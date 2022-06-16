40 Practical Products That'll Make Parents Think 'I Need That!'

Popular items from this list:
HuffPost receives a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A leave-in conditioning spray for curly hair to help restore your little one's curls
Reviewers say this spray will leave wavy or curly hair (from 2a–4c hair) shiny, soft, and bouncy.Promising review:
"This stuff is fantastic for curly girls!
I spray it in my daughter's dry hair in the morning, run my fingers through her ringlets (never ever comb or brush curly hair dry), then clip the top back. It smells amazing, and the price on Amazon is better than other national retailers I've found it at. The price is worth it. Minimizes frizz and keeps curls soft and natural looking. My daughter has soft/fine thick hair." — Carolyn Smith
And a detangling brush that'll glide through knots
Reviewers swear this brush works on all hair types: straight, wavy or curly (from 3a–4c hair).Promising review:
"I'm a single dad of a 6-year-old girl and combing her hair is the hardest part of taking care of her. She gets really bad knots in her hair.
This brush is the only thing that has ever worked. Thank you so much. She even likes to comb her own hair now." —Nguyen P.Promising review:
"Best detangling brush I've ever used! My daughter has really curly hair and puts up a fight every time I have to brush it! This brush has made bath time a much more enjoyable experience for both of us! 😅 If you have thick, curly hair this brush is a must-have!
" — Tiffany Marie
A clever sight word Bingo game to make learning fun
The set comes with 36 playing cards, 264 playing chips, caller's mat and cards and a storage box. This version is a fun twist on the classic: Instead of calling out numbers, the leader calls out words (there are 46 most-used words), players search their cards for a match and place a red chip on the match. Once a player has covered the spaces on their card needed to win, they call BINGO! Promising review:
"Our first-grader was feeling really discouraged with her sight words and I've been trying to think of ways to encourage her
and get her excited to learn things she doesn't already know. She loved this game! We played with the whole family and her 3-year-old sister even enjoyed playing (we show her the cards and have her find the word that matches on her Bingo card). I think this is a great way to make learning/practicing sight words fun!
I am very happy with this purchase and I can see how it would be great for teachers in the classroom as well!!" — Jennie
A Whiskware pancake batter mixer with a BlenderBall wire whisk
You can even store leftover batter in the bottle and pop it in the fridge for a time-saving weekday breakfast!Promising review:
"This is the best breakfast invention after the waffle maker. LOVE IT! As someone who makes pancakes or waffles three to four times a week
(my kids are pretty spoiled, but breakfast is key to getting through the first part of the school day), this is the easiest and fastest way to get that done.
I just add everything to the bottle, shake, and pour into the waffle maker or griddle. When I am done, just add some water, shake again, empty, and then place everything in the dishwasher." — Amazon customer
A box of Avarelle hydrocolloid patches that'll shrink zits overnight
Promising review:
"I was skeptical when I saw these in a BuzzFeed article but for so little a price, took the chance, and I'm SO glad I did! I had a cystic acne pop up and it hurt. I stuck one of the three different sizes over the spot in the evening, did my thing, and then went to bed. Got up the next morning and WHAT?! It was gone?! There was gunk all inside the patch. It was gross, scary...satisfying? I don't know what type of witchcraft this is, but I LOVE IT!! My teenage kids use them, and we've never been happier to see our acne disappear. And I'm a 49-year-old woman...didn't think anything could surprise me anymore, but this did! It's a wonderful product, a must-have for anyone who needs a way to get rid of a zit in less than a day.
(I've ordered this product twice and will again.)" —Heather WPromising review:
"This is really a must-have in your medicine cabinet. We have two teenage daughters at home, and they both use it anytime they have a pimple.
It is discreet and blends in nicely to your skin. It comes in three sizes to choose from, and it is made with tree tea oil, which I have found to be great in acne care." — Vanessa
The Pink Stuff, a magical all-purpose cleaning paste
Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok and had to try it. Being a mom and a babysitter, we have the occasional crayon or marker on surfaces it is not supposed to be.
