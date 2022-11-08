Post Malone Officiates A Queer Wedding Onstage In Seattle: 'You May Kiss Your Partner'

Post Malone is now a wedding officiant. The rapper presided over an unofficial ceremony between two of his fans on Saturday ― and he did it onstage.

“Dude, I am shook,” TikTok user Heidi Lavon said in a viral video of friends Jana and Randee tying the knot. “Post Malone married my best friends yesterday. But it doesn’t end there, we need everybody’s help to see if we can get Post to come to the wedding in March.”

Footage of the ceremony revealed the smoke-filled Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle was barren, suggesting Post’s concert had just ended. The two women stood opposite each other while Post, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, smoked a cigarette.

While he hadn’t prepared a speech for the occasion, Post let the couple share whatever “vow-esque” words they had for each other. The “Rockstar” suggested Jana go first, with an overwhelmed Randee admitting she was too nervous to “even know what to say.”

After a brief exchange of vows, Post asked if they wanted to be each other’s “lawfully wedded partner,” to which they happily agreed. The rapper then decreed: “You may kiss your partner right now. In the eyes of space, I declare these two lawfully wedded.”

Post, who broke into the hip-hop scene with his 2015 debut single “White Iverson” and reportedly sold more than 80 million records, has helped his loyal fans before. He aided a couple with a gender reveal during a meet-and-greet in October, according to Billboard.

“You want me to just tell you?” Post asked before opening the envelope he was handed. “You didn’t see it? Y’all didn’t see it? It’s a girl! You’re going to be a girl dad!”

Post also helped fan Rita Regan after spotting her in the crowd of his New York City show in October, according to People. Regan was holding a sign that read “POSTY PLEASE DRAW MY NEXT TATTOO” — which he graciously did on the poster.

As for Jana and Randee, their friend Lavon doesn’t want Saturday’s magic moment to end. She urged her TikTok followers to extend Post an invite to the couple’s wedding.

“Please, everybody tag Post Malone in the comments,” she said. “And congratulations Jana and Randee.”