24 Home Products From Amazon That Are As Practical As They Are Gorgeous

Popular items from this list include:
•A two-piece waterproof and non-slip kitchen rug set with ergonomic cushioning
•A one-gallon glass beverage dispenser fitted with a stainless steel spigot
•A ceramic kitchen utensil holder
A three-piece farmhouse style kitchen canister set
Promising review:
"This is a very pretty farmhouse canister set that fits perfectly with my kitchen decor! The canisters are pretty lightweight but the seal is tight on them. They're not very large so they do not take up much countertop space which is a plus.
If you're looking for a pretty, functional set of canisters, buy these." — Joanne
An open storage shoe rack
It can hold up to 20 pairs of most size shoes and is available in three colors.Promising review:
"I just love this shoe organizer. It's sturdy and you can store, in my case, 20 pairs." — Lilliam
A reed oil perfume diffuser
Available in eight scents and five sizes.
Promising review:
"This is a beautiful reed and flower diffuser. Perfect packaging with lots of oil in it. I purchased a real flower diffuser with April Fresh scent. I absolutely love it. This is a pretty modern diffuser; good for my home decor.
I am going to re-purchase it for every room in my house and gift for my friends." — Grace
A pair of mason jar wall sconces
Available in five colors.
Promising review:
"These are a beautiful way to accent a piece of artwork or give a little homespun look to a kitchen. I put this on either side of a painting done by my mother-in-law and it really makes that a cozy nook in our farmhouse kitchen. The remotes are cool and once we got the housing situated behind the flowers and hid the cording, it isn't noticeable. I got a set of two, but only need one of the remotes to operate them both.
the twinkling options are versatile, too."— Sparkle by Monica
A pack of peel-and-stick tile backsplash
The pack comes with five or ten 12x12 panels and is available in seven styles.Promising review:
"These adhesive tiles are amazing! They were super easy to cut, simple to install, and the finished look is amazing. No, they are not real tiles but they give the look of tiles.
I think of it as wallpaper. A cosmetic change that isn't permanent. Talk about changing the feel of my kitchen! We took down a cabinet to put up a shelving unit and used this as the backdrop. I LOVE the way it looks. I was amazed at the ease of the install." — Amazon customer
A ceramic kitchen utensil holder
Available in two sizes and four colors.
Promising review:
"Great holder. Bigger than I expected which is wonderful. Holds a lot of utensils without being too bulky on my countertop.
Solid piece not thin and good quality. Opening is big enough that it's easy to clean inside. Highly recommend." — Peggy
A set of outdoor string lights
Available in five sizes and four colors.
Promising review:
"Beautiful lights! It's nice that the lights start right at the beginning of the string so there isn't a bunch of dead space between the plug and when the lights start, so you really are getting a full 25ft of lighted string.
The downside to this is that if your plug is low to the ground then your lights also start at the plug, but I was able to just not put in the bulbs for the distance I didn't want lit and it works just fine." — Jess
A wicker papasan swivel chair
Available in eight colors.
Promising review:
"Absolutely love this chair! The cushion is very comfortable- great for sinking in to read, watch TV, play on the Wii or even nap if you are shorter like me. My nieces and nephew climbed all over it and it didn't break, very sturdy. It even spins completely which was a happy surprise. Worth the money!"
— Samantha
A three-tier tabletop fountain
Promising review:
"I bought 2 of these fountains - one for work and one for home. They are AMAZING especially for the price!!! I spent a few weeks debating on buying this but I’m so glad I did. I have gotten so many compliments on this fountain. It looks more expensive than it was. It’s beautiful and fits any decor but is so serene sounding! The soft lighting in each tier make this a beautiful piece at night too.
Would definitely recommend." — Kimberly
A stainless steel stick-on shower caddy
Also available in silver.
Promising review:
"Liked this product so much that we ordered 2 of them (soap holder a separate purchase on Amazon). Very easy to install, strong adhesive which allows for large bottles of shampoo, etc. Also came with hooks that can hook to caddy for washcloths, etc." — Gone
A fruit infusion water pitcher
Promising review:
"It is absolutely awesome! I love it and my boys love it. I definitely have no problem drinking tons of water now! I highly recommend this! It is big enough to hold lots of water and small enough to fit perfectly in my fridge. Remember to add more water to it as you use it to keep the fruit fresh!
I love how easy it is to pop the lid off to add more water and to change the fruit. It is BPA free too so that is a huge bonus for me!
" — Amazon customer
A five-tier bookshelf
Available in three colors.
Promising review:
"I was looking around for a book shelf for my under the stairs reading nook and I came across this one. It was so easy to assemble, it took no time at all. I love the look of it, and it's very sturdy to hold all my books and decorations.
" — Tia
A set of three silicone trivet mats
Available in 16 colors.
