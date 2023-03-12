Mike Tyson Holds Security Down At First Post-Slap Oscars In 'SNL' Cold Open

Advertisement

The Access Hollywood hosts (played by Heidi Gardner and Andrew Dismukes) brought in their first guest – Tyson – who stated he’d handle security “judicially and expeditiously” in the wake of Will Smith’s slap of presenter Chris Rock last year.

One of the hosts – Mario Lopez (played by Dismukes) – quizzed Thompson on whether there are new security measures following the slap heard ’round the world.

“Thank you for that question, Mario Luigi – this year all the nominees have been given tasers, all the seat fillers have been given guns and [host] Jimmy Kimmel has been given a flamethrower,” he answered.

He later added that the Oscars is taking the possible threat of a second attack by Smith “very seriously.”

“Luckily we were able to slip one of those Apple AirTags into Will Smith’s pocket, so we know exactly where he’ll be at all times – unless, of course, he changes his pants and then he can be anywhere so stay frosty everybody,” Thompson said.

You can watch more of the “SNL” cold open – which includes George Santos (played by Bowen Yang) pretending to be Tom Cruise – below.

Interviews with Mike Tyson and Jamie Lee Curtis direct from the Oscars r̵e̵d̵ champagne carpet pic.twitter.com/Xy3BXH77Kb — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) March 12, 2023