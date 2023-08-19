Popular items from this list:
An inexpensive but quality baby gate
Make sure you double check the dimensions of your space before ordering to ensure you get the proper fit.Promising review:
"Best gate I have ever owned. I have two small kids, a dog, and two cats. Plus, lots of stairs.
I have gone through so many gates in the last three years. Most broke over time or came loose. This gate is worth 20 stars. Amazing quality. It has stood the test of time! reliable, sturdy, easy to use, easy to install.
The gate swings both ways! That's a HUGE plus. I feel so secure having it knowing that there is no way my kids or dog can knock it down or get over it. It is tall too. Buy this one. Coming from the girl who is the queen of gates. This one is one-and-done." — L. Randall
A pair of lounge chairs and ottomans with storage
They're available in six colors.Promising review:
"Love, love this set! Fits perfectly on my condo balcony!! Easy to assemble, strong, looks perfect! Highly recommend them." — maggie
A stylish toothbrush holder
Get it in two sizes and three colors.Promising review:
"I was looking for a product that would keep the heads of the toothbrushes covered and protected, yet still keep my bathroom looking neat. This does the job very well. It adhered to the wall (placed on a ceramic tile) and looks like it is there to stay!
I am very satisfied with this product. I expect it to be easy to clean, too." — Raymond
A set of refrigerator organizers
The set of six includes five drawers with built-in handles and an egg tray with 14 slots.Promising review:
"My refrigerator and shelves are organized for the first time ever! I can just pull out a container and get what I need instead of having to move things all around to reach something in the back of a shelf." — ..
A bamboo slatted bath mat
It's available in four sizes, three colors and a rollable model.Promising review:
"The material is great. It's soft but flexible, so it feels comfortable to step on but also sturdy beneath your feet. I got a bigger size, and it actually pulls the room together, making my tiny bathroom look rather chic. Honestly, I think it's great and better for the environment because I don't have to launder it every week.
" — JamieJo
A collapsible laundry basket
Get it in one of nine colors.Promising review:
"This is a well-made basket that has plenty of room for a large load plus expands and collapses well. I wish I would have gotten it sooner! It’s a great space saver!" — pfc689
A two-pack of reusable microfiber mop pads for your Swiffer
They can be used wet or dry and on basically every type of flooring and even drywall if you're so inclined. Since they can be thrown in the wash, one microfiber pad can replace up 100 single-use pads. Promising review
: "Just used these for the first time with my Swiffer WetJet
and I gotta say I am impressed! Went on easily and cleaned the floors easily!
I always hated the one-time use pads and never felt like they got my floor clean. This review is NOT sponsored, I bought these with my own money because I’m sick of single-use products. Seriously, buy these now!!!
" — AKGross
Miracle-Gro indoor plant food spikes to nourish your plants
Available in a set of 48, these spikes last for up to 60 days each.Promising review:
"I always kill my plants but I decided to try again. I just bought five houseplants, and three of them were marked down because they were looking pretty puny. Since I tend to kill them anyway, I figured I would give them a try and save some money. I put one of these spikes in each plant and they all looked so much healthier and happier after just a couple of days.
I also added one spike to the only houseplant that I've had for years without killing (I was beginning to think it was artificial) the leaves looked healthier almost immediately. I'm very happy with this product and it was a great price." — victoria
A classic patio umbrella
It comes in 13 colors. This umbrella doesn't come with a stand, but if you need one, try this stand
on Amazon.Promising review:
"I am truly impressed with the quality and sturdiness of this umbrella. Having a crank is awesome as well and I find it super handy that you can easily shift the angle.
I sit at my patio table and paint with watercolor and mid-day had been impossible since it’s so bright. This has been perfect and I now can stay outside the whole day in peace and quiet.
The only downside is it does not come with a weight for the bottom. I picked one up a generic 20 pounds one at Lowe’s that fits perfectly." — Amazon Customer
A can of fire extinguishing spray
Promising review:
"I bought one for beside the grill, one for beside the stove, one for the laundry room, and one for the car. I think the intuitive, easy to use design is fantastic. We already have the muscle memory for using a spray can.
In an emergency, it's so much easier to grab this and use it, and turn a small fire into a non-fire. I don't have time to remember a three step method of fire control when my bacon has gotten out of control on the stove. I'm not a firefighter! I'd really like to have one in every room. Think about it. Isn't it better to immediately contain a small fire than deal with a big one? This could save your life, and your house.
