You'll Want To Have And To Hold These 36 Practical Products For The Rest Of Your Life

An adjustable duster brush
Promising review:
"This product is AMAZING! You can clean both sides of two blinds at once and grip them firmly to get ALL of the dust off. Plus, it comes with five covers, so that no matter how dirty your blinds are, you'll be able to finish dusting your whole house! I also love that you can wash the covers and don't have to waste money on refills." — Sarah
A luxurious-looking rug that you can toss in the wash
What's more practical than a rug that you can launder every now again rather than spend boatloads on expensive cleaning? Even better, this stylish floor covering from Ruggable looks like it costs hundreds of dollars, but actually retails for significantly less. "I have pets and live where it rains/snows a lot. Needed an alternative to buying a new kitchen rug every 24 months or so." — Donna
"I have pets and live where it rains/snows a lot. Needed an alternative to buying a new kitchen rug every 24 months or so." — Donna
An Echo Auto so you can have Alexa in your car
Promising review: "
For the moment, this is the pièce de résistance in my Alexa life.
I spend a lot of time in my car. I have been listening to audio books via my Bose Hearphones. Now I have Alexa's help while driving. These was sold early to Prime Members requesting one. At first, the Echo Auto kept losing connection to my phone. At one point, every time I reentered my car and restarted it. But that seems to be fixed now, 100%. In fact I do not have any current complaints. After pairing my car to my phone, Alexa becomes available as long as your phone has Wi-Fi. She (anthropomorphization intentional) operates just like any other Alexa. Ask and you receive. I listen to audiobooks a lot. But if I want to switch to music, no problem. In the past, one could not call someone or send and receive texts. That is working great. Directions/Maps works fine, as well. You need to give Alexa access to your contacts for this to work. Although, you can also say, 'Alexa, make a phone call.' 'Who do you wish to call?' '555-xxxxxxx.' All in all, Alexa is almost exactly what I was hoping for. I actually got more. I have purchased two more as gifts. Highly recommended."
— Pierce
A compact sling bag that fits everything you need
This ultra-compact sling measures about 12 inches in height — the perfect size for a smaller smart device like a Kindle, Chromebook, or tablet. (You could also easily fit a paper notebook, too.) It's made from 40% recycled content, and is ideal for toting just the essentials to and from the gym.Promising review:
"My boyfriend's pockets are always packed with his essentials so I bought him his first sling bag. He has since ordered two more slings online. Highly recommended for all to try one out for a day." — Val-Val
A three-pack of antibacterial paper soap sheets
Promising review:
"I bought these to put into my bag/pocket to carry around just in case. Sometimes public restrooms do not have soap and that is extremely inconvenient. These come in super handy! One sheet is definitely enough for me and it’s so cool to watch it turn from a dry sheet of paper into sudsy soap with water added.
I 100% recommend." — mammothemeerkat
A front seat organizer
Promising review
: "Most awesome thing I bought I think all year! I have a small sports car, no cup-holders. This thing looks awesome, is well-made, and is sturdy!
It's everything I needed and it looks fantastic in my car, even though I have dark blue leather interior. Fabulous find!" — 2019
A nontoxic leather conditioner
Promising review:
"I use this for my everyday boots, as well as my dress shoes. I'm not always gentle with my boots and I thought I had ruined them the other day (worn out color, scuffs all over), but I cleaned the muck off, gave them a brushing, then applied this leather honey and after letting it sit, my boots look almost like the day I bought them!
It keeps the leather supple and restores color. You only need to use a small amount per use!" — David H.
A genius automatic bleaching system
BTW, one cartridge can last up to three months!Promising review:
"I've installed these in all six toilets in my home and they are a great idea. I've been using this for about four to five years. This device circulates bleach product into the toilet bowl after every flush, where it is needed to prevent staining such as water lines from calcium buildup.
The chlorine water is restricted to the bowl, not the tank. If chlorine is in the tank it will erode away the flapper and foam seal which separates the tank from the bowl, requiring more expensive repairs. This product solves that problem with no drawbacks and don't look unsightly like the clamp-on bars of chlorine that are permanently inside the bowl.
