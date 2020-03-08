Post Malone Is Doing Just Fine, Promises He's 'Not On Drugs'

Post Malone, he of many face tattoos, would like you to know he’s “not doing drugs” and, in fact, has never been better.

The rapper and singer has sparked some concern among his fanbase this week after videos of him “slurring his words, rolling his eyes and falling,” according to CNN, made the internet rounds.

“HE IS NOT OKAY. HE NEEDS HELP!” one fan wrote alongside a viral video of Malone seeming to lose his balance mid-concert, while another added that the situation was “heartbreaking.”

But Malone is doing just fine, he assured fans on Friday, putting the rumors that he’s struggling to rest during a break in the Memphis, Tennessee, stop of his Runaway Tour.

“I’m not on drugs and I feel the best I’ve ever fucking felt in my life,” he told the crowd, in footage captured by a concertgoer.

“And that’s why I can bust my ass for these shows and fucking fall on the floor and do all that fun shit. But for anyone that’s concerned here, I appreciate the love and the support, but I feel fucking fantastic and I’m not doing drugs,” he said.

Post Malone addresses peoples concerns about his health pic.twitter.com/ETlHsA9uDk — LazyAsf (@LazyAsfBRUH) March 7, 2020

Malone’s representatives did not respond to HuffPost’s request for comment, but the singer’s tour photographer Adam DeGross echoed Malone’s onstage sentiments in a social media post.

“No one does drugs, no one is going nuts, everything is all good,” DeGross wrote on Instagram, adding that Malone likely tripped due to the grates onstage.

The “Sunflower” singer is currently on the second leg of the tour promoting his third studio album ”Hollywood’s Bleeding,” which will conclude in London this summer.

Malone has been especially candid about his innermost feelings lately, so there’s no indication that he wouldn’t be honest with fans.

Speaking with GQ in an interview earlier this month, the 24-year-old called himself an “ugly-ass motherfucker” and revealed that his many face tattoos help boost his self-esteem.

“It does maybe come from a place of insecurity,” he explained. “I don’t like how I look, so I’m going to put something cool on there so I can look at myself and say, ‘You look cool, kid,’ and have a modicum of self-confidence when it comes to my appearance.”