15 Portable Products For Feeling Put Together On The Go

It’s a familiar scene: You’re already pressed for time when you realize you didn’t charge your AirPods, you don’t know where your keys are, your lips are getting crusty, you’re covered in cat hair and you have a blister from trying to break in a new pair of shoes. Sure, some days you’re cool, calm and collected ― but others, every possible thing goes wrong.

Whether you’re prone to being a hot mess express or if you just love to be extremely prepared, the items ahead can help keep you put together when everything else seems to be falling apart. While we can’t promise to make the train run on time, the weather any better, your new shoes more comfortable or your phone charge any faster, we can help you find some products that might make a stressful day go a little smoother.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.