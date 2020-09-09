President Donald Trump and his Republican enablers are taken to task by a 98-year-old World War II prisoner of war in a critical new online ad.

Pvt. Daniel Crowley, who performed 42 months of “unbelievably brutal manual labor” after being captured in 1942 in the Philippines, condemned Trump’s reported description of U.S. troops killed in World War I as “suckers” and “losers” in the spot released by the progressive PAC VoteVets on Tuesday.

“None of the fellas who I served with, who are no longer with us, are suckers,” said Crowley, who served in the U.S. Army Air Corps. “They are not losers. Donald Trump disrespects everyone who served in the military. What’s worse, he lies about it.”

Trump denies making the comments, which The Atlantic first reported last week.

Crowley concluded the 67-second clip with a message for voters:

“We need to vote Donald Trump out of office. And we need to vote out any politicians if they continue to support Donald Trump.”

Check out the ad here:

Republicans stand in unified silence against our military and fallen heroes with every moment they don’t call out Donald Trump.



This 98-year-old WWII POW has a clear message for ALL of them.#TraitorTrump #TraitorGOP pic.twitter.com/YDsMoASHcz — VoteVets (@votevets) September 8, 2020

The anti-Trump video from VoteVets, which according to its website works towards increasing the number of veterans in Congress, had by early Wednesday garnered more than 400,000 views on Twitter.

Other clips released by the PAC in recent weeks have accused Trump of becoming “America’s number-one traitor.”

And of being Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “puppet.”

Many of the PAC’s videos ― and those produced by other anti-Trump groups such as the conservative Lincoln Project and Republicans for the Rule Of Law ―have gone viral on social media.

However, it’s unclear what effect they may have on voters in swing states.

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!