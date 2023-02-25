34 Practical Products That Are So Pretty You'll Love Using Them

Popular items from this list
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge). Promising review:
"Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" — Katlyn D Arnold
A pastel cotton linen cross back apron
Promising review:
"I needed a painting smock and thought this looked cute; it is adorable, and I love the cross back fit. It's made really well, the material is thick, and love the pockets. Would recommend and might buy again if I need a garden smock." — Kels
A sleek time-marked water bottle
Promising review:
"Saw it on TikTok and thought it would be a great bottle for work. It is very sleek and lightweight enough to carry when you have other items in your hand. I love the modern look and cleans very easily! The time increments really do motivate, definitely ordering again for myself and gifts. Fast delivery and very nice packaging." — Rosa
A TikTok remote control ring for scrolling
Promising review:
"I have a TikTok obsession, and I am thrilled with this ring! I love how versatile it is, too, where I can flip book pages on my phone and go through music as well. It’s easy to use and set up if your follow the instructions." — The Shopper around the Corner
A copy of Burn After Writing
Promising review:
"I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life. I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different. You’re so much more than what’s been done to you and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." — Brent Helm
A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom nightlight
in action. Promising review:
"I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice because I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." — 1Thand
A flexible power strip
iJoy
is a small business that specializes in headphones and tech accessories. Promising review
: "I rarely write a review (this is the second in the past few years). One of the best purchases in a long time. Nice design and very practical. It solves all of my problems as it can go any direction. It's worth every penny. I turned around and bought two more. I am about to buy my fourth one. Love this!" — Pond P.
A lightweight quilted jacket reviewers swear is the ultimate Free People dupe
Check out a TikTok of the quilted jacket
in action. Promising review
: "I normally get medium in jackets. i ordered medium here. Nice, comfy, and a bit oversized. SO COMFORTABLE. I get asked about it all the time. Never take it off!" — Aron Wolfson
An adorable wireless portable charger
Check out a TikTok of the portable charger
in action. Promising review:
"The holy grail of portable chargers!!! I was traveling to Disney for vacation and knowing me, I would drain my battery with just taking pictures alone. I wanted a portable battery but didn’t want a carry a cord either, so I was excited when I found this little baby! It does exactly as described, pretty pink color, and I get one full charge of battery for my iPhone 11. Get it, you will not be disappointed!" — Meghan Doble
An adorable budget planning journal
Promising review:
"I bought this little booklet in order to try cash stuffing for budgeting. It works like a charm. It is small enough for a purse but a little bit bigger than a regular wallet. It is the perfect size, and the little stickers are a great added detail. My fiancé is even interested in saving money and cash stuffing now. It's awesome to see the money actually building up and makes saving so much easier." — Ashley Smith
A rose gold rechargeable electric lighter
This also comes in other pretty colors, but I am especially partial to this one because I bought it for my parents (their kitchen is entirely pink and one of my favorite places on Earth), and this was SO EASY to use — not to mention super safe! I'm a big weenie about fire (LOL, self-preservation) so I've always stuck to extended-arm gas lighters, but this is much better for the environment (plus cuter), so I feel a lot better about using it. Promising review:
"Works like a charm. I saw this on a TikTok. Knew immediately that I needed it. I love candles and this is so much better than a match or lighter. It’s kept a charge for months. I use it several times a month." — dwhite3012
A pair of delightfully colorful short rain boots
Promising review:
"I live in the PNW, so I know a thing or two about rain boots, and until these, I’ve been a strict Everlane/Bogs devotee. And while I’ll never give up my Bogs for the hardcore hikes, these boots have the exact same style/lines and comfort for a daily rain boot that the $75-plus-shipping Everlane's have. The material is sturdy but comfy on the first wearing, and they go with everything from jeans and leggings to tights/dresses. Stop your research now! These are the best everyday boots at a fantastic price."
— KEE
Note: The shoes are designed a little wider to fit socks under them; some reviewers suggest sizing down!
An adorably encouraging daily planner
Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper.
