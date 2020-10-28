What Happened And What’s Next: A Postelection Q&A With HuffPost

The 2020 election is here — who will occupy the White House, lead the U.S. Senate and make decisions affecting all of us in the coming years?
Join us at 1 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 6 for a virtual event to recap the election and ponder what’s to come.
The discussion will feature Washington bureau chief Amanda Terkel, senior White House correspondent Shirish Date and senior politics reporter Kevin Robillard. They will also answer questions from the live audience.
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more informationTrack ballot status
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place