" — Dr. D123
A clip-on polarized sun visor
Glare Guard
is a small business based in Easton, Pennsylvania creating polarized visors for glare-free driving.Promising review:
"This extender is great; I wish I had purchased this years ago. My daily commute to work is due east and the sun is directly in my line of sight. My commute home is just the opposite, due west and the sun is blinding. This extender is not only a great buy, but it also increases the safety of daily driving." — Dyann Curtis
A foaming garbage disposal cleaner
Promising review:
"Works like a charm! These are pretty cool! I was a little skeptical but I followed the easy-to-use directions and it worked just like the product said it would. Foamed up and cleaned the drain!! Smell removed!!" — Jennifer K
A Click & Carry grocery bag carrier
Click & Carry
is a Shark Tank
and QVC-featured small business that specializes in easy carry accessories. Promising review
: "TikTok made me buy it. This is great when you have a few bags and a box — for example, if you balance the bags, you can throw it over your shoulder and walk inside and have two free hands to carry the box, which is great. Product seems well built, and is comfortable on your shoulder or hand because of the padding." — Hung
A sleek ballet flat that reviewers are obsessed with
These reviewer-favorite ballet flat from Cole Haan offers a winning combination of comfort and style, making them a practical choice to wear all summer long. "Cute and Practical. Very comfortable, trendy and pretty." — Shelby
"Cute and Practical. Very comfortable, trendy and pretty." — Shelby
An AirFly wireless transmitter to connect your AirPods to plane screens
Promising review:
"You don't know it yet but you need this.
A friend recommended this and I decided to try it. It works well in flight. Huge improvement in comfort and sound quality over the airlines headphones. Also used for various tours when traveling. Again far more comfortable than the typical tour listening equipment." — PJ14
A clear toy blocker
Promising reviews
: "A must-have for ALL pet owners. This contraption is genius and will save cat (and dog) owners insane amounts of time and frustration retrieving toys. We used this beneath our oven and it works PERFECTLY. Cat can't destroy it (the way she shredded the foam insulation we had stuffed under there before) and we no longer have to get the yardstick out when literally all of her toys are 'gone.'
Yes, this is a challenge to install, but 100% worth it. I'd buy it again in a heartbeat." — Allison Goldstein
A rechargeable mini USB fridge deodorizer
Check it out on TikTok
!Promising review:
"I love how little space this deodorizer takes up. I’ve had a few different brands and types, but all were fairly bulky. This charged fast, and I love I only need to recharge monthly. My fridge hasn’t smelled once since I’ve started using." — Amazon customer
A SwitchBot button pusher
Promising review:
"This is exactly what I was looking for and had no idea it existed until I saw someone mention it on TikTok! Our front walkway gets pretty dark at night, and I was frustrated with trying to remember to turn on the light every evening and off every morning.
I looked into those light sensors you can plug in, but our front porch light is under an awning with enough shade that it would have kept the light on 24/7. This little Switchbot solved the problem
. I applied it to the indoor light switch and set the time on my phone. It has worked perfectly ever since." — Alecia McLochlin
A flat water bottle with a clean design
Promising review:
"This doesn’t leak at all! It fits in my backpack. Because my backpack has no pockets on the side, this was really useful." — Rand Alhachami
A power drill scrubber brush set
Promising review:
"So I kept seeing this item on TikTok and thought, 'heck, why not?' I love this item for deep cleaning, whether it's car mats, shoes, or the shower." —A. Givens
A standing weeder with three steel claws
This is made with a bamboo handle and powder-coated steel. The simple lever system is what makes pulling weeds with this so easy! Promising review:
"Oh my god, I friggin' love this tool. I bought this on a whim given we bought our first house and know nothing about caring for a yard. Boy has it come in handy. Our new house had a ton of weeds in the front yard and this tool helped me get most of them out in no time. In fact, the process of yanking out the weeds was strangely satisfying! I don't think anyone can say that weeding is fun but this tool made it as close to fun as you can get
, especially when you see a long root along with the weed you pulled." — JG
A rice cooker
Promising review:
"I love this product. I've made so many different rices in it. The only thing I suggest is when making rice that might end up sitting in the pot for a while, put some olive oil on the bottom as the rice tends to stick if it's sitting on the 'warm' setting for too long, or add some extra water. The rice cooker is wonderful though. It's a real time-saver.