This takes it right off without a ton of elbow grease. I also used it on my converse today. They were covered in dirt and grass stains from doing yard work and now they look brand-new. This stuff is a lifesaver!
" —TammyC117Promising review:"
If you’ve ever got lipstick on anything you know how hard it is to remove. My 4-year-old loves make up and thinks she the next Picasso. This stuff removed it with only rubbing it over it. No scrubbing at all. I’m completely sold!"
— Anastasha
And a cult-favorite stain remover especially great for stubborn stains
Promising review:
"This is the best stain remover I have ever used! I wish I would have found it years ago! My daughter is 6, and I can't think of how many stains this product hasn't gotten out for us,
even old set-in stains that I thought were hopeless. A friend turned me on to this stuff, and now I will never go without it! A must-have for anyone with kids.
" — Lauren Ruffin
A pack of sink extenders instead of hoisting your little one over the sink
Promising review:
"Must have for toddlers and small children! LOVE this! My 1- and 3-year-old love washing their hands now, and my back gets a nice break.
Adding the faucet extenders and a stepstool to our bedtime/morning routine has been a godsend. Great bargain for the price." — TeaBea21
And a pack of ingenious light switch extenders with an easy to grab moon-shaped handle
These install in minutes on standard light switches.Promising review:
"My 4-year-old uses this everyday in his bathroom and his bedroom. It makes life easier and he feels like a big boy!" — Danielle W.
A Melissa & Doug magnetic calendar for teaching preschoolers the days of the week
Promising review:
"My 4-year-old loves loves loves this! He gets excited to change the magnets every morning.
I had some magnet strips and made additional magnets for activities (preschool, zoo, library, Grandma's house). I am really happy I bought this, and it has helped teach him months, and days of the week. Determining the weather is fun too. One day we came home after school and he couldn't wait to change the weather from sunny to raining. I highly recommend this for preschoolers, it's a lot of fun." — Hammyg3
And a Melissa & Doug activity book with a pair of safe scissors
Promising review:
"Scissors skills are important both in and of themselves and because it strengthens the hand muscles to be used for learning to write. My 4-year-old LOVES this book. We received it this week and she has used it for a couple of hours each day.
Many of the pages are cutting things out and putting them together (four-scoop ice cream cone, pizza with pepperonis, the components to build a house or a car, puzzles). We've used tape or glue to put the components together. This book is interesting enough to have caught the attention of my older children as well, although I make them let her do the cutting. :D Would make a great gift as it is so unique." — Mom of 7
A pack of bright laminated flash cards so little Einsteins can soak up their alphabet and numbers
Promising review:
"My 2-year-old mastered the her numbers, alphabet, colors, shapes, and identifies all animals and objects on the cards.
When I first received the cards I thought they may be a little too advanced for her age (18mo old at the time), but I was dead wrong! After about a month and a half of using the flash cards she mastered them! We usually 'play' with the flash cards for only about 10 minutes before her bedtime. This is a great tool in the early developmental stages for any toddler.
I’m excited to get her the next card set. Material = durable, same as a normal deck of cards. Size = a little bigger than your typical deck of cards. Fits nicely in pocket or purse, great for keeping toddlers busy while traveling. Overall = A+." — M. Abdallah
A canvas growth chart to help you keep track of your munchkin's height
Promising review:
"This is a very cute addition to our playroom! Looks nice and she loves measuring herself (daily)." —TruthPromising review:
"The designs on this are adorable and look great in my toddler's room.
It's soooo tall, too. You'll be able to measure even your giant kids before they go off to college. It rolls up nice and small so it will be easy to store
and take out when they are too big for the cutesy designs but you still want to torture them with your parental nostalgia." — Justina Schneeweis
A value pack of reusable 500+ puffy stickers that'll keep easily bored kids engaged
The stickers feature letters, numbers, vehicles, butterflies, deep-sea life, animals, fish, dinosaurs and more.Promising review:
"I love that they are removable. They don’t leave marks on your window.