Promising review:
"I love these. They are beautiful and thick enough to protect your surfaces while holding a very hot pot or dish. As a bonus, while they are being stored, I place them between pans or pot lids to keep them from getting scratched. You can even store them in the under-oven drawer, between pans, without fear of them burning. They are so easy to grab and just throw on the counter without any fear of a regular trivet breaking or scratching
." — asiseeit
A cotton ruffled shower curtain
Promising review:
"As soon as I opened it, I knew I made the right choice. This is a beautiful curtain. It has some heft to it-very good quality fabric and pretty thick. I steamed it and it drapes beautifully. I really feel that this shower curtain looks and feels like it came from a high end department store.
" — Bailey
A wood-topped kitchen cart
Also available in black.
Promising review:
"This kitchen cart is exactly what I was looking for: good storage and added workspace while still looking nice and easily tucking out of the way. It has clean classic lines, sturdy construction, and serious versatility. I feel it's a real steal for the price and I know I'll get a lot of use out of it.
Overall, it's a great piece for a great price. I'm a happy customer!" — J.Crandall
A three-tier hanging basket
Available in three color.
Promising review:
"This is so cute and practical. I use it for fruit to entice my husband to grab a piece or two on his way out the door. I find myself eating more fruit as well.
I have it hung on my ceiling pot rack so it's completely out of the way. I love this purchase!" — MamaBear2020
An electric adjustable height standing desk
Available in four sizes and five colors.
Promising review:
"Why would anyone spend double or triple the price when they can get this? Sturdy, quiet, and overall solid! Handles my dual-monitor setup effortlessly. Highly adjustable— I’m 5’7” and the lowest point is perfect for me and the highest point is definitely more than what I need and I can see someone that’s 6’ having no issue. It doesn’t wobble and the two-piece top isn’t even noticeable and not even a thought. I did so much research and I’m glad I went with this one. If you want value, you will not be disappointed.
One of my favorite purchases!" — Binh
Waterproof stick-on marble countertop contact paper
Available in six sizes.
Promising review:
"This item was so easy to use and is super durable! I used the marble sheeting to coat my kitchen counters and I can’t tell the difference.
Guest enter the house and the kitchen is one of the first things they see. I can say they never realize that it’s a replica print. It does take some time and patience however the achieve a flawless outcome. Be sure to take your time when applying the adhesion because you don’t want to cause tears or air bubbles." — Khaiya
An 11-drawer, clear countertop makeup organizer
Available in five colors.
Promising review:
"Amazing! Absolutely one of the best purchases I’ve made in a long time! This thing helped my organize my vanity area like you wouldn’t believe. It fits more stuff in it than it seems.
It has an organizer up top that has room for some small items and 12 lipsticks, 8 small drawers, 2 long shallow drawers, and 2 deep square drawers. It’s also stackable so it’s easy to reorganize to your liking. The quality is great; it’s thick acrylic so it is heavy and gives a nice expensive look to it. Overall I’m in love with this organizer and I can’t recommend it enough!
" — mandamandayeah
A dining room cupboard
Available in two colors.
Promising review:
"Very sturdy. Great quality. Looks great in my dining room which we recently remodeled. Compare to others, this is exceptionally priced." — Amazon customer
A one-gallon glass beverage dispenser
Available in two sizes.
Promising review:
"I wanted a glass container to store water in, trying to eliminate some of the plastic in my life, especially the part that stores our food or drinks. I liked the look of it online, and it looks just as nice in person — like something straight from the last century
, which was important to me since my home is from the 1920s, and because I intended to keep it out on the counter. My biggest concern with buying this online was the spout: would it work? Would it leak? I'm happy to report it doesn't leak at all, seating firmly. And the on/off valve works easily." — TheMox
A farmhouse-style striped table runner
Available in five sizes and 17 colors.
Promising review:
"I bought this for my dining room table and it’s the perfect mix of modern and farmhouse.
Really pulls the colors in the room together. It holds up well after being washed, too, but make sure you hang it to dry, otherwise it will be wrinkled." — Kitt Compson
A metal and glass floor lamp
Available in two colors.
Promising review:
"I love the foot switch, the little table is just enough to hold my cup of tea. A bit difficult to assemble and to keep the shade on straight but once in place, it looks lovely!" —Gilda Zarro
And a two-piece waterproof and nonslip kitchen rug set
Available in three sizes and eight colors/patterns.
Promising review:
"These mats make it so much more enjoyable to stand in the kitchen
. My 12-year-old even said that he liked them for when he is doing dishes. They wipe off clean very easily. They even got cheese on them and it swept right off even after drying out (I swept the following morning). Even stops the chill of the wood flooring. Super great for the price since you get two mats. I have been looking for cushioned mats for the kitchen for a few years but I didn’t want to pay $30 for 1 small May and this has a small and large one for the same price. They will serve you well." —Flummery