16 Potato Side Dish Recipes That Aren't Mashed Potatoes

Roasted, scalloped, au gratin, hasselback or in the Instant Pot — give these potato recipes a place on your Thanksgiving table.

Mashed potatoes have earned a perennial spot on the classic American Thanksgiving menu, and for good reason ― they’re creamy, buttery and relatively easy to make. But thanks to the pandemic, 2020 is the year to change up the way you do the Thanksgiving feast. You’re likely making a smaller dinner, or maybe even celebrating remotely over Zoom ― so while you’re at it, why not mess around with your menu and up the ante on your mashed potatoes this year?

Whether you hate peeling potatoes (hasselbacks!) or you’re a sauce fiend (scalloped!), and whether you’re cooking with your oven, stovetop, Instant Pot or slow cooker, we’ve got a selection of recipes below that’ll help you switch things up. Bon appetit!

1
Cheesy Hasselback Potato Au Gratin
Half Baked Harvest
Cheesy Hasselback Potato Au Gratin from Half Baked Harvest
2
Easy Creamy Au Gratin Potatoes
Foodie Crush
Easy Creamy Au Gratin Potatoes from Foodie Crush
3
Rosemary Garlic Butter Smashed Potatoes
Foodie Crush
Rosemary Garlic Butter Smashed Potatoes from Foodie Crush
4
Creamy Potato Gratin
Damn Delicious
Creamy Potato Gratin from Damn Delicious
5
The Best Buttery Parsley Potatoes
Foodie Crush
The Best Buttery Parsley Potatoes from Foodie Crush
6
Cheesy Potato Casserole With Buttery Ritz Crackers
Half Baked Harvest
Cheesy Potato Casserole With Buttery Ritz Crackers from Half Baked Harvest
7
Slow Cooker Cheesy Scalloped Potatoes
Damn Delicious
Slow Cooker Cheesy Scalloped Potatoes from Damn Delicious
8
Buttermilk Herb Smashed Potato Salad
How Sweet Eats
Buttermilk Herb Smashed Potato Salad from How Sweet Eats
9
Mini Hasselback Potatoes
Damn Delicious
Mini Hasselback Potatoes from Damn Delicious
10
Simple Instant Pot Cheesy Potatoes
Oh Sweet Basil
Simple Instant Pot Cheesy Potatoes from Oh Sweet Basil
11
Crispy Salt and Vinegar Smashed Potatoes
Half Baked Harvest
Crispy Salt and Vinegar Smashed Potatoes from Half Baked Harvest
12
Scalloped Potatoes
Completely Delicious
Scalloped Potatoes from Completely Delicious
13
Yukon Gold Garlic Potato Stacks
Grandbaby Cakes
Yukon Gold Garlic Potato Stacks from Grandbaby Cakes
14
Asiago Scalloped Potatoes
How Sweet Eats
Asiago Scalloped Potatoes from How Sweet Eats
15
Baked Garlic Herb Potato Wedges
Damn Delicious
Baked Garlic Herb Potato Wedges from Damn Delicious
16
Grandpa's Scalloped Potatoes
A Classic Twist
Grandpa's Scalloped Potatoes from A Classic Twist