You can even place them back on the plastic sheet and use them again. I have a busy box for my toddler and these stickers are in there. She peels them off and puts them on the lid of the box and then peels them off again and puts them back. She creates scenes with them. She puts them on windows at home. I peel them off and put them back. They really are fantastic stickers
." — Elizabeth A. Zapf
A no-scrub Wet & Forget cleaner for anyone who hates — repeat, HATES — cleaning showers every day
Promising review:
"This stuff is a lifesaver. Life is tremendously busy with kids and cleaning the shower is at the bottom of the list. I bought this due to pure frustration
and disgust of my shower and it has turned it around in a weekend. You literally spray it and forget it and just with that little effort, I have a clean shower!! Also great for glass doors. It cleaned everything! Love it!" — Amanda Nichols
Cerave moisturizing cream parents call their "holy grail"
Promising review:
"We tried so many creams marketed for eczema (most containing oatmeal) and they all made my baby's eczema worse. We were desperate to find a cream that would help and stumbled upon this cream. It did wonders clearing up his eczema and as long as we use it daily it keeps it from flaring up again
, this is glycerin-based and doesn't contain oatmeal." — Amazon customer
A mushroom pacifier and teether designed to mimic a boob
Note:
Please supervise your baby when using this, and make sure it's never flipped inside out. Promising review: "MUST-HAVE FOR TEETHING BABY
. We have tried so many teethers, and none of them gave my little guy relief, and he had trouble holding, etc. He loves to chew on his hand, so this is perfect as it has grips in the middle under the mushroom. He chews on it for teething and uses it as a pacifier. LOVE THESE!! I already ordered two more. 🤣" — Mark
Rebecca O'Connell / BuzzFeed
A mom-invented bug bite suction tool that's worth the Shark Tank hype
Promising review:
"This is a MUST-HAVE in our household. I was a huge skeptic but decided to try it out of desperation.
My youngest daughter is highly allergic to mosquito bites and gets huge welts that itch horribly after being bit. This product drastically reduces her swelling and itching. All of my girls (and myself) immediately ask for it after being bit. It takes away, or at least drastically reduces, the itching immediately. We also used it on fire ant bites, and my daughter said they felt better almost immediately!" — Reyka Smith
A sleek touchless forehead thermometer with a built-in sensor
Promising review:
"This is a great thermometer — accurate, looks great, a must have!
If you have kids, forget about sticking a thermometer in their ears. I have four kids now and a thermometer is a must have. Hold this thing close to the forehead, push the button in and you get a reading in about one second. This thing looks good, feels good, and is accurate. We’ve used multiple thermometers in the past. The head scanner that you run across the forehead...no good. In-ear thermometers...accurate, but expect a battle. Rectal thermometers...very accurate, but expect a war. This is the easiest one out of all of them. We find it especially useful when we need the quick 'I don’t feel that great' check...i.e., man cold. Overall, highly recommend!."— BearDownChi1
And a pack of soothing stick-on gel pads, a must have for cold and flu season
Each pack contains four sheets.Promising review:
"I can't rave enough about these gel sheets! They really help cool the temperature down and in my case, my daughter sometimes shows immediate (5–10 minutes) relief after I apply the sheet on her forehead.
Each box contains four gel sheets contained in two separate packs. You can easily tear the packaging without using scissors, so that is a good thing about it. A gel sheet will last up to eight hours. I never had any issues of the unused ones getting dry or hard inside the original packaging. The gel sheet adheres pretty well to the skin of a child. It does not slide or come off even when the child sleeps sideways. It does not hurt to peel it off. My daughter is three and she likes when I put one on her. Mommies, stock up on them. They are good!"
—Gracie's ChoicePromising review:
"My son had a fever of 102.9 earlier this evening. We still had hours before we could give any oral meds and we're getting concerned. Within 15 min his fever went down to 102.5 and continued to go down to 102.3.
