41 Products You’ll Legitimately Be Grateful To Use Every Day

Popular items from this list include:
• A pet hair-removing roller that doesn’t require single-use sheets of sticky paper.
• The Pink Stuff: an all-purpose cleaning paste that tackles a variety of stubborn messes from different surfaces like rust, soap scum and even permanent marker.
• An automatic button pusher that attaches to everything from light switches to fans and can be controlled using an app on your phone.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
An undetectable mouse jiggler
Promising review:
"Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." — Amazon customer
An adorably encouraging daily planner
Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper.
Bliss Collections is a family-owned, Wisconsin-based business established in 2012 that specializes in stationery, planners and pads, and drinkware. Promising review:
"These daily planning sheets keep this mama on TRACK! I started out printing daily planning and schedule sheets from a free download on my computer. Then I realized why not just buy some already printed so I save my ink at home. I found these and love how the day, schedule, tasks, and health habits are organized.
I've already reordered once and will continue to use these." — Shannon Hoglund
A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge). Available in five colors.Promising review:
"Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! " — Katlyn D Arnold
The Pink Stuff: An all-purpose paste that cleans virtually any stain
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.Promising review:
"Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!!
Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? ...This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny.
What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!
!!" — Rachel in CLT
A pair of "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles
Mouthwatchers
is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
I personally bought this a few months ago and love it! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these. Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter how much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively.
I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular. Promising review:
"This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing!
My kids said they could see and feel a different on the first use and I agree! They are definitely with a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." — Amy N.
An internet-famous lengthening mascara
Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings.
It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time. Promising review
: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara!
I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." — Kd
A brea dispenser that keeps sandwich bread fresh
Buddeez is a family-owned, Missouri-based small business that specializes unique household products.Promising review:
"The Buddeez Sandwich Bread Dispenser is great! It does exactly what it was intended for. I live alone and I don't quite go through bread often enough before the last quarter section of the loaf starts to go stale.
I was originally looking for something to put a loaf of bread in as a shell for my vacuum sealer, that would keep the bread from getting crushed from the pressure. This dispenser solved all of my problems.
Thank you!" — DRMcQuaig
A base primer that reduces the appearance of pores
Promising review:
"Highly recommend. Learned about it as several influencers used it on TikTok. Tried it and it’s my favorite. Better than all the expensive brands I had tried before.
Smooth application and does an excellent job! Excellent." — Binnyx1
A grocery bag handle that allows you to carry multiple bags
Promising review
: "TikTok made me buy it. This is great when you have a few bags and a box — for example, if you balance the bags, you can throw it over your shoulder and walk inside and have two free hands to carry the box, which is great. Product seems well built, and is comfortable on your shoulder or hand because of the padding." — Hung
A hydrating intense-therapy lip balm complete with SPF 25
Promising review:
"So I have been a loyal Eos fan for quite some time but you constantly have to reapply and honestly my lips are still cracked. I found Jack Black balm from a TikTok video and it has been glorious.
I keep reaching for it to reapply and I don't need it. It doesn't feel greasy on my lips but it is a bit sticky? Or waxy. Either way, I don't mind it at all, and it also smells pretty darn good." — Trisha
A set of two satin pillowcases
Available in 23 colors and four sizes.
Promising review:
"My hair has never been better! I got this because of TikTok and it has done wonders for my hair. My hair isn’t frizzy or dull looking when I get up in the morning." — Aaron Key
A weekly pill organizer designed with push-through silicone lids
Sagely is a family-owned small business founded by husband-and-wife team Ellie Glazer and Ivor Miskulin, who spent three years designing the ideal, stress-free pill storage solution. The silicone lids are super secure, but also designed for gentle and easy opening and closing to account for users with dexterity issues.Promising review
: "Love this thing!!! I'm only 30 and didn't want an old lady pill box... and this one was modern and cool.
The little slots to push in pills is fantastic and the containers are very large. It keeps my huge vitamin pills on either side and could fit over 10 large ones if needed. Love this thing. Worth the price and looks like it'll last forever. I
do wish the magnets were stronger. They just keep them in place but will slide off if bumped. I assume this is helpful for people with arthritis. It's an easy fix. I take down one days worth of pills, set it on my counter and now I'm not too lazy to take my pills!" — Chicken McNugget
A smart robot button pusher
Reviewers love this because it doesn't require you to "smart enable" other parts of your home. It's also a great way to turn on your kettle or coffee brewer from the other room so it's ready for you when you get out of bed. Promising review:
"This is exactly what I was looking for and had no idea it existed until I saw someone mention it on TikTok! Our front walkway gets pretty dark at night, and I was frustrated with trying to remember to turn on the light every evening and off every morning.
