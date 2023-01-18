The Power Rangers are returning to duke it out against the forces of evil again.

The original cast members of “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” are reuniting for a new Netflix special, “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always,” to celebrate the franchise’s 30th anniversary.

On Tuesday, the official Power Rangers Twitter shared a first look at the upcoming special, featuring a collection of actors that starred in variations of the iconic show throughout the years.

Advertisement

In the behind-the-scenes clip, the close-knit band of former teenage superheroes, now adult retro rangers, sport their respective colored morph suits and gush about joining forces again decades later for an action-packed final adventure.

Rangers Reunite! Get ready to celebrate 30 years of action and adventure with an all-new stand-alone special; Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Always! This incredible event will be streaming globally on Netflix April 19th! #PowerRangers30 pic.twitter.com/4cROFd5ATX — POWER⚡️RANGERS (@PowerRangers) January 17, 2023

In the nostalgic special, fans will see the Rangers come “face to face with a familiar threat from the past. In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

“Inspired by the legendary mantra from the franchise ‘Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger,’ ‘Once & Always’ reminds everyone when you become a Ranger, you are always a part of the Ranger family and always welcome,” the synopsis continues.

Advertisement

“Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Always” stars Walter E. Jones (Zack, Black Ranger), David Yost (Billy, Blue Ranger), Catherine Sutherland (Kat, Pink Ranger), Steve Cardenas (Rocky, Red Ranger), Karan Ashley (Aisha, Yellow Ranger) and Johnny Yong Bosch (Adam, Black Ranger).

Longtime fans will witness a new face in the special, Charlie Kersh as the daughter of Trini, the original Yellow Ranger, paying tribute to the late actor Thuy Trang who died at age 27 in a car accident in 2001.

Upon the casting announcement, Amy Jo Johnson (the original Pink Ranger) and late actor and mixed martial artist Jason David Frank (the original Green Ranger), who tragically died by suicide last November at the age of 49, are notably missing from the lineup.

Frank starred as Tommy Oliver in the long-running superhero series that first aired in 1993. Though initially wearing the Green Ranger’s uniform, he also suited up as the White Ranger, a Red Ranger and a Black Ranger in the franchise.

At this time, it’s unknown whether the special will include a tribute to the late Frank.

On Wednesday, Johnson took to Twitter to explain there’s no bad blood behind her decision to forgo donning the legendary pink suit for the 30th anniversary.

Advertisement

“For the record, I never said ‘no,’” she tweeted. “I just didn’t say ‘yes’ to what was offered. But other fun stuff is in store! Looking forward to watching my friends kick ass!”