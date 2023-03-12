What's Hot

Idris Elba May Or May Not Be Kidding About His 'Hardest Role Ever'

Our 6-Year-Old Wanted To Use 'They/Them' Pronouns. We Had No Idea What We Were In For.

Hailey Bieber Reflects On Her Mini-Stroke 1 Year Later

Lil Nas X Stuns With Bedazzled Crop Top Look At Versace Fashion Show

Bindi Irwin Opens Up About Decadelong Battle With Endometriosis

Twitter Uses Dark Humor To Roast Study That Calls Pandemic Mental Health Crisis ‘Minimal’

Harriet Tubman Monument Replaces Christopher Columbus Statue In New Jersey

James Van Der Beek's TV Mom Sends Him Birthday Cookies For A Touching Reason

Bud Grant, Stoic Coach Of Powerful Vikings Teams, Dies At 95

Florence Pugh Explains Why She Can't See Herself In A Nancy Meyers Movie

Kiska, 'World's Loneliest' Orca And Last Captive Whale In Canada, Has Died

Small-Government Conservative Or Authoritarian — Will The Real Ron DeSantis Please Stand Up?

Entertainmentsaturday night liveThe OscarsSNL

Mike Tyson Holds Security Down At First Post-Slap Oscars In 'SNL' Cold Open

Tyson (played by Kenan Thompson) revealed what weapon Jimmy Kimmel would have on him in case of a second Oscars' slap.
Ben Blanchet

Mike Tyson (played by Kenan Thompson) broke down his defense strategy ahead of the first post-slap Oscars in a “Saturday Night Live” spoof of an Access Hollywood red carpet show.

The show’s cold open poked fun at several Oscar-nominated stars including “Everything Everywhere All At Once” actor Jamie Lee Curtis along with “The Banshees of Inisherin” actors Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson.

The Access Hollywood hosts (played by Heidi Gardner and Andrew Dismukes) brought in their first guest – Tyson – who stated he’d handle security “judicially and expeditiously” in the wake of Will Smith’s slap of presenter Chris Rock last year.

One of the hosts – Mario Lopez (played by Dismukes) – quizzed Thompson on whether there are new security measures following the slap heard ’round the world.

“Thank you for that question, Mario Luigi – this year all the nominees have been given tasers, all the seat fillers have been given guns and [host] Jimmy Kimmel has been given a flamethrower,” he answered.

He later added that the Oscars is taking the possible threat of a second attack by Smith “very seriously.”

“Luckily we were able to slip one of those Apple AirTags into Will Smith’s pocket, so we know exactly where he’ll be at all times – unless, of course, he changes his pants and then he can be anywhere so stay frosty everybody,” Thompson said.

You can watch more of the “SNL” cold open – which includes George Santos (played by Bowen Yang) pretending to be Tom Cruise – below.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ben Blanchet - null

Popular in the Community