I looked into those light sensors you can plug in, but our front porch light is under an awning with enough shade that it would have kept the light on 24/7. This little Switchbot solved the problem
. I applied it to the indoor light switch and set the time on my phone. It has worked perfectly ever since." — Alecia McLochlin
A pair of lightweight legging-style joggers
Available in women's sizes XS–XL and 12 colors.
Promising review
: "These are literally the best leggings/joggers I have ever owned, and I plan to eventually buy every single color.
I originally saw these on TikTok and heard they were like the Lululemon ones but cheaper. I've never owned Lululemon leggings, but if they feel anything like these, then I have clearly been missing out. These are soft and absolutely perfect. I love the pockets and jogger style and that they fit like leggings and can be worn to the gym or dressed up with a cute outfit.
I need to buy every color of these before they're gone!" — Courtney
A makeup setting spray with a matte finish
Promising review
: "Love this spray. Like that it's small and portable. It does set your makeup matte, which I love. Keeps my makeup in place all day. I use it pretty much daily when it's summer.
It is great for when you travel to anywhere hot and humid and don't want your makeup to slide off." —Tina J.
A pair of exfoliating gloves
Promising review
: "This is one of my favorite purchases. Not gonna lie, TikTok made me buy this. So I buy it and I’m still a little nervous because it’s literally a glove. But nah, I used it with liquid body soap and I’ve never felt so clean in my whole life. I got out of the shower feeling like a freshly birthed baby.
My skin had never felt so clean and I questioned how I went 32 years without this." — Brittney
A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper
Promising review:
"Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more.
We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container.
" — Amazon customer
An inexpensive, brightening and lightweight concealer
Available in 18 shades.
Promising review:
"Throughout high school I never knew how to do makeup. But then I heard this product was the absolute best on TikTok. And trust me, they were not lying.
It has really good coverage and hides my 'raccoon eyes.' And the best part is that a little bit goes a long way. So if you’re starting out or want to try something new I definitely recommend you try this out." — Liela Lee
A magnetic air fryer cheat sheet
Promising review:
"Bought an air fryer several months ago which I haven't used a whole lot because it came with only a few recipes but not enough info on other items to cook. The Lotteli cheat sheet gives you cooking times and temperatures for a lot of your common everyday foods in a magnetized easy-to-read, two-sheet combo
that fills in where air fryer pamphlet that came with the unit leaves out. I also bought an air fryer cook book but this only comes with specific recipes, whereas the cheat sheet fills in the void for quick basic needs. Very happy with this purchase! " — B. Frank Smith
A fast-acting ChomChom pet hair remover roller
Promising review:
"I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable.
I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." — Joanne Ertel
A cold brew coffee maker
Available in three colors and two sizes.
Promising review:
"This coffee maker is my BEST FRIEND! I use this every day, it's so easy to use! My coffee comes out perfect every time.
I'm a cold coffee drinker and I put about 8–10 scoops of freshly ground coffee into the filter. I let it sit overnight and the next morning, I remove the filter and dump the grounds. It makes four days' worth of coffee and I love that it's ready to go for me, especially since I wake up at 4:50 a.m.
and I need to make my coffee quickly! It's very easy to clean as well." — Panda
Two backseat hook perfect for purses and groceries
Promising review:
"I saw this product in a TikTok video for 'products on Amazon you didn’t know you needed' and added it to my cart. I didn’t actually purchase it until I got a new bigger car and my kids were sick of me setting my big purse on their feet in the car. It’s easy to snap on and stays in place. Money well spent!" — Asha Brown
An exfoliating shampoo scalp massager
I started using one of these a few months ago and WOWZA, it really helps you get extra mileage out of your shampoo
. I have a whole lot of hair on my head so sometimes it's a struggle to feel like I've soaped up my whole scalp thorough, but this was a very effective way to spread out the suds and really get them to the roots. I was worried it might tangle in my hair, but it was totally fine on that front, too. I've noticed that my hair has been a little less greasy at the roots since I started using it
. And I'm echoing a ton of reviewers here when I say it just feels reeeeeally, really nice. Promising review:
"I saw this little thing all over TikTok and everyone swore by it. To be honest, they’re right and I now swear by it. It’s perfectly soft and sturdy to massage the scalp. Works shampoo into roots, helps with dry skin and such.
