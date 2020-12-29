ENTERTAINMENT

Aly & AJ Drop Explicit Version Of 'Potential Breakup Song,' And Fans Are Livin'

The sisters, who dropped the original song in 2007, want you to know that they would normally just forget that, “except for the fact it was my birthday, my f**king birthday."

It took too long, it took too long for us to get this version of Aly & AJ’s “Potential Breakup Song.”

Pop duo and sisters Alyson and Amanda Michalka released the “Potential Breakup Song” back in 2007 and waited until 2020 to drop an explicit iteration. The parental advisory 2020 version replaces the phrases “except for the fact it was my birthday, my stupid birthday” with “except for the fact it was my birthday, my fucking birthday,” “I want my stuff back” with “I want my shit back,” and “mess up the situation that your gonna miss dearly, dearly” with “fuck up the situation that your gonna miss really dearly.”

The catchy song has seen a renaissance of sorts on TikTok this year, with many users lip-syncing to the song on the app. In November, a group of women enjoying a “moms weekend” used the song in a video that now has more than 83 million views. 

@miagillespiee

moms weekend gone wild🤪🤪 #moms #besties #ItBeLikeThat

♬ Potential Breakup Song - Aly & AJ

While the changes may seem minor, Aly & AJ fans who have grown up over the last 13 years are buzzing about them.

 

 

testPromoTitleReplace testPromoDekReplace Join HuffPost Today! No thanks.
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Music Potential Breakup Song Entertainment Aly Aj Aj Michalka