Not only did it keep it down but it helped us make it to the next dosage of oral meds and we were so relieved! We LOVE these and ALWAYS have them around the house for when our son gets a fever. They help bring the fever down in between doses of Tylenol.
They also help bring down a high fever a few more degrees. Our house will NEVER be without!"
— Chuck
A pack of toilet seat covers to have on hand
Promising review: "If you're a germaphobe like myself, this is a must have in your diaper bag. The thought of placing my son or daughter on a public toilet with only a seat liner is disturbing
especially since they're both little and still hold onto the toilet seat for support when peeing/pooping. These cover the toilet completely and even cover the lower part of the toilet where dangling legs and pants/skirts touch. My only complaint about these is that they are not flushable. It's difficult trying to gather the liner up (they are rather large) without touching the toilet or the possibly wet liner (because it partially fell in the water) and then scrunching it up to fit into a sanitary napkin bin. Other than that, these are great. Also, I don't use the adhesive strips at all since I have two little ones that usually need to go right away so we don't have the time to remove the adhesive backing. I usually just place the liner on the toilet and then carefully plop my kid on top and all's well." — Ting
A waterproof potty-training watch that reminds toddlers to use the toilet on the reg
You can preset intervals of 30 minutes, 60 minutes, 90 minutes, 2 hours, and 3 hours. The watch has a built-in proximity sensor and only sounds alerts when it is worn, so there's no need to turn it off at night. How smart is that?Promising review:
"Love this watch! My 3-year-old was giving me a run for my money. He was by far my most stubborn child to potty train. This watch has made a night and day difference.He puts it on when he wakes up and leaves it on all day. He gets super excited when the the countdown timer starts to okay music and lights up. He now will yell 'potty' and run to the bathroom. This watch is a must-have if you have a stubborn little one!"
— MamaBear3
Sturdy and stretchy toy hammocks to corral their ever-growing collection of Squishmallows
Promising review:
"Easy to install and stores a TON of stuffed animals! Not to mention, it’s cute playroom wall decor! Lol"— PrattKingBall Family
And a bath toy organizer with 9,000 5-star reviews
Promising review:
"For the price, this thing is unbeatable! The suction cups have held tight to the shower wall since I installed this stuff. It holds all my kid's toys and allows the water to run off of them to prevent mold. I think this is a must-have for bath-time organization!
"— internalburn
A USDA-certified organic baby healing balm made with chamomile, cocoa butter, coconut oil, calendula and avocado oil
Promising review:Promising review:
"I absolutely love this stuff. I use it for my ds rashes. I was so afraid to use anything but coconut oil but I needed something that would soothe the rash as well. My ds also ended up getting eczema and hives from a laundry detergent we had switched to. This completely soothed it away. It was gone by the next day. Needless to say, this is my go-to soothing-everything solution. It stays in the diaper bag and medicine cabinet. A must-have!
" — Andrea
An anti-nail-biting pen that tastes sooo awful it'll nix the habit
Plus, it has anti-inflammatory ingredients like organic aloe leaf juice and organic eucalyptus leaf to soothe sore fingers.Promising review:
"I love this stuff!! It’s taste horrible, which was great to help stop my 4-year-old from biting her nails.
In about three days she completely stopped now and her nails have grown.." —Denise BatistaPromising review:
"OMG it works!! My 3 1/2 year old was a constant thumb sucker. Four days and she hasn't put her thumb in her mouth!!
It's the worst taste ever but it works. We tell her we are painting her nails. We put it on during the day and at night. Best product around." — Natalie Plaza
An Oogiebear nose and ear cleaner to gently clean out little noses and ears without going too far
Promising review:
"Must have! This thing is amazing, it works very well for us.
Good length and it's soft/firm. I was able to gently scoop my 4-month-old's ear wax and pick out her sticky, crusty boogers. She enjoys being clean so she sat/laid down very still for us. I would definitely buy this for a baby shower gift and definitely recommend to anyone." — P. T.
