Post Malone Says He And His Girlfriend Are Expecting A Baby

Rapper Post Malone told TMZ on Tuesday that he and his girlfriend are expecting a baby.

“I’m excited for this next chapter in my life, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad,” Malone, born Austin Post, told the entertainment site. “Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day.”

The “Circles” singer and his partner celebrated the joyous news at a party for family in Southern California last weekend, TMZ reported. No word if the get-together was at Olive Garden, Malone’s favorite restaurant.

Malone performed at the Coachella festival in April ― but he no longer calls L.A. home. He relocated to a Utah mountainside retreat a few years ago to live a quieter life.

“The move to Utah has made things a lot better for my mental health,” he told Billboard during a video shoot in January.

His girlfriend keeps a low profile, to the point where her name has not been made public.

Naturally, fans and media on Twitter offered the nine-time Grammy nominee a “Congratulations,” the title of one of his hits.