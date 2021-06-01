Postal Clerk Pays Extra Postage To Ensure Wedding Invites Make It In Time

WASILLA, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska bride-to-be mailed out her wedding invitations last month and eagerly waited for friends and family to respond. And kept waiting.

“We were kind of wondering why we weren’t receiving any RSVPs, but we really didn’t think much of it,” Crystle Lewis of Wasilla told news station KTUU-TV.

It turns out, they had incorrect postage on their invitations. Their style of invitation, with a wax seal on the back side of the envelope, required extra postage.

A notice had been sent to the post office box associated with the invitations, informing them about the postage due.

Wasilla Post Office window clerk Edward “Lee” Mayton noticed the letters and saw that the owner hadn’t checked the P.O. box.

“I saw the notice that had been dated for almost two weeks, so I’m like, ‘These have to go out,’ because they looked like wedding invitations,” Lee said.

He didn’t know the date of the wedding. Since it could be soon, he decided he had to get the invitations out.

Mayton bought the extra postage needed to mail the 50 or so invitations and with the help of his co-workers, got them stamped and in the mail that night.

“That’s just what we do, not just because we’re supposed to do it,” he said. “This is Wasilla. We take care of each other out here.”

Lewis became emotional when she heard about what Mayton did.

“I couldn’t help but choke up. It was so unexpected. I wasn’t expecting that at all, it was really nice,” she said.

Mayton has been employed at the post office in Wasilla, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Anchorage, for about three years. Mayton said not only was he was happy to do it, he would do it again.