I absolutely love it and I use it every time I wash my hair. I most definitely would recommend to anyone. Don’t hesitate." — Z
A popular jade roller and gua sha set
Promising review
: "Honestly I got this after seeing some TikToks about it, I feel like my face gets really puffy and heard this thing helps. I was super skeptical but it wasn’t a bad price so I thought I’d get it. THIS THING WORKS
. I’ve been using it for about two weeks now every night after I wash my face and put on moisturizer and it honestly is really sculpting my face. I’ve noticed quite a bit of noticeable changes after using it in the short time. I also get a lot of jaw pain and use it to massage right under my cheeks to relieve tension.
Worth it for the price I think and would also make a great gift." — Alyssa
A front seat organizer complete with two extra drink holders
Promising review
: "Most awesome thing I bought I think all year! I have a small sports car, no cup-holders. This thing looks awesome, is well-made, and is sturdy!
It's everything I needed and it looks fantastic in my car, even though I have dark blue leather interior. Fabulous find!" — 2019
A reviewer-beloved, aloe vera-based curl refresher spray
The Fro Experts
is a Georgia-based, Black woman-owned natural haircare brand on Etsy formulated for type 3 and 4 hair textures.
This is meant to be used in place of water as a refresher, but per the brand, can be used right after conditioning as the “liquid” portion of the LOC method in your wash 'n go or as a detangler. Promising review:
"OMG and AMEN ... seriously, I have TRUE 4c hair and I have never in my 36 years experienced a true 100% natural/organic hair product, and for this to be my first time I'm beyond impressed. So pleased with my 2-year-old daughter's hair as well :-) Product does EVERYTHING its described to do :-)." — Rosanna Quinones
An electric designed mug warmer
Promising reviews
: "Saw it on TikTok: worth the hype. Bought this for my boyfriend. Plan to buy one for my coworker, and I need one too! Great gift for teachers on your nice list this Christmas." — Gabriela Eldredge
"I drink coffee pretty much all day especially during the fall and winter. It was a hassle to go back and forth to the kitchen at work to warm my coffee.
I saw this product and thought I’d try it and I absolutely LOVE it. It has a weight sensor so it turns on when you place your cup on the top plate and turns off when cup is lifted. I use it at work daily
. I also think you could place a candle in a glass container on the warmer and it would work as well. My coffee is never too hot. It’s perfect.
The only CON is that I wish it had a longer cord so I could move to a diff spot on my desk." — Kim bur lee
A large capacity rotating makeup organizer
Promising review:
"Just another thing TikTok made me buy! The quality of the plastic is really great and I love that you can move the shelves as you see fit." — Reagan
A sensitive skin-friendly shea butter shaving cream
Promising review
: "I found this on TikTok and decided to try. I have sensitive skin and after using this I had no razor bumps! It’s weird because it doesn’t get sudsy and foamy like regular shaving cream, but this is much more moisturizing and smells great! Will definitely be using from now on." — Luis
A "clean/dirty" dishwasher magnet
Promising review:
"I bought this because of a TikTok video. Super cool and now nobody has to ask me if the dishes are clean or not." — D. Washington
An easy-dispense ice tray
Icebreaker
is a Texas-based small business estabished in 2020 by Danish engineer Kim Jensen. Promising review:
"We have a small freezer and no icemaker, and have been using fiddly trays for years. Icebreaker Pop has changed everything! No more leaky ice trays spilling in the freezer, (or on the way to the freezer), and no ice picking up weird smells and tastes from the freezer.
Icebreaker Pop is self contained and easy to use: you fill it up with water (but be careful not to overfill, because it does expand as it freezes. Physics!), seal the top, and put it in the freezer. Once it's frozen, you lay it on a flat surface, press down hard on it a couple of times on each side to crack the ice, and pull apart with both handles. You now have 18 cubes of clean ice that dispense from the opening, eliminating the need to touch the cubes as you add them to your glass
. The cubes are a little smaller than from regular ice trays, but that's okay with us. Icebreaker Pop is also cool-looking and easy to clean; it's made up of three easy-to-separate pieces that are a snap to wash thoroughly. Very happy with this product!" — Leah Koepp
A temperature-detecting coffee thermos
Promising review:
"I ordered one based on reviews and it did not disappoint. I like my coffee HOT and my water COLD, and this lets me know exactly what to expect.
It keeps ice for HOURS, as in well over 24 if the lid is on and over 12 even if the lid is off. Best feature ... I've managed to drop it TWICE in as many days and although the top is a little scratched (I had a sleeve from a different bottle that almost comes up to the lid), thermometer still works. Still leakproof. Couldn't ask for a better thermos
." — Kelly H.
