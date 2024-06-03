TikTok Swears This $5 Tool Can Save Your Pans From Burnt Destruction

“These are a must have in my kitchen. I purchased these to replace the one I had for 30+ years (somehow lost?). They are very sturdy, have curved and 90 degree angled corners, great for cleaning all shapes. I definitely recommend these pan scrapers.” — C. Winters

“I’ve used these forever. Always got them from Pampered Chef. These are every bit as good. Sturdy, strong, easy to use.” — Amazon customer

“Purchased these after seeing them on TikTok. Have used them a few times for scraping pans, but mostly grab them for weird little jobs where you need a scraper. Great for helping peel a label off a jar, and would be perfect for making a smooth grout line. Whatever you use them for, you can’t beat the price. Recommend having them around for the weird things that crop up. Very sturdy, too. I can’t imagine having to replace them unless you lose them.” — momtwice

“I have been meaning to get some of these for a while to scrape tough food on plates and pans and such without ruining them. These get the job done and hold up well. Can’t argue with that!” — Kaity Glaeser

“It may seem that a pan scraper is an inconsequential item to have, but it is a huge help and time saver. I use my Crock-Pot a lot and even with using vegetable spray to keep the food from sticking, I will still get a soft crust baked on the side of the crock, which I would normally soak for a while and then try to get off with a soft scrub pad. Not with these pan scrapers! In a matter of seconds I was able to get the entire crust off of my crock pot, which normally takes much longer. These things are awesome for removing baked on/stuck on food.” — Happy DIYer (This review has been edited for length. Read the full review.)