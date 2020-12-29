Aly & AJ Drop Explicit Version Of 'Potential Breakup Song,' And Fans Are Livin'

It took too long, it took too long for us to get this version of Aly & AJ’s “Potential Breakup Song.”

Pop duo and sisters Alyson and Amanda Michalka released the “Potential Breakup Song” back in 2007 and waited until 2020 to drop an explicit iteration. The parental advisory 2020 version replaces the phrases “except for the fact it was my birthday, my stupid birthday” with “except for the fact it was my birthday, my fucking birthday,” “I want my stuff back” with “I want my shit back,” and “mess up the situation that your gonna miss dearly, dearly” with “fuck up the situation that your gonna miss really dearly.”

The catchy song has seen a renaissance of sorts on TikTok this year, with many users lip-syncing to the song on the app. In November, a group of women enjoying a “moms weekend” used the song in a video that now has more than 83 million views.

While the changes may seem minor, Aly & AJ fans who have grown up over the last 13 years are buzzing about them.

Listening to the explicit version of Potential Breakup Song pic.twitter.com/t0NBwd8sWc — 𝒽ℴ𝓃ℯ𝓎𝓈𝓊𝒸𝓀𝓁ℯ ˣ (@ArtisticDimples) December 29, 2020

potential breakup potential breakup

song (clean) song (explicit)



🤝



making me mad at a boyfriend I don’t have — bada bailey (@been_herde) December 29, 2020

the only good thing that happened in 2020 was getting the adult version of potential breakup song pic.twitter.com/AbZRvdbFLt — nush’s world 🍒 (@ahhnuska) December 29, 2020

when aly & aj say “let me repeat that i want my shit back” in the rereleased explicit version of “potential breakup song” pic.twitter.com/HXLUktktS9 — maya kosoff (@mekosoff) December 29, 2020

Hearing “fuck” on potential breakup song feels so RIGHT. pic.twitter.com/bI7imMvfug — mommaknowlesbest (@SUGGADADDY) December 29, 2020

ms. aly & ms. aj did what they had to do in making an explicit version of potential breakup song & adding fucking, shit, & fuck in the lyrics pic.twitter.com/5amLeLBTb2 — ✨ (@anakinspatton) December 29, 2020

potential breakup song (2007) vs potential breakup song (2020) pic.twitter.com/Lb5LeZT90O — katelynn (@gIdustwoman) December 29, 2020

I woke up in a world where potential breakup song by Aly and AJ is EXPLICIT and pic.twitter.com/pG0UrzGsrB — Ryder 🏳️‍⚧️✨ (@cuddlyryder) December 29, 2020

