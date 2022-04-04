Advertisement
1
A bestselling cross-cut paper and credit card shredder
2
A custom hand-painted portrait of someone’s new home
3
A luxurious pair of cooling organic bamboo sheets
4
A set of durable outdoor speakers for backyard parties and more
5
A handwoven wicker basket with all the fixings for a celebratory dinner
6
An essentials toolbox set for around-the-house maintenance
7
An all-purpose household cleaning paste that lifts stains, fights grime and more
8
A 24-pack of long-lasting energy-efficient light bulbs
9
A baby lemon tree that symbolizes good health, prosperity and longevity
10
A multi-generational gift with traditional meaning
11
A custom return address stamp to make addressing envelopes a breeze
12
A handcrafted copper wind chime by an artisan in Canada
13
A low-maintenance house plant to add some green to a new space
14
A multipurpose hot and cold cooking blender