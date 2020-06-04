32 Powerful Signs From Anti-Racism Protests Around The World

George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police has sparked protests not only throughout the U.S., but around the world.
Floyd was killed on May 25 when former cop Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Since then, thousands of demonstrators have banded together to fight against racism and injustice while honoring the Black men and women who have lost their lives to police violence.
Below, we’ve gathered 32 powerful, provocative and heart-wrenching signs from the demonstrations.
1
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images
2
Michael Nigro/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images
4
OLIVIER DOULIERY via Getty Images
5
ADAM DELGIUDICE via Getty Images
8
Ira L. Black - Corbis via Getty Images
9
Jay L. Clendenin via Getty Images
10
Jay L. Clendenin via Getty Images
11
Erik McGregor via Getty Images
12
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
13
BEN STANSALL via Getty Images
14
CHANDAN KHANNA via Getty Images
15
Erik McGregor via Getty Images
16
Matthew Horwood via Getty Images
17
Guy Smallman via Getty Images
18
TOLGA AKMEN via Getty Images
19
KYLE GRILLOT via Getty Images
20
Boston Globe via Getty Images
21
MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images via Getty Images
22
OLIVIER DOULIERY via Getty Images
23
AGUSTIN PAULLIER via Getty Images
24
Jason Armond via Getty Images
25
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
26
Jane Barlow - PA Images via Getty Images
27
SOPA Images via Getty Images
28
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
29
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
30
Matthew Horwood via Getty Images
31
Dan Kitwood via Getty Images
32
EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI via Getty Images