" — K Zander
A pack of LED-dimming stickers
The stickers dim 50%-80% of the LED light on from your devices, so you can still tell that they are on and working. Promising review:
"This is the best thing you never knew you needed. I own a digital clock with the numbers displayed in red LED light, and every night I've blocked the light with a cover so it doesn't shine in my eyes as I sleep. Silly I know, but I like my room pitch black and cave-like. On a whim I bought this product. OH MY GOD! Game changer!! For the first night EVER I didn't have to cover the clock display before I went to bed!!
I had no idea how big a difference this little dimmer could make, but I'm more than pleased with the result. I can still see the time display just fine, but now my room is a happy cave! The product is easy to remove and doesn't leave a sticky residue at all, which can't be said for most tapes. I did notice a slight lag in response when I covered my TV LED sensor, so if you're trying to block something that actually senses inputs I would maybe not suggest this. Other than that, excellent product!" — Logan M
A quiet Alexa-compatible two-in-one air conditioner that allows you to open your window even when installed
Promising review:
"I don’t usually write product reviews, but I am now because this is one of the best household products I have ever bought. This Midea U-shaped AC is an ingenious design that is basically a split AC system mounted in a window, with the window closing almost all the way through the middle of the unit. The result is a much quieter and more efficient unit
, with the noisy part that generates heat on the outside of the closed window. It also looks sleek and modern and the remote control and app are great. I have thought many times 'I wish someone would make a split AC system that can fit in a window without having to install separate units on the roof or wall,' and now they have!" — Ben
An expandable garden hose
It's available in nine sizes.Promising review:
"Have used this for about three weeks, watering flowers, grass and washing cars. Have used it almost every day in some way or another. It's very light, easy to maneuver, and doesn't kink.
However, I think that's because I followed the directions on the box for how to unwind it for the first time. When I was first unraveling, it kinked in multiple places so I had to carefully unravel and lay it out fully extended before I even hooked it up to the water source. Has been kink-free ever since." — Sean Cotter
A pack of 10 reusable, super absorbent Swedish dishcloths
Choose from eight different color packs. Promising review:
"I absolutely love these. For quite a while I have been frustrated with kitchen/dish towels. I find most to be not nearly absorbent enough, too large and awkward, and needing frequent disinfecting to avoid smelling funky. These towel sponges are exactly what I needed in a dish cloth. They are absorbent, just the right size, antimicrobial, and easy to clean!
Add in that they are sourced from a small family business and I'm thrilled." — NATHANIEL RIDER
A sheet of 100 adhesive door bumpers to prevent noise
Promising review:
"Replaced some hard stoppers with these and now when the drawer gets closed hard it's just a soft thud instead of a hard loud BANG. I'm pleased with these." — Jason
A jar of The Pink Stuff to clean stainless steel, glass, porcelain, and more
Promising review:
"I used this product for my stove because it's one thing I dislike cleaning. I have used multiple degreaser sprays and they all are so toxic and don't work for me. The Magic Eraser was okay but I used several at a time and I had to scrub so hard. But this product oh my goodness, legit a miracle. It doesn't have any type of smell
. I put the paste on a cloth, clean the area then wipe it off with a damp cloth and voilà, magic!" — May
A magnetic screen door to keep bugs out
It's available in three sizes.Promising review:
"We got this screen so our dog can go in and out freely without letting the bugs in. At first he wasn't quite sure about going through it; in fact he scratched at it signaling us to open it for him. But after a few training treats he figured it out. Installation was so easy!The Velcro, fabric, and mesh all seem very good quality.
I'm also happy that we can take down the screen in the winter and store away easily
, then just reattach it in the spring. Very happy with my purchase!" — Crystal K
A ChomChom pet hair roller
Promising review:
"We live in a household that contains two humans, two dogs, and two cats. It's a real Noah's Ark furnished with a black sectional couch. Our dogs absolutely hate the vacuum. So much so they will attack the cleaner head with their vicious bite even before we power it on. This makes the task of cleaning our couch extremely unpleasant and nearly impossible. Thanks to Chom Chom, we no longer have this problem! With a simple, quick, SOUNDLESS sweep, we're able to keep our couch pet hair–free in blissful peace.
