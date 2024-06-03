TikTok Swears This $5 Tool Can Save Your Pans From Burnt Destruction

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
You’ve just made a breakfast of scrambled eggs or a batch of chocolate chip cookies and now your dirty cookware is left in a state of burnt cooked-on mess. Rather than struggling sink-side with a sponge or resolving yourself to a permanently stained baking sheet, TikTok has unearthed a simple cleaning tool that can solve this very problem.
This pan and dish scraper is essentially a square-shaped tool made from hard and dishwasher-safe polycarbonate plastic and has some Amazon reviewers referring to it as a “kitchen essential.” It features both curved and pointed flexible edges that can perfectly lift away seared on foods from a variety of surfaces like stovetops, dishes, enamel cookware and cast iron skillets — all without scratching or pre-soaking cookware. According to both TikTok and online reviewers, this is especially useful when you don’t want to dirty numerous sponges with food remnants or coat your preciously seasoned cast iron skillets with dish soap (which you should never do).
Users also use this for peeling off troublesome price stickers and stubborn residue from items, de-crumbing tight crevices and a variety of other odd jobs that inevitably crop up around a household. You can even use one for food purposes like sectioning off mounds of dough or rounds of ground hamburger meat. And since each pack comes with three individually wrapped scrapers, it’s easy to have a designated scraper for each need.
If you’re familiar with the brand Pampered Chef, this tool may look familiar. But many customers complain of the brand’s version being either limited in availability or curiously over-priced, causing many scraper-seekers to try this identical option instead. Fortunately, an overwhelming number of Amazon reviews claim that this is a great substitute and performs indistinguishably from the name brand.
Toss a pack of these helpful scrapers in your virtual shopping cart before your next big mess or cooked-on catastrophe, or keep reading to see some promising reviews.
Promising Amazon reviews:
“These are a must have in my kitchen. I purchased these to replace the one I had for 30+ years (somehow lost?). They are very sturdy, have curved and 90 degree angled corners, great for cleaning all shapes. I definitely recommend these pan scrapers.” — C. Winters
“I’ve used these forever. Always got them from Pampered Chef. These are every bit as good. Sturdy, strong, easy to use.” — Amazon customer
“Purchased these after seeing them on TikTok. Have used them a few times for scraping pans, but mostly grab them for weird little jobs where you need a scraper. Great for helping peel a label off a jar, and would be perfect for making a smooth grout line. Whatever you use them for, you can’t beat the price. Recommend having them around for the weird things that crop up. Very sturdy, too. I can’t imagine having to replace them unless you lose them.” — momtwice
“I have been meaning to get some of these for a while to scrape tough food on plates and pans and such without ruining them. These get the job done and hold up well. Can’t argue with that!” — Kaity Glaeser
“It may seem that a pan scraper is an inconsequential item to have, but it is a huge help and time saver. I use my Crock-Pot a lot and even with using vegetable spray to keep the food from sticking, I will still get a soft crust baked on the side of the crock, which I would normally soak for a while and then try to get off with a soft scrub pad. Not with these pan scrapers! In a matter of seconds I was able to get the entire crust off of my crock pot, which normally takes much longer. These things are awesome for removing baked on/stuck on food.” — Happy DIYer (This review has been edited for length. Read the full review.)