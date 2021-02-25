Twitter Users Can't Help But Dish About Mr. Potato Head's Name Change

Hasbro’s decision to drop the Mr. from Mr. Potato Head inspired a lot of food for thought on Twitter.
The toy company announced on Wednesday that the popular tuber toy would now be gender-neutral and called just “Potato Head.”
In response, some Twitter users hilariously imagined how people ― particularly certain Fox News personalities ― might overreact to the news.
Others pondered the idea of a potato having a gender in the first place.
But as many Twitter users joked about potatoes and the inevitable right-wing backlash to a toy’s name change, one man had a more cynical take.