" — Michelle
A pair of compression socks
My colleague wrote a full review all about why pregnant, athletic, and traveling people swear by these socks
. Promising review:
"I have been traveling almost every week for business for the past six years and about five years in I realized my legs would often hurt after some longer flights. I am 29 years old was very worried about having pains in my leg already.
I was told by my physician to try to wear compression socks while flying.
After using this product for many months and wearing them on a few international flight, I have to say this is definitely worth the money! They are very comfortable and do not feel too suffocating while on longer flights. I have worn them upwards of 24 hours without a problem or need to want to remove them.This did help tremendously with my leg pain after flights
and I highly recommend this product to anyone that is looking for a good pair of compression socks!" — Lopa Desai
A can of fire extinguishing spray
Promising review:
"I bought one for beside the grill, one for beside the stove, one for the laundry room, and one for the car. I think the intuitive, easy to use design is fantastic. We already have the muscle memory for using a spray can.
In an emergency, it's so much easier to grab this and use it, and turn a small fire into a non-fire. I don't have time to remember a three step method of fire control when my bacon has gotten out of control on the stove. I'm not a firefighter! I'd really like to have one in every room. Think about it. Isn't it better to immediately contain a small fire than deal with a big one? This could save your life, and your house.
" — K. Zander
A fast-acting lawn repair formula
Promising review
: "I used this in the spring to fill out our lawn more, and it worked great! I was worried because I feel like you always hear grass seed horror stories, but I just raked our lawn good, spread seeds all over, and watered it once (sometimes twice) per day and it filled the lawn in beautifully!
" — Mariah
A memory foam cushion
Promising review:
"I bought this cushion in preparation for a transatlantic flight to Europe. It did not disappoint. Over 5,000 miles one way and my back and buttocks were still comfortable. Who knew that one layer of memory foam in the right shape could make so much difference!
I thought the cushion was a little pricey but I am glad I made the investment. I have used it in my car as well. The only down side I have noted is that sometimes depending on the seat you are using it on...it may apply more pressure on the backs of your legs than was comfortable for me. I coped with this in the car by tilting the car seat a little to ease the pressure and on the plane by scooting the cushion forward just a little. All in all, this was a great buy. If you use it for air travel; remember to wear your compression socks
." — TXNonni
A cast-iron Dutch oven
Promising review:
"I bought this Dutch oven specifically for camping but we’ve actually used it in the backyard at home.
It is a quality product as I expected from Lodge." — Izzy_Izo
A pack of SPF-sensing stickers
Promising review:
"I'm multi-racial with tan skin. I burn when it's intense, but I get a great tan otherwise. My 9-month-old is fair, fair, fair. Blue eyes and porcelain skin fair. I reapply my own SPF 50 after a few hours, but I'm not consistent. I've never been great about sunscreen, but I was not going to let my daughter get burned. We live in South Florida and just a walk or park time is a potential burning hazard. This is a great visual for me to reapply her sunscreen or make sure she gets in the shade.
They're an absolute essential for parents, especially the 'sun goddess' type." — FlightLife
A culinary blow torch
Promising review:
"Didn't want to like this torch but man, this thing is awesome. I'm used to buying torches from the bodega but no more. Super easy to fill. It has a metal tip so no there are no melting parts. The flame is immense yet adjustable so you get the right flame every time.
If you're on the fence, just order it. You won't be disappointed." — KSD
A box of plant food
Promising review:
"I love this!! Years ago I worked in an office and there was a Poinsettia plant that had seen better days. My coworker was going to throw it out but I told her to let me try to revive it, so I used this stuff just like I used it on my house plants and nursed the plant along.
It was like a miracle when right around Christmas the Poinsettia plant I cared for displayed the bright red leaves!!! The other people in the office had told me the plant would die, so you can imagine their faces when they saw the results of the Miracle-Gro!" — Doug W.
