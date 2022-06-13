Post Malone Is Now The Father Of A Baby Girl

Call him Papa Malone now.

Singer Post Malone told Howard Stern on Monday that he and his fiancee welcomed a baby girl last month.

Malone slyly mentioned the child, his first, while discussing his recording process. Stern noted that the singer had kept the pregnancy “on the QT,” though he did tell TMZ about it last month. In the same interview, he revealed that he and his girlfriend are now engaged.

The names of both the baby and Malone’s fiancee remain a mystery to the general public, according to People.com.

Malone explained why he didn’t officially announce the birth.

“I want her to make her own decisions,” he said, before the topic transitioned to Malone’s willingness to spend $800,000 on “Magic: The Gathering” cards.