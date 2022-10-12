Shopping
Big Sales On Power Generators: Prepare For Emergencies Now, Thank Yourself Later

When the power goes out, you'll be grateful you made this brilliant purchase.

A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Generac-7676-GP8000E-Portable-Generator/dp/B07N76WN9Z?tag=kristenaiken-20&ascsubtag=634718a7e4b08e0e607f6d90%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Generac 8,000 watt portable generator " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="634718a7e4b08e0e607f6d90" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Generac-7676-GP8000E-Portable-Generator/dp/B07N76WN9Z?tag=kristenaiken-20&ascsubtag=634718a7e4b08e0e607f6d90%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Generac 8,000 watt portable generator </a>(30% off) and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Westinghouse-iGen2200-Portable-Inverter-Generator/dp/B01MUP6L1U?ref_=Oct_DLandingS_D_8fc4bb31_60&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER&tag=kristenaiken-20&ascsubtag=634718a7e4b08e0e607f6d90%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Westinghouse 2,200 watt portable inverter generator " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="634718a7e4b08e0e607f6d90" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Westinghouse-iGen2200-Portable-Inverter-Generator/dp/B01MUP6L1U?ref_=Oct_DLandingS_D_8fc4bb31_60&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER&tag=kristenaiken-20&ascsubtag=634718a7e4b08e0e607f6d90%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Westinghouse 2,200 watt portable inverter generator </a>(30% off).
FYI, deals move quickly during the Prime Early Access sale. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back frequently to see our latest updates as the deals change.

If you’ve ever found yourself in a scenario in which your power has been knocked out by a hurricane, flood, winter storm, tree or even just a bad local power line, you realize how huge of a deal it is. The food in your refrigerator quickly perishes, you find yourself stumbling around in the dark, and you can’t even charge your phone to make an emergency call. And that’s just if you’re lucky.

Power generators are here to rescue you, but not enough people have them (I know this because my neighbors come knocking at my door to borrow mine every storm season). Generators don’t come cheap, so they’re not exactly at the top of everyone’s list of “things I’m jazzed to buy!” But when they’re on sale on Prime Day (today is the last day!), it’s prime time to snag one. You won’t regret it when you’re comfortably watching your TV and microwaving a plate of food during the next outage.

Below are three models that are still on sale until midnight PT tonight, so order yours now and you’ll thank yourself later. (So will your neighbors, when they stop by to borrow it.) There’s one small, one medium and one large ― something for everyone.

With a 4.6-star rating, this portable, gas-operated generator only weighs 46 pounds and can be fueled with 1.2 gallons of gas to run for 12 hours, powering your home essentials. It features two Amp outlets and two USB outlets, meaning you can power up multiple appliances at once. Even better, it has a very low noise output, which is something many generators can't claim.

Promising review: "Purchased this unit to replace a much larger, louder and heavier generator. I based my decision on the recommendation of 2 friends who each have one. One uses his while tailgating to run all his electronics. The other keeps his at his hunting cabin to run a few lights, a coffee maker, and a small RV (but not the A/C. It's hunting season, we don't need A/C). It is lightweight, super quiet (as I found out when I started mine), and according to my friends will run 10+ hours on a gallon of gas." -- Fred Cifelli
$349 at Amazon (originally $499)
With a 4.6-star rating, this mid-size power generator runs on gas and has en electric start to pump out 8,000 watts. Weighing in at 198 pounds, it has an 11-hour run time before it needs refueling.

Promising review: "My house has a propane furnace, hot water, and stove. This generator can power my house with ease. It was easy to set up as a plug in back feed unit. Always be sure to cut the main line before use. I’m sort of looking forward to the next power outage." -- cfp junior
$804.30 at Amazon (originally $1,149)
Featuring a 4.6-star rating, this 13,000 watt generator has a push-button start and can be powered by either gas or propane; it's meant for when you need the really big guns, weighing in at 235 pounds. This unit can handle heavy loads from lights, refrigerators, home air conditioners and high amperage power tools, and includes a wide selection of outlets for maximum compatibility with your appliances. It has been approved by the Environmental Protection Agency and California Air Resources Board to be as environmentally friendly as possible.

Promising review: "It's October 1st, 2022. Hurricane Ian tore through Florida three days ago. Our whole town is without power. The streets are dark. The houses around us are dark. Except ours. It's lit up like a Christmas tree. Every light on. My son is playing on the PS4. My wife has the oven set to 450 degrees and is cooking a pizza for my daughter. I'm watching a movie. And the AC is holding steady at 72 degrees. It may be October, but it's Florida, so its still hot and humid outside. However inside the humidity is now at a comfortable 45%. To achieve this, we purchased a Duromax 13000eh generator.

"Does it work? Absolutely. You can use gas or propane, but use gas. The 20lb propane tank couldn't keep the AC on." -- Steve Warner
$959.20 at Amazon (originally $1,499)

Not quite a power generator, but the next best thing:

Jackery 300 portable power station (40% off)
Shopping writer Griffin Wynne called their Jackery power station “the gift that keeps on giving” — and we bet it would make a perfect holiday gift for the outdoors-y person in your life. It’s compatible with Jackery’s solar panels, meaning you can charge up off the grid, and it features a total of 6 outlets for refueling a variety of devices simultaneously, including an AC outlet, a 60W USB-C port, a fast-charge 3.0 port, an USB-A port and a DC car port. It’s equipped with a 293Wh lithium-ion battery pack and weighs just a hair over 7 pounds.
$209.99 at Amazon (Originally $349.99)
Before You Go

A powerful backup generator

20 Emergency Items You Should Have At Home In Case Of A Power Outage

