As Passover Ends, People Mourn The Deadly Poway Synagogue Shooting

As the sun sets on the west coast, Jewish Californians are finishing up both Shabbat and the eight-day Passover holiday. Those who had their electronics off today in observance of the holiday will be turning them on to learn of the horrific attack at a San Diego synagogue.

The gunman, a self-described white nationalist, killed one woman and wounded three others. He also claimed credit for a fire that burned at a nearby mosque last week.

The suspect is in custody, and authorities have been interviewing him since they detained him. The country united in mourning with prayers and calls to action.

Many people, including government officials and Jewish activists, took to Twitter to condemn the attack and mourn the victim.

We are shocked and alarmed at the second deadly attack on an American synagogue in six months, this time at Congregation Chabad in #Poway, on the last day of Passover. It must serve as another wake-up call that antisemitism is a growing and deadly menace. https://t.co/NXsREnPriw pic.twitter.com/NsyE2WpnFv — US Holocaust Museum (@HolocaustMuseum) April 27, 2019

A Jewish woman was murdered in California today, simply for being a Jew celebrating Passover. I’m a Jewish woman celebrating Passover in California today too—so I raise my voice for her + every soul who has been gunned down in a hate crime, anti-Semitism… https://t.co/RewNUYd5ka — Erin Schrode (@ErinSchrode) April 28, 2019

On the final day of Passover, as so many Jews celebrate freedom. Freedom to simply live.



This is, well, I am speechless.#California #poway https://t.co/mckPUTbwOQ — Abby Stein (@AbbyChavaStein) April 27, 2019

Another shooting targeting Jews as we pray.



Our hearts are breaking for the victims of the shooting at the Chabad of #Poway & their loved ones.



To the Poway community: we are with you.



To all facing white nationalist violence: we are with you.



Together...#WeWillOutliveThem — Jews for Racial & Economic Justice (@JFREJNYC) April 27, 2019

“Find peace in your heart”-faith leader tells community grieving in #Poway synagogue shooting. pic.twitter.com/uFT6vhlKfz — Abbie Alford (@AbbieNews8) April 28, 2019

Charleston, Pittsburgh, Quebec, New Zealand — now our own Poway, California.



No one should ever fear going to their place of worship.



Hate continues to fuel horrific and cowardly acts of violence across our state, country, and world. It must be called out. CA stands with Poway. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 27, 2019

We condemn in the strongest terms the evil & cowardly shooting at Chabad of Poway today as Jewish families celebrated Passover. No one should be in fear in a house of worship. Antisemitism isn’t just wrong - it’s evil. https://t.co/hkLOCf0anp — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) April 27, 2019

While we're still looking at information, the number of hate crimes & anti-Semitic acts in America is increasing at an alarming rate.



The shooting at Chabad of Poway is devastating, and such anti-Semitism at the end of Passover is sickening.



We must end gun violence in America. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 27, 2019