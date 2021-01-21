A Sad Post-Credit Scene Was Cut From 'Avengers: Endgame'

Marvel’s new Disney+ series “WandaVision” is fun, weird, and also kind of confusing. For instance, isn’t Vision supposed to be hella dead?

The last time we saw Paul Bettany’s robot superhero, he was getting killed by Thanos in “Avengers: Infinity War” before being tossed aside like used aluminum foil. Unlike many of the other “deaths” from “Infinity War,” Vision doesn’t come back to life, so how is this dude bopping around town in “WandaVision”?

While talking recently with Wanda herself, Elizabeth Olsen, in a video for IMDb, Bettany revealed there was originally a post-credit scene in “Endgame” that may have explained some things.

“At one point there was gonna be a tag where you opened a sort of body bag drawer and then there was the Vision,” Bettany said. “[Marvel boss Kevin Feige] kind of talked to me and said, ‘I’ve got to pull the shot.’ And I was like, ‘Ugh!’ because I really wanted that profit participation.”

While it’d be sad to see Wanda looking at the scrap metal that’s left of her former robot boo, it perhaps would’ve also cleared up some “WandaVision” confusion.

No, Vision hasn’t come back to life. He’s still super dead. The Vision we see in “WandaVision” is likely just a projection in her head, or a copy of the character created in her own alternate reality.

Bettany actually goes on to say in the interview that he thought he was getting fired from Marvel until they pitched him the “WandaVision” idea.

With “Endgame” being the capstone on the first decade of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it makes sense that it’d skip on including a tease for the next big thing. Still, fans — as well as Bettany — would’ve probably appreciated a clearer vision when it came to, you know, Vision.

See the full interview below: