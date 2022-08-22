Shopping

15 Portable Products For Feeling Put Together On The Go

Mini face spray, a wireless phone charger, a pet hair remover and other little things to help you stay put together on the go.

Staff Writer

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Rechargeable-Handheld-Portable-Operated-Flashlight/dp/B07QK9C9KT?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62fe8bb0e4b077bb77a9c3dd%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="A portable fan" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62fe8bb0e4b077bb77a9c3dd" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Rechargeable-Handheld-Portable-Operated-Flashlight/dp/B07QK9C9KT?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62fe8bb0e4b077bb77a9c3dd%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">A portable fan</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Rosewater-Atomizer-Heritage-Store-Spray/dp/B07Z822RMT?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62fe8bb0e4b077bb77a9c3dd%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="mini face spray" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62fe8bb0e4b077bb77a9c3dd" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Rosewater-Atomizer-Heritage-Store-Spray/dp/B07Z822RMT?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62fe8bb0e4b077bb77a9c3dd%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">mini face spray</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Rosewater-Atomizer-Heritage-Store-Spray/dp/B07Z822RMT?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62fe8bb0e4b077bb77a9c3dd%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="portable phone charger" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62fe8bb0e4b077bb77a9c3dd" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Rosewater-Atomizer-Heritage-Store-Spray/dp/B07Z822RMT?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62fe8bb0e4b077bb77a9c3dd%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">portable phone charger</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Remover-Portable-Manual-Fabric-Clothes/dp/B08Y5QMVL5?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62fe8bb0e4b077bb77a9c3dd%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="pet hair remover" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62fe8bb0e4b077bb77a9c3dd" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Remover-Portable-Manual-Fabric-Clothes/dp/B08Y5QMVL5?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62fe8bb0e4b077bb77a9c3dd%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">pet hair remover</a>.
Amazon
A portable fan, mini face spray, portable phone charger and pet hair remover.

It’s a familiar scene: You’re already pressed for time when you realize you didn’t charge your AirPods, you don’t know where your keys are, your lips are getting crusty, you’re covered in cat hair and you have a blister from trying to break in a new pair of shoes. Sure, some days you’re cool, calm and collected ― but others, every possible thing goes wrong.

Whether you’re prone to being a hot mess express or if you just love to be extremely prepared, the items ahead can help keep you put together when everything else seems to be falling apart. While we can’t promise to make the train run on time, the weather any better, your new shoes more comfortable or your phone charge any faster, we can help you find some products that might make a stressful day go a little smoother.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A pair of inexpensive headphones that live in your bag
Your AirPods are dead and you've got a long train ride ahead — but don't fret! You've got your spare purse headphones hanging out in the bottom of your bag. Apple’s low-key EarPods are available on Amazon for less than $20, with either a lighting or AUX connection.

Promising review: "I bought this because I was tired of charging things... watches, phones, laptops, tablets, etc. I needed something that I could just throw in my briefcase and use during my commute into work. Works great! It is also a little retro... which I think is cool." — Michael R. DeLorenzo
Lightning connector: $17.68 at AmazonAUX connector: $17.62 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A tiny face mist that's a facial in a bottle
If you're too busy for a whole day at the spa, refresh your face with this rosewater mist. A couple of spritzes of this alcohol-free cult beauty favorite and you'll feel relaxed and luxurious. It's refreshing without being sticky or runny and it won't mess up your face makeup.

Promising review: "I love this one! It's light and refreshing! I noticed the difference in my skin. The size is nice too, I put some in my 3 oz. travel spray to leave in my purse for on the go and the actual spray at home for home use! I recommend using it 3-4 times a day. Sometimes I do use it like 10 times and sometimes I don't use it at all. But please know that everyone has different skin types so it may be great for me and others but it also may not work for some." — Thua
$4.69+ at Amazon
3
Amazon
A magical under-boob sweat guard
What's worse than giant pit stains? Giant under-boob sweat stains. To stave these off, try a sweat guard that fits right under your bra. The soft, moisture-wicking bamboo fabrication promises to keep you dry all day.

Promising review: "They are worth it!!! I used to wrap handkerchiefs and tuck them under my bra, they would fall out and slip and would stay damp and cold. I used to get rashes and sores at bra line from sweat and rubbing. After buying these — no more. They are spendy but I bought a few every few months. They are very soft, comfortable and moisture wicking. I wear a fresh one every day and could not live without them." — M.M.M.
$19.95 at Amazon
4
Ulta Beauty
Bathroom and armpit wipes for a shower on the go
Forgot to shower and now you're smelling the consequences? These 18 individually-wrapped wipes will keep all of you clean. Megababe’s pH-balanced Care-Down-There Cleansing Cloths gently cleanse and remove odor-causing bacteria thanks to an infusion of aloe, vitamin E and coconut; the saccharomyes ferment filtrate in the Underarm Cleansing Cloths will neutralize odors naturally.