A pack of spill-proof Munchkin snack catchers boasting flexible flaps
Promising review:
"What a lifesaver! I mean really! My daughter loves her snacks, she also loves to make a mess, give them to the dog, or fill her car seat up with them. Then cry when she has nothing to eat. My wife picked one up and man... we used it so much, we couldn't clean it fast enough. SOOOO we bought a few more. and for less than $5 for two.... this is a no-brainer!
" — jeffgrantMEDIA
And a Contigo spill-proof tumbler that reviewers call a "holy grail"
Promising review: "The holy grail of sippy cups!! This cup is THE BOMB! No leaking, easy to clean
, my 18- month-old, who wants to do and have everything like his 6-year-old brother, loves this cup! Both boys use them. Not too babyish for my older one and easy enough that my little guy can use them, we now have four of them! I’m sure a couple more are in our future! And the price is great." —shoeloverPromising review:
"I was skeptical that these were ACTUALLY leak proof. After all I have a toddler, they can make literally anything leak or spill. I have been through sooooo many cups
trying to find ones that will not leave a puddle of water behind when it's left in its near permanent horizontal resting place on the floor or break or pour when my son inevitably bashes it onto the hardwood floor. The only liquid that comes out is what is left behind in the top of the straw after he drinks from it, which there is nothing you can do to even fix that. These are magnificent! They are easy to clean but then again I only use these for water so thicker liquid or drinks that tend to spoil may be more difficult to clean out. Overall this is the BEST cup I've come across when it comes to capacity, functionality, and most importantly ACTUALLY NOT LEAKING!"
— Ashley
A pack of inconspicuous corner guards for protecting your newly walking baby's fragile head
Promising review:
"Must-have.
I love these. We just moved in with family, and they had a coffee table with super-sharp corners and I have a little one who pulls up on everything and is trying to walk. To say I was on edge is an understatement. My sister-in-law didn’t want an obnoxious baby proof item around her house, but these were so discreet she didn’t even notice that I had installed them.
They are so soft that my little one started gumming on them to soothe his gums, LOL. They were super easy to install, stuck on very well and with not much effort, and came with plenty so if I need them I’ll have them handy. Super satisfied! If you’re thinking about getting, them please do!" — Amazon customer
And a whale-shaped bath spout cover that'll prevent bonks
Promising review:
"I have a toddler who tends to be more mobile in the bathtub than I care for. This thing has saved his noggin so many times.
Great padding — it doesn’t hurt when he bonks his head, stays in place (my son could not remove it at 15 months and has since given up), and cute. Can’t imagine not having this." — MM
A waterproof car trash can to spare you the agony of cleaning after a long drive
Promising review:
"By far, this is the best trash can for a car I’ve had in my life! And yes, I have tried others! I have a small SUV, and this is large enough to collect the trash from receipts, napkins, and apple sauce pouches from my kid, and straps to the back of my console so it’s in easy reach!
The snaps on the side keep a trash bag in place, but if there is a spill it’s very easy to clean! And the lid keeps everything inside if it happens to get kicked! I definitely recommend!" — Kristi
A travel-sized antiseptic and pain relief spray that'll work fast to treat ouchies
Promising review:
"This is the perfect travel item to throw in my diaper bag. With a rambunctious toddler, I can always use some Neosporin on the go!" — Kelsey Marciano
An ingenious sandwich cutter and sealer so you can make your own Smuckers Uncrustables at home
Promising review:
"These have been a GAME CHANGER in this house!! My son has always begged me for Uncrustables but my wallet didn’t agree with them.
I LOVE being able to make them at home and customize them to exactly what they would like them filled with! I make two weeks' worth of sandwiches at a time and store them in sandwich bags in the freezer so in the morning during the school year we can just grab and go! Love them!" — Katherine Smaczniak
A Fridababy three-step cradle cap system with 15,000 5-star reviews
Promising review:
"My 6-week-old had bad cradle cap all of a sudden and this brush worked miracles. I wish I had it from birth.