A bottle of odor-banishing Poo-Pourri spray
Available in nine sizes and 19 scents.
Promising review:
"What can I say other than this stuff WORKS! I bought this for a recent cruise my husband and I went on. Definitely a must for small spaces like a cruise stateroom. The scent was great and long lasting. It worked WAY better than using a cover-up bathroom spray like Glade.
I’ve since bought a few bottles of the lavender vanilla scent (which I like even more). If you haven’t ever tried Poo-Pourri, you’re missing out and should buy it now!" — reachforthestars
A magnet for your bag
Bagnet
is a woman-owned small business that specializes in magnetic bag holders and handbags.
Promising review:
"This is the best bag holder ever! I was completely blown away, the magnet is SO strong. Works in so many places, in restrooms (try the hinges if the door isn't metal), at restaurants (on tables, chairs, even under the table), at the gym to hold my water bottle and keys so they don't end up on the floor.
But my absolute favorite place to use it is on my car! I can attach it to the side of my car while I unlock it without having my hands full and leaving me vulnerable. If you have ever felt nervous trying to fumble with all your stuff while trying to unlock your doors in a dark parking lot, you need this! My only regret is that I didn't know about it sooner. I am going to get one for everyone in my life for Christmas.
Any person who carries a bag should have one (or two). Seriously, it's life changing." — robert rodriguez
An undated habit calendar for achieving goals
Promising review:
"I wanted to reduce stress and nail down some habits, and I've always done better when I can see progress tangibly.
I'd been eyeing this calendar for some time, but was unsure if it was worth the money. I decided to go for it. SO glad I did. It has some 'homework' pages at the beginning to help you focus in on your goals, but mostly it's the cleanness and ready-to-go nature of the monthly calendar pages that have worked for me. It's helped me be more disciplined AND narrow my focus so I'm not worrying about doing everything under the sun each day.
I liked it so much that I bought a second one for a friend. Another friend saw me using it and also made a purchase. I'm really happy I made the leap." — Flight of Stars
A chic coffee cup holder
VIS Paradise Goods
is a Florida-based Etsy stop established in 2021 that specializes in personalized and sustainable goods. Promising review
: "This is perfect! I constantly have my hands full and now I can comfortably carry my coffee with me everywhere I go. I will be purchasing more!" — Erin
A faux leather mini crossbody bag
Available in tassel and nontassel designs and 20 colors.
Promising review:
"This was a perfect purse for traveling. It has three very spacious zippered pockets. I was able to carry my iPhone, AirPods, glasses (in their case), and mini coin purse that carries my cash, ID, and bank card.
I loved that it had a long-enough strap to wear it like a crossbody bag. Good construction and material." — M. Steffes
A pair of no-tie elastic shoelaces
Available in 38 colors.
Promising review:
"At first I was skeptical that these laces wouldn't hold my shoes on tightly enough, but I decided to give them a try in my Converse Chucks. They're fantastic! I like the way the 'hidden' fasteners sit inside the shoes below the eyelets, but on top of the tongue, and I can't feel the fastener at all with my foot in the shoe. I've had them in for around eight months, and they're still just as elastic as ever.
They haven't stretched at all and show no signs of wearing out. I loved them so much that I bought five more sets to put in all of my shoes! No more triple knotting my shoes so they don't become untied. I tie knots pretty slowly so these laces have honestly saved me tons of time.
I couldn't be happier with them." — lucidity
A duo of TikTok-beloved, high quality checkered cosmetic bags
Available in five styles.
Promising review:
"I bought these because of the famous TikTok video. All I have to say is that they are sooo cute. Great quality. And perfect size. 100% recommend." — angelina
A glass essential oil diffuser and humidifier
Available in three sizes and 16 colors.
Promising reviews
: "It’s beautiful!! Best oil diffuser I’ve ever had. Everyone is asking me where I got it at. Gives off a lot of mist, makes my whole room smell wonderful, and it’s a great conversation piece.
Highly recommend it." — Danielle Martinez
A set of three self-closing, mess-free toothpaste caps
Promising review
: "I saw these on an Amazon review video on YouTube and figured I'd give them a try because my boyfriend tends to leave the toothpaste bottle a complete mess and I can't stand it! These things have a great seal and give out a good amount of toothpaste when you squeeze it. It wipes clean very easily.
So glad they come with more than one but not sure what I'll use the other ones on yet." — Kimberly C.