Promising review: "I'm pretty self conscious about some medical/health stuff that I've got going on, and these are so helpful in restoring some confidence! They're the perfect size for in my purse and discreet enough to stick in a pocket when I'm at work. Most of the 'good' wipes are in larger packages, so I was excited to see the individual options. None of them were dried out, either. The smell is very light, and the wipes were a lot bigger than I anticipated! They're slightly soothing, and keep me feeling clean — so happy to have found these!" — Kells
Cleansing Cloths: $10 at UltaDeodorant Wipes: $14 at Ulta
5
Amazon
A folding fan to prevent sweat stains
Can you feel the sweat dripping down your back? Sounds like you need a portable mini fan to keep you cool. This sleek handheld device (from the makers of the cult-favorite neck fan) offers up to 21 hours run time with one full charge, and can fold up to fit into your palm or pocket. Bonus: It’s also equipped with a flashlight.

Promising review: "This little fan is purse size, great to go anywhere! Once charged it lasts a long time before needing a recharge. Has 2 speeds.
Bonus is that it has a flashlight and is a power bank as well to charge your phone though I have never used this feature, so I don't know how well that works.
Very happy with my purchase." — Nfinity8
$13.93 at Amazon
6
Amazon
Blister Band-Aids to keep you walking with ease
When you feel the rubbing start, use one of these padded blister strips. They’re infused with a sterile hydrocolloid gel that creates an optimal environment for wound healing, and they’re designed to stay put for multiple days.

Promising review: "It's been over a week and still going strong on both of my heels. I take showers everyday and I've gone swimming. They are not moving." — Eric
$4.36 at Amazon
7
Amazon
Tide To Go pens so you'll never be caught with a stain
You can't argue with a classic. These essential stain-fighting sticks are equipped with a signature solution that dissolves stains and a microfiber tip that absorbs them away — plus, they’re bleach-free. These small-but-mighty pens will keep you stain-free wherever you may find yourself.

Promising review: "A genius invented these. I always carry one in my purse. Never leave home without it. They are great to use so a stain doesn't set." — TamD
$7.74 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A portable charger that doesn't demand extra cords
Never worry about untangling that major pile of wires again. This portable charger is the size of a lipstick and doesn't need any cords.

Promising review: "This charger is easy to carry around in a small bag and easy to attach to the phone so you can continue to use your phone while charging. It also recharges quickly so you can back yo using it right away.
Absolutely saved me many times on vacation when using GPS totally drained my phone. Best travel purchase I made this trip. Highly recommend." — Erica
$29.99 at Amazon
9
Glossier
Universal balm in an easy-access container
It's a lip balm, it's an elbow cream, it's an all-over salve for instant moisture and dewiness — this long-time hero product from Glossier is infused with antioxidants and natural emollients for the ultimate all-purpose hydration. The compact tube ensures the product won't melt in your bag (like a lip balm could) and it’s super easy to apply either directly to your lips or with a finger.

Promising review: "I honestly don’t know why it took me so long to buy [this], but I’m glad I did. As someone who has tried many chapsticks, lip oils, and balms, this is definitely one of my favorites! It stays on for so long, cutting the amount of times you’d have to reapply. And they also smell so good, and keep your lips moisturized and shiny! My fave part is that my hair doesn’t stick to my mouth when it’s windy lol." — Nini
$12 at Glossier
10
Amazon
A totally leakproof BrüMate cup
How many times have you thrown a questionably secure travel mug into your bag only to have it explode on everything? This mug from BrüMate has a screw-on top and magnetized closure that reviewers say is really and truly leakproof.

Promising review: "I ride the bus to work each day and leakproof is essential...as is my daily coffee. It holds up well but the lock feature is a pain in the neck to get off sometimes to clean. Also, after putting on the cap after a fresh brew, the physics of the thing sucks it on so right it is hard to unscrew later on so just be cautious about how tight you put the cap on initially." — Amazon customer
$29.99 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A waterproof notebook that won't get ruined by spilled coffee
It's always nice to have a notebook on hand to be able to write down last-minute thoughts and grocery lists. And if you neglected to invest in the aforementioned leak-proof cup, this waterproof journal will survive that coffee explosion and keep your notes intact. (Make sure to use a standard no. 2 pencil with this book.)

Promising review: "I use them daily because I’m writing it down to remember it NOW not tomorrow. My life and work requires that I keep things organized and information at my fingertips, smart devices haven’t replaced paper in my world!!" — Scott J. Taylor
$6.83 at Amazon
12
Amazon
A makeup remover and touch-up stick
There's no shame in doing your makeup in a moving car or on the subway platform. A this vitamin E-infused makeup-removing gel stick will help to nix any smudges that occur while trying to perfect your cat-eye while in transit.