We have continued to use this brush even though the cradle cap has gone and it does wonders on the scalp and keeping the hair looking healthy. Highly highly recommend it. Plus, my baby enjoys the gentle scalp massage from the soft bristles.." — LM01
Comforting Frida Baby vapor drops consisting of organic eucalyptus and lavender essential oils to plop in your bath or humidifier
Safe for babes 3 months and up.Promising review: "Immediate difference. My 5-month-old was suffering nights of awful congestion/coughing and restlessness.
We tried all we could do before getting Breathe Frida and I wished we had it sooner. The first night she woke up only a couple of times in comparison to the ones before. The second night she had no middle of the night wakeups. Although these drops are not meant for cool mist humidifiers, we put them in there, just to see how it would work. We will have to get a diffuser or a warm mist humidifier in order to prevent our cool humidifier from getting damaged."—AngelaPromising review:
"My little one was sick with RSV and he needed the humidifier on every night.
With just the humidifier on, he didn't seem to be able to breathe any better but I got this vapor and during sleep and naps he started sounding so much better. I could tell it was working and it also made his room smell nice instead of like a sick baby!
He got much better much faster than I thought with all the extra things we were doing, and this is one I wouldn't leave out of my 'getting baby better' routine!"—Lindsey
A viral TikTok toothbrush holder and dispenser that squeezes toothpaste on your child's brush for you
This bad boy includes a toothpaste dispenser (it'll squeeze out every last ounce!), four cups and holders and a place to store your toothbrushes.Promising review:
"To All MAMAS: A TRUE MUST-HAVE from a mama who KNOWS!!!
Every household with kids should have this thing, actually EVERY HOUSEHOLD, REGARDLESS! No more finding toothpaste everywhere but down the sink drain, no more throwing half a tube away because of lost caps. Insert your favorite brand in the dispenser and voilà! Simply press your brush against lever and a perfectly portioned dollop every time. When it’s time to rinse, grab one of the four cups that are hidden in the top and bottom of this little masterpiece. Rinse your brush, open the storage compartment, hang brush, and shut lid! Bristles are covered and protected from the wide array of germs that like to inhabit bathrooms." — Jen
A pack of reward punch cards that'll provide positive reinforcement each time they clean the room
Promising review:
"Bought these for my kids. Instead of giving them money for each chore, they get hole punches for each chore. After filling up their card they get money. Must have for our family!
— MommaBee
A pack of laminated math posters you can hang up on the wall to make homework visually engaging
Promising review:
"As a homeschool mom, when I found these charts, I loved them. They cover a lot of material that my first-grader is learning, as well as many things to come. Seeing the visuals the way they have them set up helped him understand several concepts (place numbers, fractions, some things about reading time) much quicker than the ways we had been covering it.
Even if my son returns to the school system next year, we will keep these around for homework aids and to help the younger siblings as they approach learning these concepts. The boards are of nice quality. Bright colors, thick poster board that can be written on with dry-erase and wiped off. Homeschool must-have." — Marvel
A set of handy starter spoons that'll encourage your babe to self feed
The set includes a stage one spoon and stage two spoon. The first stage spoon doubles as a teether, and is designed to introduce babies to holding utensils and exploring purees as they soothe their sore gums. The second stage spoon is capable of holding more food and can even be loaded with solids for the child to grab and eat.Note:
The spoons don't have a stopper, so please supervise your babies to make sure they don't stick the spoon too far back in their mouth. Recommended for ages 6 months+.Promising review:
"Great skill-building utensil.
My baby loves gnawing on these for teething just as much as he loves eating with them! I love that you can load the spoon and hand it to baby to feed themselves. My little one just turned 6 months and uses these spoons with wild success. A must have for BLW or feeding, in general
." — Christopher