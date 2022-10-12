Big Sales On Power Generators: Prepare For Emergencies Now, Thank Yourself Later

FYI, deals move quickly during the Prime Early Access sale. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back frequently to see our latest updates as the deals change.

If you’ve ever found yourself in a scenario in which your power has been knocked out by a hurricane, flood, winter storm, tree or even just a bad local power line, you realize how huge of a deal it is. The food in your refrigerator quickly perishes, you find yourself stumbling around in the dark, and you can’t even charge your phone to make an emergency call. And that’s just if you’re lucky.

Power generators are here to rescue you, but not enough people have them (I know this because my neighbors come knocking at my door to borrow mine every storm season). Generators don’t come cheap, so they’re not exactly at the top of everyone’s list of “things I’m jazzed to buy!” But when they’re on sale on Prime Day (today is the last day!), it’s prime time to snag one. You won’t regret it when you’re comfortably watching your TV and microwaving a plate of food during the next outage.

Below are three models that are still on sale until midnight PT tonight, so order yours now and you’ll thank yourself later. (So will your neighbors, when they stop by to borrow it.) There’s one small, one medium and one large ― something for everyone.