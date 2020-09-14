Potential Cool Aunt Taylor Swift Sends Katy Perry Sweetest Gift For Baby Daughter

Today in that’s-what-we-call-growth news, Taylor Swift and Katy Perry are sticking to their pop star armistice, so maybe the next generation can be spared from hearing about squads swish-swishing ― or whatever they were fighting about ― ever again.

A year after the two buried the hatchet happy meal-style in the music video for “You Need To Calm Down,” Swift has gifted Perry’s newborn daughter a hand-embroidered and very adorable pink satin blanket.

The “Smile” singer and fiancé Orlando Bloom welcomed their first child together, named Daisy Dove, last month, and Swift has apparently been working on her present for some time.

While it’s not her signature cardigan, Swift clearly put a lot of thought into the gift ― a blanket embroidered with a ruby-colored flower and the words “Baby Bloom” alongside “2020″ and a handful of stars.

In the accompanying note dated May 3 ― yes, Swift somehow had time to hand-sew gifts while creating a surprise album in secret ― the “Folklore” singer revealed that her most prized possession as a baby was also a tiny silk blanket.

The present was well received by Perry, who gushed over the sweet gesture on Instagram.

“Miss 🌼🕊 adores her hand embroidered blankie from miss @taylorswift 😩😩😩 hope it’s one she drags around for years till it becomes an unrecognizable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager,” Perry wrote alongside the post on Sunday.

Lester Cohen/AMA2011 via Getty Images Pre-feud Taylor Swift and Katy Perry join hands at the 2011 American Music Awards.

The two singers have, of course, not always been on the best of terms after falling out years ago over backup dancers. They traded barbs in the press and through their music (see: “Bad Blood,” “Swish Swish,” “Look What You Made Me Do,” etc.) before exhausting everybody, including themselves.

Gestures of grandeur have since become their preferred mode of communication, with Perry offering Swift a literal olive branch before the first night of her Reputation tour. Swift, meanwhile, baked through her feelings the following year by sending Perry some homemade cookies with the words “peace at last” written in frosting.

Perry’s little one is about to be one of the best-connected babies around. Beyoncé also sent well wishes to the new parents with a large bouquet of flowers after Daisy Dove was born, while Lionel Richie went with an adorable unicorn robe wrapped around a bottle of champagne.

