You'll Want To Have And To Hold These 36 Practical Products For The Rest Of Your Life

An Echo Auto so you can have Alexa in your car

For the moment,I spend a lot of time in my car. I have been listening to audio books via my Bose Hearphones. Now I have Alexa's help while driving. These was sold early to Prime Members requesting one. At first, the Echo Auto kept losing connection to my phone. At one point, every time I reentered my car and restarted it. But that seems to be fixed now, 100%. In fact I do not have any current complaints. After pairing my car to my phone, Alexa becomes available as long as your phone has Wi-Fi. She (anthropomorphization intentional) operates just like any other Alexa. Ask and you receive. I listen to audiobooks a lot. But if I want to switch to music, no problem. In the past, one could not call someone or send and receive texts. That is working great. Directions/Maps works fine, as well. You need to give Alexa access to your contacts for this to work. Although, you can also say, 'Alexa, make a phone call.' 'Who do you wish to call?' '555-xxxxxxx.'