15 Portable Products For Feeling Put Together On The Go

1
A pair of inexpensive headphones that live in your bag
2
A tiny face mist that's a facial in a bottle
3
A magical under-boob sweat guard
4
Bathroom and armpit wipes for a shower on the go
5
A folding fan to prevent sweat stains
6
Blister Band-Aids to keep you walking with ease
7
Tide To Go pens so you'll never be caught with a stain
8
A portable charger that doesn't demand extra cords
9
Universal balm in an easy-access container
10
A totally leakproof BrüMate cup
11
A waterproof notebook that won't get ruined by spilled coffee
12
A makeup remover and touch-up stick
13
A refreshing wrinkle-releasing spray
14
A Tile keychain for keeping track of your keys
15
A pet hair and fabric-pill remover