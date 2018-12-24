Shop The Best Post-Christmas Sales on Home Items

Trying to convince your family to come to your place for the holidays next year — but don’t think they’ll all fit around your dining table? Is it finally time to replace the couch your nephew spilled juice on last Christmas Eve? Maybe you’re just feeling new year, new home and want to redecorate.
The good news is, this is a great time to shop for big home items! Plenty of retailers are running post-Christmas sales on big home items, and some of the deals are even better than Black Friday or Cyber Monday. We found after-Christmas sales on big-ticket home items like $200 off a mattress with 2 free pillows and up to $500 off orders from Burrow.
So you can redecorate your home from the comfort of your home, we’ve rounded up the best post-Christmas sales on big home items. Just be sure to check back, as we’ll be updating this list as the deals are announced:
Just you know, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
Wayfair
Get up to 75 percent off on select items from Wayfair.
Helix
Get $75 off a Helix Mattress when use code NIGHTS75, get $100 when you spend over $1,000 and use code NIGHTS100, get up to $125 off a Luxe Mattress when you use code LUXE125 on Helix.
Leesa
Get $150 off a Leesa mattress plus a free pillow or $225 off a Sapira mattress and a free pillow from Leesa.
Burrow
From Dec. 22 to Jan 6. Use code: HELLOW2019 to save anywhere from $100 off orders over $900 to $500 off orders of over $2500, with plenty of deals in between.
Tempur-Pedic
Use the code PILLOW30 to get 30 percent off your order. Get a $300 gift with the purchase with select mattress set purchase, and 15 percent off a Tempur-Topper plus a free cozy collection set.
Dormify
Starting Dec. 26 to Jan. 1 get 70 percent off select styles on Dormify.
Ghostbed
Save up to $200 on a mattress and get 2 free pillows from Ghostbed.
Hayneedle
Get 40 percent off home and storage products during Hayneedle’s storage sale.
Dreamcloud
Get $200 off when you purchase a mattress during their holiday sale.
Lulu & Georgia
Buy one $200 gift card, get a $50 gift card from Lulu & Georgia.
World Market
Save up to 40 percent on select products from World Market.