Twitter Users Can't Help But Dish About Mr. Potato Head's Name Change

"Somewhere Tucker Carlson just learned he's going to have to talk about Mr. Potato Head tonight," one Twitter user joked.

Hasbro’s decision to drop the Mr. from Mr. Potato Head inspired a lot of food for thought on Twitter.

The toy company announced on Wednesday that the popular tuber toy would now be gender-neutral and called just “Potato Head.”

In response, some Twitter users hilariously imagined how people ― particularly certain Fox News personalities ― might overreact to the news.

Others pondered the idea of a potato having a gender in the first place.

But as many Twitter users joked about potatoes and the inevitable right-wing backlash to a toy’s name change, one man had a more cynical take. 

