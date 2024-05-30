42 'Gifts' To Yourself That Are Actually Super Practical To Own

Popular items from this list:
A pair of oh-so-cozy "teddy" slippers
Promising review:
"I’ve been searching for a pair of slippers for a long time. Literally have bought and returned many. I bought a pair for my husband and he loved them so I decided to try them. So glad I did. Love the color, fit, comfort and warmth.
Also, machine washable. I’m going to buy another style. Highly recommend." — J
An absurdly adorable mushroom kitchen timer
This winds up and times up to 60 minutes, ending in a loud buzzer. Reviewers also use it to help time themselves with work tasks and studying.
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom timer
in action. Promising review:
"This is whimsical and fun, my kids love it. I tell them there dinner comes from a fairy mushroom forest. 😋 Works great, keeps my little monsters in line — 'Dad, the mushroom went off.' Love it." — Vik V
An adorably encouraging daily planner
Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper. Bliss Collections
is a family-owned, Wisconsin-based business established in 2012 that specializes in stationery, planners and pads, and drinkware. Promising review:
"These daily planning sheets keep this mama on TRACK! I started out printing daily planning and schedule sheets from a free download on my computer. Then I realized why not just buy some already printed so I save my ink at home. I found these and love how the day, schedule, tasks, and health habits are organized.
I've already reordered once and will continue to use these." — Shannon Hoglund
A set of eye-popping fine point pens
Perhaps most importantly for anyone out there planning to go full Leslie Knope on these is that they're designed not to bleed through thin pages
! Promising review:
"I love how this pen feels to hold and it writes beautifully! I am very picky about how the ink looks from the pens I use and I don't remember having one that writes so smoothly and beautifully! I will buy these whenever I need more. I actually just purchased another package of all black
!" — Marcia
A Mason jar-inspired cold brew coffee maker
Promising review
: "This is the best way to have coffee without the acid and still have the caffeine. Easy to use and so much cheaper than buying cold brew coffee. I have bought several over the years for friends. I’ve owned mine now for four years and still love it." — Terry
"Absolutely love this cold brew coffee maker. TikTok made me buy it. I use it all the time.
I use one cup of ground coffee and seven cups of filtered water. Once I pull out the coffee filter, I top it off with more water. I add coffee to my chocolate protein shakes every day!" — Connie Forbes
A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge). Promising review:
"Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" — Katlyn D Arnold
A pair of chic wireless headband headphones
Promising review
: "I purchased this product to be able to listen to affirmations as I fall asleep. It has been great for that, and has also been very beneficial on long airplane flights when my ears hurt from the AirPods being in for so long.
Also a great option when you are sleeping in a room with someone who snores! My kids keep stealing this from me so I purchased two more to get them for Christmas!" — Dawn Cooperider
A water-resistant insulated water bottle carrier to support your Hot Girl Walks
Promising review:
"Very handy when traveling or at the gym!
I got this one after getting a different brand that is smaller. I love the extra pockets on this and the roomie section for ANY water bottle or a smaller water bottle and other stuff. The zipped pocket holds my iPhone Max just fine. Just took this on a cruise and several people commented wishing they had one
. So much easier than a backpack or something for your water bottle." — Judy
A longline sports bra
Promising review:
"I love this shirt because it is very versatile. It fits great and true to size. It has built-in padding, which is great. I can wear this to work out, or I can wear it under my flannels or even as a sports bra
if I want to. It is very comfortable and good quality. I have bought multiple colors and am very satisfied with all of them!
All of the colors I have received are true to the color shown in the pictures on Amazon. I will probably be buying even more in the future!" — Amazon Customer
A set of game-changing cooling "hotel" pillows
Bonus: these are fully machine washable! Promising review:
"After looking for pillows everywhere in stores and not being satisfied, I decided to trust a TikTok that I saw featuring these pillows and checked out the reviews here and saw the hype. Decided to trust this hype and order two of my own, and they are SERIOUSLY THE BEST PILLOWS EVER!
Trust the reviews. Took two minutes to fluff up to use and both my fiancé and I are having the best sleeps now
." — Ellen
A lightweight quilted laptop sleeve
Promising review
: "Going on a big trip soon and I bought this for travel. I am super obsessed with the quality and how light/soft it is
. It's the perfect size for my laptop and acts as a cushion for other things in my backpack. It can be slightly tricky to open, I just slide one finger in and then expand my hand to open it but it has a magnetic-like closure. Love the color too, it's simple." — mandella cesena
A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light
Promising review:
"I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on.
Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." — 1Thand
A copy of Burn After Writing, a guided journal
Promising review:
"I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life.
I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different
." — Brent Helm
A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick
Promising review:
"I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable.
My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." — Ben
A silicone donut pan that can also be used for homemade bagels
Promising review:
"This silicone pan is great! I wanted to try making baked donuts and didn’t realize how easy it is!
Pan is easy to use, clean and the donuts came out of the pan easily and without breaking/sticking to the pan." — Tyler
Kitsch's iconic claw clip
Kitsch
is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories. Promising review:
"Love that you can dress this up or down! It is my go-to accessory for working in preschool to put my hair up quickly. It is elegant and classic. It is amazingly durable even in getting thrown in the bottom of my heavy work bag!
I am amazed by this clip. I have coarse medium thick hair and it is the perfect size." — Niki
A timelessly chic, conveniently lightweight canvas laptop bag
Promising review
: "Okay when I say that this is a sign for you to get this bag, you should TOTALLY GET IT. I stumbled across this girl’s TikTok while searching for an affordable tote while being durable, spacious, and stylish!
I am glad I came across this tote. It is perfect for school, and switching it up for work or travel! As an art major with a bunch of sketchbooks and a 16” laptop, I approve!" — Zonna Vu
A "Gracula" garlic crusher
Check out a TikTok of the Gracula
in action.Promising review:
"I love this little guy. I found him on a BuzzFeed list and had to have it as soon as I saw him! I’ve minced as many as five cloves in it in seconds.
It’s a little tricky getting all of the garlic out once minced (I use a silicone basting brush to get most of it but I always use more than the recipe calls for anyway so it’s not a deal breaker). Cleanup is a breeze because he goes right in the dishwasher!
" — Barbie
An oh-so-chic adjustable mini belted pack
Promising review
: "TikTok told me this compared to Lululemon, and it’s true, it is. Love this little bag! And the price — you can’t beat it." — JolieBuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lilly also owns this —
she packed it as her only bag for a busy trip to Iceland, and not only did it hold a ton and keep her hands free, it easily fit around her waist over her outerwear.
A super compact personal blender
Promising review:
"I drink a daily protein shake. I've been mixing them with a shaker bottle with less than satisfying results. This little blender works well and I have much smoother shakes than before. The small size doesn't take up too much counter space. So far I am very happy with this blender." — Amazon Customer
A "Cup Cozy Pillow" to up your movie snack game to its highest potential
Cup Cozy Pillow
is a small business that specializes in family-friendly snack and drink organizers.
Check out a TikTok of the Cup Cozy Deluxe Pillow
in action.Promising review:
"This thing is great! I’m home on maternity leave with my new baby and spend most of my time on the couch under a sleeping baby. This product makes it easy for me to keep my drinks, remote, etc close by even with dogs running around
. It’s a little more expensive than I would have liked but it works and I love it so money well spent!" — Amber
A set of Monkey Noodles that might help you focus and remember your tasks
Promising review
: "This is my absolute favorite fidget! I’m an adult with autism and ADHD. I carry one around with me everywhere I go. It definitely assists me in staying calm/still while I’m at work. I’ve recommended it to several friends!" — KaelynnVP
A marble board wire cheese cutter
Check out a TikTok of the cheese slicer
in action. Promising review:
"My mother-in-law had purchased one last year and I tried hers at Christmas and fell in love with how easy it was to use.
We have a lot of get togethers with friends and cheese is a staple appetizer in our house. So I purchased my own and have been using it weekly since.
It cuts easily and it's mostly easy to clean. Sometimes cheese gets stuck in the crack but some scrubbing with a small brush usually does the trick." — Jessica
A set of cult-favorite, suuuuuper soft microfiber bed sheets
Danjor Linens
is a small business that specializes in bedding products for home and dorm use. Promising review
: "I sleep extremely hot. I always have issues with sheets and blankets, but with these sheets I sleep coo
l. I have a very thick memory foam mattress and it fit perfectly. They are so super soft, I truly love them. I noticed that when I washed them they got softer. I personally don’t use fabric softeners or bleach. I have used them for about a month now I am definitely going buy more.
