Whether someone you know is moving into an apartment for the first time or taking the big step into home ownership, thoughtful and practical housewarming gifts are always a good idea.

The following list was compiled with the help of members from the HuffPost Women, Queer Voices and Parents Facebook pages, who shared recommendations via email or posting on Facebook. Below are gifts they either received or gave housewarming gifts that left a lasting impression, even to this day. Plus, we added a few items we thought would be great, too.

Find symbolic gifts with deep traditional meanings, practical items that will be sure to be used a lot and sentimental presents that will be remembered for years to come.