Practical, Problem-Solving Products To Buy On Black Friday

From sheets to mixers to teeth whitening products, it's good to save a bunch on things you actually use.

It’s tempting to treat Black Friday as a time to go wild, “saving money” on things you don’t actually need and will rarely use again (but you got a good bargain!). A better approach is treating Black Friday as a time to save money on the things you actually need and will use all the time ― practical buys like kitchen appliances, guest room staples and personal care favorites. We’ve rounded up a few of the best practical items on sale right now, and will be adding more as Black Friday blends into Cyber Monday. Check ’em out.

A Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6500 rechargeable toothbrush (40% off)
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $89.95 (originally $149.99) in a Thanksgiving day lightning deal (extra replacement brush heads are on sale, too).
A coveted KitchenAid Professional 5-quart stand mixer (49% off)
Target
Get it from Target for $219.99 (originally $429.99).
A 1,000-thread count Egyptian cotton sateen sheet set in 14 colors (77% off)
Wayfair
Get it from Wayfair for $34.84+.
Some Lumineux non-toxic teeth whitening strips (40% off)
Amazon
Get 14 strips for $14.24 (originally $22.99) or 42 strips for $29.99 (originally $49.99) in a Thanksgiving day lightning sale.
23andMe personal DNA tests (up to 52% off)
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $69 and up.
Dyson's V8 Motorhead Origin cordless stick vacuum ($130 off)
Target
Get it from Target for $249.99 (originally $379.99) and see more Dyson deals here.
A mini vibrating massage ball (21% off)
Target
Get it from Target for $79 (originally $99.99).
A Tempur-Neck pillow that's great for back- and side-sleepers (BOGO)
Temperpedic
Buy one, get one free at Tempur-pedic for $109.
Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12-inch memory foam mattress (49% off)
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $209.99+ (originally $409+). Note: Allswell mattresses are also on sale for Black Friday.
A Cuisinart 17-piece cookware set that makes a great gift for grads (68% off)
Wayfair
Get it from Wayfair for $219.95 (originally $690).
New AirPods Pro with Magsafe wireless charging case (36% off)
Amazon
Get them from Walmart or from Amazon for $159 (originally $249).
A packable, insulated water-resistant basecamp quilt, just in time for winter (60% off)
Backcountry
Get it from Backcountry for $37.98 (originally $94.95).
A packable, water-resistant puffer coat (50% off)
Old Navy
Get it from Old Navy for $27.49 (originally $54.99).
A SodaStream Terra sparkling water maker (40% off)
Target
Get it from Target for $59.99 (originally $99.99).
