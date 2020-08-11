Postal Service, NRA And COVID-19: Views From HuffPost Readers

Every week, HuffPost editors read your comments on our top stories and highlight those that cut through the noise and make us think, help us see things from a different perspective, start conversations or even change our minds.
“Problem is not payroll taxes, it’s sickness. Case in point, Disney World just announced they’re cutting operating hours because tourists aren’t visiting and they’re losing money. Cutting payroll taxes won’t get tourists to Orlando.”
— Tom James
“Without Social Security and Medicare money going into our system the country would dry up and blow away in six months, it would make the current economic crisis look like an all inclusive vacation.”
— Tom Lloyd
“Many Americans are watching the US response with equal astonishment.”
— Jack Garnder
“All our lives, we have had it drilled into us that we are bigger, better, stronger than any other nation in the world. It was all a lie. We wanted to be respected, admired, and feared. We are now a laughing stock.”
— Barbara White
“Keep in mind that it’s not just voting ballots. Medication, seniors getting their social security checks and millions of bills/payments are mailed everyday. Talk about slowing up economic recovery. People do not need late fees at this time.”
—N Grimstad
“The USPS handles many tons of mail every day. Its goal is not profit, but communication. In my lifetime I’ve seen a first class letter go from 3 cents to 55 cents. But what matters is not the cost, but the value of the service, like that of every other government agency.”
— Jerry Engelbach
“Regardless of one’s opinion of gun rights. Fraud is a crime.”
— L Vogt
“As an NRA supporter, I see a lot of good potentially coming from this. I hope for a leaner and more financially transparent NRA that will appeal to a wider range of Americans in defense of the 2nd Amendment.”
— Carl Welte