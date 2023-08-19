Window screen repair tape for keeping bugs out

It comes in two colors."I finally bought this because EVERY TIME I tried to open my bedroom window to let in a cool evening breeze, I got the added bonus of ending up covered in bites while watching an alarming number of mosquitos crash headfirst into my bright laptop screen. NOT TODAY, SATAN! It was super easy to stick this repair tape over the slits and holes in my admittedly very old screen, and now I can keep my window open without inviting all the mosquitos in the neighborhood inside for a midnight snack."