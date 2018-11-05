Practical Gift Ideas

Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
By Katelyn Mullen
11/04/2018 08:06pm ET
16 Warm Gifts For People Who Are Always Cold
Cold-weather gifts for him, her, your mom, your friends and more. ⛄️
By Mary Baucom
17 Gifts For Older Parents That They'll Actually Use
Don't overthink it.
By Brittany Nims and Danielle Gonzalez
15 Noncommittal Gifts To Give The Person You Just Started Dating
New relationship gift ideas that are still casual.
By Danielle Gonzalez
17 Gifts To Keep On Hand For Surprise Guests
Last-minute gifts under $20 everyone wants.
By Amanda Pena and Danielle Gonzalez
The Best Food Processors, According To Amazon Reviewers
Yes, food processors and blenders should be used differently.
By Brittany Nims
How To Decorate Your Thanksgiving Table For Under $50
Dress your Thanksgiving table to the nines without breaking the bank.
By Amanda Pena
21 Useful White Elephant Gifts Under $20
Practical gifts don't have to be expensive!
By Brittany Nims and Danielle Gonzalez
26 Gifts For Teens Who Are A Struggle To Shop For
You no longer have to guess what they're into these days
By Amanda Pena
The Ultimate Self-Care Gift Guide For Those Who Need It Most
#selfcare
By Amanda Pena
These Last-Minute Gifts On Amazon Will Satisfy Anyone On Your Shopping List
And they'll arrive just in time.
By Amanda Pena
17 Eco-Friendly Gifts For Your Friend Who Only Buys All Natural
Go au-naturale this holiday season.
By Amanda Pena
The Best Websites For Unique Gifts, Stocking Stuffers And More
Find the perfect present for every type of person.
By Amanda Pena
15 Matching Family Christmas Pajamas That Are As Adorable As They Are Eye-Roll Inducing
Do the holidays in style.
By Amanda Pena
The 18 Best Travel Gifts For People Who Love To Travel
By Brittany Nims
The Best Wireless Headphones For Working Out
Headphones that complement your workout, not complicate it.
By Amanda Pena
17 Jackets Like Canada Goose That Are Way More Affordable
And they're all $350 and under.
By Amanda Pena
Where To Buy A KitchenAid Mixer For Cheap On Black Friday
Wow your foodie BFF 🍪🍰
By Amanda Pena
The $40 Gadget That'll Help You Cook The Biggest Meal You've Ever Made
For folks who would rather host than play guest 🍽
By Brittany Nims
The One Thing You're Forgetting To Bring To Thanksgiving Dinner
Your hostess will love you for this.
By Amanda Pena
10 Party Games To Keep Guests Busy During Your Next Holiday Gathering
Let these games do the entertaining for you.
By Amanda Pena

