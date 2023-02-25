34 Practical Products That Are So Pretty You'll Love Using Them

An absurdly adorable Porter Seal-Tight glass container

The jars are also microwave- and dishwasher-safe."Before working from home became the norm, I would use these handy jars to bring my lunch almost every day. They're perfect for things like fruit, salad, or something saucy — stuff you really don't want to get squished *and* want to ensure doesn't leak into your bag. *But* I have found that I use them just as much at home full-time! They are of course great for leftovers, but also for prepped ingredients for the week. Shedded cheese, prepped chicken, and chopped veggies usually live in these, ready to be utilized for a quick lunch or snack. They clean super well — I even have the cream color and it recovered from storing beets! 10/10 from me."