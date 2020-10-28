What Happened And What’s Next: A Postelection Q&A With HuffPost

The 2020 election is here — who will occupy the White House, lead the U.S. Senate and make decisions affecting all of us in the coming years?

Join us at 1 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 6 for a virtual event to recap the election and ponder what’s to come.

The discussion will feature Washington bureau chief Amanda Terkel, senior White House correspondent Shirish Date and senior politics reporter Kevin Robillard. They will also answer questions from the live audience.

The virtual event will be open to HuffPost members only. Sign up for membership by 11:59 p.m. ET on Nov. 4 to attend for free. Click here for a free membership. You can also financially support our journalism — sign up for a paid membership here. All new and existing members will receive an email with a link to register for the event.

Please note that attendance for each event will be limited to 300 participants. Registration will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

We look forward to seeing you on Nov. 6! Get more details about the event.

Check out all of upcoming and past virtual events here.

HuffPost HuffPost Events