A pack of wool dryer balls
Promising review:
"I could not resist ordering these — they are too cute! You get six wool dryer balls and each has a different animal face (my favorite being the one that looks like a koala). They are well made and come in a cloth bag to keep in; however, I plan to just leave mine in the dryer full time so I don't have to think about it.
On the back of the card it tells you how they source their wool and that the dryer balls are made by Nepal Artisans; I thought that was a nice touch rather than just getting something from a random factory in China. Since they are nicely packaged, they would also be a great addition to a housewarming gift basket. They are so cute you might look forward to doing laundry! I am glad I found these so I won't have to spend money on dryer sheets anymore!
" — JKGetts
A pair of adjustable hiking poles
These are made with lightweight aluminum. They have anti-shock features and padded wrist straps for comfort. BTW, each pole comes with two rubber tips, two spares, a carbide tip (built into each pole) and two mud baskets — you're gonna be covered no matter the terrain! Promising review:
"I am so glad I bought these. I'm fairly new to hiking and now understand why so many people use these. I did a hard hike before buying these and overworked my knees climbing up/down and over rocks on the mountain. I then went on a hike after buying these and I'm so glad I did. These were very helpful in taking the pressure off my knees. The spring function they have is nice.
I also like the different attachments for different types of ground that come with it." — Cathleen
A multiuse car hammer
Promising review:
"My puppy got tangled in her leash, car seat safety clip, harness clip, and seat belt. The release buckles could not even release because it was twisted so tightly. I knew I had to cut her free, it was such a relief when it hit me I had the seat belt cutter under the seat.
I never thought I would use it, but so glad I had it today (pictured above)." — Elizabeth
A lock bag
Promising review:
"I am loving my new safe storage for important documents. I now have a place to keep passports, my wedding license, car titles, mortgages, and wedding photos. If disaster happens I can have my mind at ease.
I love that it has a fireproof zipper, a code lock design, and a strong handle that adds storage security and carrying safety." — Jenn A
A Bissell multipurpose carpet and upholstery cleaner
Each cleaner comes with a trial size of Bissell's Spot & Stain Formula
, which is also available on Amazon! Promising review
: "Yep! TikTok made me buy it and I loved it.
Looked for it online, and on Walmart they were about $150 for some reason?? Got it here, and I am LOVING IT. Things definitely look cleaner. Spots on my carpet are gone, and my car seats look brand new for the first time since I bought it!
Directions are easy. Just a heads up, MAKE SURE TO USE WARM WATER. if you leave water in it and it gets cold, it's not as effective, so just follow instructions and it should be wonderful!" — Carlos
A lifesaving emergency car jump starter
Check out a TikTok of the emergency power kit
in action. Promising review:
"I would 1,000% recommend this for anyone and everyone. My dad bought me one for Christmas, and it has got me out of bad situations a couple of times
. I have since bought one for everyone in the family and have recommended to the rest of the extended family. It comes in handy and can help avoid being in an unsafe situation where you are stranded
and someone taking advantage of the situation. Not only does it charge your car battery, but you can use it to emergency charge your phone or to plug in something during a trip. This one fills tires. Just perfect." — SA Sunshine
An indoor compost bin
Promising review:
"I was on the fence regarding buying this. Will this really be better than the Tupperware I was using? Turns out it was worth it. It looks great, it holds more, and I like that I can remove the lid with one hand instead of two – which is helpful when multitasking in the kitchen.
I like the rubberized handle both for comfort and quietness. I’ve been unable to detect any odors emitted from it and I have sourdough starter in there so it works good in that way too. Like that it’s made in the USA too." — Tim H
And finally, a crepe maker with its own easy-to-use batter spreader
Promising review:
"I LOVE this crepe maker! I love thin lacy french crepes and they turn out perfect every time on this. I have also made pancakes, including attempts at pancake art. It heats up quickly and changes to the desired level quickly as well. The nonstick surface is so easy to clean. Just wipes right off!
This is my kitchen favorite and I am 100% satisfied with this purchase." — abc
Reviews in this post have been edited for length and clarity.