" — Mel
A portable Bluetooth retro-style keyboard
Promising review:
"I've been seeing retro-style typewriter keyboards on TikTok for a while now. I aways thought, 'That looks pretty cool!' Decided to look on here and found this one. I just got it today and so far has been working great! I had no problems connecting the keyboard via Bluetooth, and the clicking of the keys is really nice, one of the reasons why I wanted to get this
." — dee
A teensy mini waffle maker
Promising review:
"Saw it on TikTok and had to get it! I love waffles but I don't always remember to buy them so I love being able to make them super easily with this mini waffle maker. It's so easy and convenient for me because I didn't want anything that would take up too much time and space. It's perfect.
I also used the waffle recipe provided by Dash and its great!" — Ken
A geometric wire basket
Promising review
: "Very modern and stylish. This is perfect as a fruit bowl or a centerpiece to put decorative balls inside. It is quite large but it still looks nice with just a few pieces of fruit inside. I love how the design makes the color of the fruit pop.
I've had nectarines, mandarins, and apples in there at various times and they all looked so much more appetizing compared to when they were in their original plastic bags. I'm surprised that this is one of the cheaper bowls on Amazon. Definitely bang for your buck
." — Skytheas
A Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition
Check out a TikTok of the green Kindle
in action. Promising review:
"I am so happy to be reading more, and I find it easier to take around with me than carrying my book around. Easy to travel with, and battery life is amazing. I initially was skeptical because I love holding a physical book but ever since I received my new Paperwhite, everything has changed.
Lightweight, and so functional and easy to use. I have been reading books and downloaded so much. LOVE LOVE LOVE THE GREEN COLOR it is so pretty.
" — eileeenie
A satin pillowcase that not only has a cooling effect, but is soft on skin
Kitsch
is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.
Check out a TikTok of the Kitsch satin pillowcase
in action. Promising review:
"I'm really liking this pillow. I woke up today with nice wavy hair, not dry tangled hair.
I've been trying to grow out the layer of hair on the top back of my head and it's been so stubborn! Keeps getting tangled and breaks here and there from bleaching and dye damage, but with this new pillow I notice it doesn't tangle, which means it can grow right without rubbing and tangling/pulling!
Also the pillow is soft and is so much more prettier in person! 😍😍😍💖💖💖" — Amazon Customer 🌷
A bunch of teensy macaron boxes for a delightful upgrade to many things in your life
Promising review:
"Just received these cute little boxes and am in love with them.
Very thick and sturdy plastic but easy enough to open. These will work perfectly for filling solid perfumes and giving out as stocking stuffer gifts
as I don't have to worry about it being a snug fit/lid falling off. I imagine these would also be great for pretend food for kids' playsets or for a kid's trinket box. Overall I love them, love their feel, love the colors and am very happy
." — Mary
A dreamy dimmable candle warmer lamp
Promising review
: "This candle warmer emits a soft light that looks beautiful coming through the glass. I love how it warms my candles making the room smell wonderful. I think this warmer may work better than just lighting my candles. I like that it has a timer option which is convenient. I highly recommend this warmer for anyone that likes candles." — win diesel
A cloud-shaped magnetic key holder for an absurdly cute storage option for keys
Promising review:
"So, yes, TikTok made me buy this, but so far I really like it. It's obviously very adorable and offers a charming spot to keep my keys that works with my entryway. I'm really surprised by how strong the hold is for such a small object — I carry my car fob and a few keys and so far it's holding strong.
I hung it with Command strips
to avoid any potential damage to the wall and I will say make sure it's level as the hold is not so good on an angle (but that was from the original in-hand testing). Definitely recommend and for the price, I'm very tempted to get one for my at-work office
." — D. Carter
A cult-fave water-resistant gym backpack
Promising review
: "Great buy! Of course, I purchased this to carry to the gym. There is a ton of space, and you can pack quite a bit. I loved that there is a shoe compartment for your shoes." —Ashley B
An adorable Dash mini rice cooker
Promising review
: "For a long time I was dragging out my big 10-quart Instapot to make rice for dinner almost every single night — well when you’re only cooking for two people, that’s a bit extreme! I found this with a quick search and figure for the price it couldn’t hurt to try! I’m SO HAPPY I bought this. It’s such a perfectly small size; it fits beautifully on my counter and makes the perfect amount of rice for my boyfriend and I to eat at dinner.