Promising review: "This ... is really handy. It actually does a pretty good job removing smudges from lipstick, off line eyeliners, and mascara smudges too. It’s small and lightweight like a pen. Super easy to just throw in my purse and take along with me on a night out. I don’t need to carry a whole package of makeup remover wipes that are heavy, especially when I just have a wristlet or clutch with me. Great portable product that works well at a good price. Love it." — KayeVic
$8.72 at Amazon
13
Amazon
A refreshing wrinkle-releasing spray
Sometimes the shirt you want to wear is crumpled in a ball under the couch. Oops! This beloved plant-derived spray smells like freshly cleaned laundry and will release all wrinkles and crinkles from your clothes in seconds. Simply spray and smooth the fabric out with your hands — according to reviewers, a few spritzes work like a charm.

Promising review: "I pack this in my purse for when I’m wearing a material that wrinkles easily. Works like magic." — Nina
$17 at Amazon
14
Amazon
A Tile keychain for keeping track of your keys
You're about to walk out the door when you realize you have no idea where your keys are. This Tile keychain has a sensor that connects with your phone, so you can track the location of whatever it’s attached to.

Promising review: “Frustrating mornings have become a little easier without compounding in loosing keys and wallets.” — Andrea F.
$16.99 at Amazon
15
Amazon
A pet hair and fabric-pill remover
You love your pet, but you don't need to wear their hair every time you leave the house. This nifty tool is gentle on clothes while removing pet hair, and will also remove pilling from sweaters and the like.

Promising review: "I absolutely hate the fuzz that you find on your fabric. I have used this tool on my clothes, my sweaters, my leggings, and my rugs. It has become indispensable." — Emily
$7.99 at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A pair of AirPods Pro

A Hassle-Free Shower Cleaner, Plus 14 Other Products That Won’t Take You Long To Skim Through, But Might Actually Change Your Life A Bit

Popular in the Community

shoppingBeauty travel

MORE IN LIFE

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Food & Drink

Nutritionists Recommend A Limit For Hot Dogs, And It Might Shock You

Work/Life

11 Things I Won’t Do After Working As A Housecleaner

Travel

17 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting New York City

Wellness

Red Flags That You’re Injured After A Workout And Not Just Sore

Wellness

How To Tell If Your Chest Pain Is A Heart Issue — Or Something Else

Relationships

What Sex Therapists Tell People Who’ve Never Had An Orgasm

Shopping

10 Mascaras Reviewers Say Are Just As Good Or Better Than False Lashes

Shopping

These 42 Travel Products Are Actual Lifesavers

Shopping

The Actually-Cute Dorm-Room Essentials You Can Get At Walmart

Shopping

Journals And Planners From Target To Stay Focused This Year

Shopping

The Highest-Rated Bedding At Target For Under $50

Shopping

This Instagram-Famous Mushroom Lamp Is $25 At Walmart

Shopping

15 Products That Won’t Take You Long To Skim Through, But Might Actually Change Your Life

Shopping

30 TikTok Products Every Busy College Student Needs

Shopping

Get Up To 40% Off At Reformation's Summer Sale

Shopping

These Bamboo Sheets Have An Eye-Popping Number Of 5-Star Reviews

Relationships

How To Start A Good Conversation On A Dating App

Parenting

Kids Deal With Toxic Friends Too. Here's What Parents Should Do — And Not Do

Shopping

A Dermatologist Says This TikTok-Famous Acne Treatment Is Worth The Hype

Shopping

We Asked Vets What They Keep In Their Pet Emergency Kits At Home

Parenting

7 Things You Should Ask Your Kids About Their Social Media Accounts

Parenting

Olympian Allyson Felix On Traumatic Birth, Retirement And Serena Williams

Shopping

The Coolest School Supplies At Target

Food & Drink

This Simple Trick Will Get Rid Of The Gross Slime Inside Summer Tomatoes

Shopping

These Chic Shower Caps Will Keep Your Hair Dry

Shopping

These Are Emergency Supplies You Should Have For Hurricane Season

Parenting

What Parents Should Do Before The First Day Of School, According To Teachers

Parenting

27 Relatable Tweets From Parents About 'CoComelon'

Wellness

Here's How Many Minutes Of Exercise Per Week Could Help Extend Your Life

Shopping

Upgrade Your WFH Set-Up With This Extremely Easy Hack

Shopping

46 TikTok Products You Will Feel Ridiculously Smug To Own

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Food & Drink

How To Grill Perfect Corn On The Cob, According To Chefs

Wellness

If Your Period Blood Looks Like This, It's Time To See A Gynecologist

Shopping

Hate Cleaning The Litter Box? You Need This.

Shopping

Reviewers Are Obsessed With Target's Chic Storage Baskets

Shopping

13 Useful Target Products To Make Homework (Kind Of) Fun

Shopping

36 Beauty Products Reviewers Say They're Truly 'Obsessed' With

Shopping

38 Things For People Who'd Rather Cancel Their Flight Than Check A Bag