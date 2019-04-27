As Passover Ends, People Mourn The Deadly Poway Synagogue Shooting

As the sun sets on the west coast, Jewish Californians are finishing up both Shabbat and the eight-day Passover holiday. Those who had their electronics off today in observance of the holiday will be turning them on to learn of the horrific attack at a San Diego synagogue.
The gunman, a self-described white nationalist, killed one woman and wounded three others. He also claimed credit for a fire that burned at a nearby mosque last week.
The suspect is in custody, and authorities have been interviewing him since they detained him. The country united in mourning with prayers and calls to action.
Many people, including government officials and Jewish activists, took to Twitter to condemn the attack and mourn the victim.