No big equipment. Comes with a cute little book with recipes to try! The cilantro lime rice was a hit!" — Allie Conefrey
An insulated penguin water bottle you'll love so much
Promising review:
"This is my new favorite travel companion! This adorable tumbler doesn't just win in looks; it keeps my beverages at the perfect temperature for hours.
Whether it's tea, water, or coffee, it stays hot or cold, just the way I like it. The stainless steel build gives it a sturdy feel, and the penguin design adds a cute touch that always brings a smile to my face
. A delightful and practical choice for anyone who wants their drinks to stay cozy on the go!" — Sabina Zhaxybek
A set of french fry clips
Promising review
: "These are very cute and I love the magnet holder to stick on my fridge so they are easily accessible. Not sure about the durability, haven't used very long." — Save the Bees
A Michael Scott/Prison Mike reversible dishwasher magnet
Promising review
: "My whole family is a fan of The Office
, so when I was searching for a magnet we could use on our dishwasher, this was the hands-down winner. Does it go with my farmhouse decor? Nope, not at all. But it does get the attention of two teenage boys.
Had I gone with something a bit more my decor style, I can guarantee you it would not be as useful. I mean, we all would much rather see Prison Mike staring back at us than suit and tie Michael Scott, right? And there is only one way for that to happen...clean out the dishwasher!" — R. Funk
An oh-so-sweet reusable bowl cover
Stacy Kitchen Decor
is a California-based, woman-owned Etsy shop established in 2020 that specializes in handmade reusable kitchen towels, aprons and bags.Promising review:
"Love this bowl cover! It fits perfectly and looks so beautiful. It’s also sturdy, as I’ve washed it by hand and all the daisies are intact. I also appreciate the seller's prompt communication." — Nicoco
A retro-style pixel art game Bluetooth speaker
Check out a TikTok of the retro Bluetooth speaker
in action. Here's what BuzzFeeder Jenae Sitzes has to say about it
: "I saw this exact Bluetooth speaker in probably dozens of TikToks before I picked one up myself, and I honestly can't recommend it enough if you like a cutesy aesthetic. The price might seem high for something that kind of sounds like a toy, but the second you pick it up, it's clear this is a high-quality piece of tech with a ton of functionality.
Its speakers are powerful, its screen is bright and vibrant, and the companion app is simply packed with all sorts of customization options. There's programmable RGB lighting under the keyboard keys (which are real buttons), and you can pick from a ton of different clock faces as well!"
A retro-style 12-cup programmable coffee maker
Promising review:
"We have had a few other appliances from Nostalgia and we've been very pleased with the brand, so when my wife was looking for a coffee maker and we saw this was Nostalgia brand, the purchase was a no brainer. It looks great on our counter, it works pretty much like every other coffee pot, and the reusable filter is a great touch too.
And my wife swears this coffee is better than the last coffee maker." — G. King
A blank acrylic dry erase board
1801 & Co
. is a Minnesota-based Etsy shop established in 2016 that specializes in family wall calendars, chore charts, wedding signs, and more. Promising review
: "I love it! I got it so fast after ordering and it’s perfect. I love the sleek design for my small home office space.
I can’t function at work without a dry erase board but couldn’t find any that would look nice in my office space which is in the corner of my master bedroom! Having functional office space but not LOOK like office in the bedroom is challenging but this acrylic board is PERFECT.
The black pen that comes with it is very nice fine tip and erases without a trace." — Dawn Powell
A TikTok-beloved bedside carafe set complete with a tumbler
Check out a TikTok of the carafe set
in action. Promising review:
"I saw this carafe in a BuzzFeed article. This is definitely something I needed that I didn’t know that I needed.
I live in a two story house with the kitchen on the opposite end which makes me groggily navigate the stairs at night. I usually have a water bottle on my nightstand but decided I could upgrade.
This carafe is a little smaller than I’d like but for the price, it’s really perfect and no-frills. It’s simple but functional. I guess you could use this for mouthwash too but it’s perfect for bedside water. I love that the cup covers the top when not in use so that the water stays clean.
I would not hesitate to purchase this item again." — TheJadeMermaid