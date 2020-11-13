Mashed potatoes have earned a perennial spot on the classic American Thanksgiving menu, and for good reason ― they’re creamy, buttery and relatively easy to make. But thanks to the pandemic, 2020 is the year to change up the way you do the Thanksgiving feast. You’re likely making a smaller dinner, or maybe even celebrating remotely over Zoom ― so while you’re at it, why not mess around with your menu and up the ante on your mashed potatoes this year?