This tool does an amazing job picking up pet hair but not so much with crumbs. We were so impressed, we gifted these as X-mas presents for all of our pet-loving friends." — AnonM
A pop-up leaf collector in preparation for the fall
It folds up into the included carrying case for easy storage in the off-season. Promising review:
"I was able to pick up my leaves in record time using this leaf collector. I wish I had know about it years ago. It would have saved me so much money hiring people to do my leaves.
I have told everyone I know about this product. They are all amazed when they see the video I did showing how I raked the leaves on the leaf collector. Folded up the ends like a taco and put it in the bag and released. SO EASY! Absolutely worth the money." — Ronnie
A no-scrub shower cleaner spray
Promising review:
"I have no idea how people find the time to keep their house that Instagram-ready clean. But with this cleaning product I just spray after a shower and spray it down with water the next time and it keeps it so clean. It is a little slippery when you get in the shower to clean it off, but I don't care, it's totally worth it. It's so easy." — whynotwritesomething
An electric pressure washer to clean your outdoor furniture
You can use this pressure washer on fences, sidewalks, outdoor cushions, wood decks, house siding and so many other places. You can also fill it with detergent to wash your car.Promising review:
"I love this washer. It competes with my 2200 PSI gas-powered pressure washer, which in fact I sold to keep this. But doesn't have the noisy gas engine or the heavy weight.
Easy to move around, lightweight, and has great power. Very quiet. I love all the attachments and the different stream types. The soap dispenser works well. I'm cleaning everything, my deck, my house, the garage doors, the concrete slab. It takes off all the dirt and mold from the old concrete stairs and sidewalk." — Debbie
An air purifier with a HEPA filter
Choose from two colors.
Promising review:
"I foster kittens for a rescue, and no matter how often I clean the boxes, two or three times daily, and general cleaning, I still have an odor in the room. I got this product out of desperation. It was a good size and weight for kitties bouncing around. I am truly shocked and enormously happy with how it works! My husband was at wits' end with his sensitive nose. He goes in there now and is astonished, no smell.
We are getting another for the kitchen! The room is 10×10, and I use it on the two setting. I also enjoy the night light. Very helpful without disturbing sick sleepy babies recovering from illness." — victoria Mohagen
A Bissell portable carpet and upholstery cleaner
Promising review:
"Bought this to clean a sofa we’ve had for 18 years. It’s too comfy to get rid of. I knew it needed cleaning but had no idea it was this filthy!!!
Nasty! I went over some places two or three times until water I was sucking out was clean. I’m so glad I got it!!" — Shannon
Window screen repair tape for keeping bugs out
It comes in two colors.BuzzFeeder Jonathan Mazzei owns and loves this tape:
"I finally bought this because EVERY TIME I tried to open my bedroom window to let in a cool evening breeze, I got the added bonus of ending up covered in bites while watching an alarming number of mosquitos crash headfirst into my bright laptop screen. NOT TODAY, SATAN! It was super easy to stick this repair tape over the slits and holes in my admittedly very old screen, and now I can keep my window open without inviting all the mosquitos in the neighborhood inside for a midnight snack."
A set of pretty string lights that are a staggering 48 feet long
They're available in four styles.Promising review:
"I am a big fan of lighting and ambiance. These made my rooftop terrace all the more charming and comfortable. I bought two strings for a huge deck and they fit great! All the bulbs came intact and all work so far!" — Shanna Cancino
A set of two cooling gel bed pillows
Choose from queen/standard or king sizes.Promising review:
"I’ve become pretty committed to these pillows. I recently revamped my guest rooms and had some ancient pillows that I decided to upgrade with these bad boys since we have used them in other places for years now! Love them. Super soft, clean up nice, and stay cool.
Highly recommend in both queen and king sizes! And yes, the queen size fits into a regular sham if you need to know!" — Ali Lytle
A scratch-free scraping tool to clean labels and kitchen messes
Get it in a pack of two or five.Promising review:
"The perfect handy tool for getting into tight places. It's firm enough for a number of uses but it doesn't scratch or mar surfaces. I should have gotten the five pack; I have so many uses for these things. I think the best use yet was cleaning the sliding door track. I finally could get into the corners to get the grunge out. A great invention." — Miss Picky