Big Sales On Power Generators: Prepare For Emergencies Now, Thank Yourself Later

DuroMax 13,000 watt portable generator (gas or propane powered, electric start) -- 36% off

Featuring a 4.6-star rating, this 13,000 watt generator has a push-button start and can be powered by either gas or propane; it's meant for when you need the really big guns, weighing in at 235 pounds. This unit can handle heavy loads from lights, refrigerators, home air conditioners and high amperage power tools, and includes a wide selection of outlets for maximum compatibility with your appliances. It has been approved by the Environmental Protection Agency and California Air Resources Board to be as environmentally friendly as possible."It's October 1st, 2022. Hurricane Ian tore through Florida three days ago. Our whole town is without power. The streets are dark. The houses around us are dark. Except ours. It's lit up like a Christmas tree. Every light on. My son is playing on the PS4. My wife has the oven set to 450 degrees and is cooking a pizza for my daughter. I'm watching a movie. And the AC is holding steady at 72 degrees. It may be October, but it's Florida, so its still hot and humid outside. However inside the humidity is now at a comfortable 45%. To achieve this, we purchased a Duromax 13000eh generator."Does it work? Absolutely. You can use gas or propane, but use gas. The 20lb propane tank couldn't keep the AC on." -- Steve Warner