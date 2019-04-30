9 Practical Gifts For Expecting Moms That She Will Actually Use

jacoblund via Getty Images

Gifts come in many forms, so when it comes to finding the perfect Mother’s Day gift for the newly pregnant lady in your life, practicality may be key.

There will be plenty of time for sentimental gifts once the baby is born, but how about gifting an expecting mom something to help her through those months when almost everything is changing in new and exciting ways?

Whether it’s a gift card to encourage her to buy some quality maternity clothes, or some beauty refills to make sure she’s pampering herself, it’s the perfect holiday to make sure your mama-to-be is comfortable and well cared for.

To help give you gift ideas that an expecting mom will actually use, I’ve rounded up a few items I was gifted and a few items I purchased myself during the first half of pregnancy that made it a little more manageable. Though some may seem a little odd as a gift, (hello, cotton undies!), they just might be a game-changer for your pregnant partner or friend.

Take a look below at my curated guide to gifts for expecting moms. And, if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.