Bliss Collections is a family-owned, Wisconsin-based business established in 2012 that specializes in stationery, planners and pads, and drinkware. Promising review:
"These daily planning sheets keep this mama on TRACK! I started out printing daily planning and schedule sheets from a free download on my computer. Then I realized why not just buy some already printed so I save my ink at home. I found these and love how the day, schedule, tasks, and health habits are organized. I've already reordered once and will continue to use these." — Shannon Hoglund
A sleek Quip electric toothbrush set
Promising review:
"Love the look of this toothbrush. It’s so sleek and has multiple ways to display it on your counter integrated into the design. Love the timer to make sure I get a solid two minutes of brushing in." — Elizabeth ChristopherAnother promising review:
"The two-minute self timer is everything I never knew I needed in a toothbrush. I never realized how much thought process goes (or sometimes doesn’t) into brushing your teeth. Now, I know every time I brush my teeth, it’s 30 seconds in each quadrant. It’s so easy. And it’s so CHIC. I have a very small sink, and the fact my toothbrush and my partner's toothbrush hangs on the mirror without blocking my view is amazing. I love this thing." — Mackayla
A portable Bluetooth retro-style keyboard
Promising review:
"I've been seeing retro-style typewriter keyboards on TikTok for a while now. I aways thought, 'That looks pretty cool!' Decided to look on here and found this one. I just got it today and so far has been working great! I had no problems connecting the keyboard via Bluetooth, and the clicking of the keys is really nice, one of the reasons why I wanted to get this." — dee
A roomy duffel bag
It's water-resistant and has an adjustable long strap.Promising review:
"I recently went camping and was able to pack a lot into this bag.. It zipped up easily. I love the color, it's almost a 'neutral pink' and not too 'look at me, I'm Barbie in the woods!' The shoulder strap was comfortable, the handles were comfortable, too. It was snowing while unloading from the truck to the cabin and despite this bag getting wet (and VERY cold) everything inside was very dry." — Smile Saurus
A quick-heating Fellow electric kettle
Promising review
: "We waffled about getting this kettle. Surely the cheapie electric one we had would do the trick for amateur pour-over enthusiasts? No. Wrong. This is superior in every aspect. The temperature holding feature is amazing — no more heating up the water, forgetting you started, and having to heat it up again. Definitely more consistent in temperature, creating more consistent cups of coffee." — Emily A.
A plush velvet vintage-inspired storage ottoman
If you flip the lid over, it has a wooden base, so you can also use this as a teensy snack table. I recently got one of these for my new apartment to stash my candles and ~candle accessories~ in and it's pretty much become my favorite piece of furniture?? I use it to prop up my feet during work hours and sometimes if I want to eat on my couch I'll use it as a tray. It's also sturdy enough to sit on, if I ever wanted to have guests over and needed an extra chair. It was RIDICULOUSLY easy to set up — I had it done in less than 10 minutes, and probably didn't even need the directions. It also just looks so darn cute (and comes in so many colors that I'm tempted to buy another!). Promising review:
"I was using a small foldable step stool in my bedroom to reach the top shelves of my wardrobe. But you know, those things aren’t pretty. It wasn’t bringing me joy, just begrudging utility. This ottoman brings me joy. It’s pretty, it’s lightweight so I can move it easily to use it as a step stool, and the storage capacity is perfect for things like my nightly moisturizers, my Kindle and journals, and other little miscellaneous things." — Monica N.
A three-tiered ring floor lamp
Brightech
is a California-based small business that specializes in home lighting. Promising review
: "The light is nice! It’s a unique looking light. I love how it has three different settings so you can adjust the brightness. It fits perfectly with my reading chaise and goes well with the rest of my living room decor. The only con I have is I wish the cord was clear instead of black, it sticks out. Other than that, I love the light. I’d definitely recommend it to others." — Carmelita Joy
A set of three classic KitchenAid mixing bowls in pistachio
Promising review
: "My only regret is I didn't buy these sooner! I love the handle on the top, the rubber bottoms, and the easy pour design. The green color is so cute as well! Just buy them!" — Jessica
A delightfully practical Stojo collapsible travel cup (with a straw!)
Check out a TikTok of the Stojo collapsible cup
in action. Stojo
is a small business that specializes in dishwasher-, microwave-safe storage and travel products with the goal of eliminating single-use plastics. Promising review:
"I take my lunch to work and during mid day I like to use the Keurig to brew a cup of coffee. The 12-ounce Stojo cup I purchased is very practical. It is thick and durable. The plastic collar enables you to hold the cup without squeezing it or burning your hands on the hot walls of the cup. It seals well so you don't have to worry about leaking your drink on your shirt. It even has some reasonable thermal properties. There is enough volume in the cup to allow for the 12-ounce brew plus ample creamer. It's not a stainless vacuum cup, but it does hold its temperature better than your typical gas station or coffee shop cup. Plus you have the advantage of being able to reheat your drink in the microwave which you can't do with a stainless cup. Washes easily too. If you want a 12-ounce cup that keeps your drink hot or cold for a long time, this isn't the cup for you. But if you need something practical that will keep your coffee warm for 30–45 minutes, can be reheated in a microwave, and collapses to the dimensions of a tall hockey puck, this is a good purchase. You'll have it for years." — ViciousCycle
A set of golden stainless steel chip clips
Promising review
: "I like that they are pretty and also sturdy. I think they will last a long time. So glad I got them." — Cyncyn
A sleek Beast blender and hydration system
Here's what BuzzFeeder Brittany Ross has to say about this gizmo
: "I got this blender over the summer, and wow, as someone who had firmly decided I was an "I don't need a blender" person, I quickly changed my mind after the first use. For starters, it's not as large as those super industrial-strength blenders, and it's so aesthetically pleasing that I have it out on my counter at all times. Plus, it couldn't be easier to use — just fill the bowl with your ingredients, pulse, and in a matter of ~moments~ you'll have a perfectly uniform blend of whatever you're trying to blitz. I first tried it out on a smoothie made with frozen bananas and peaches (see it in action on TikTok here
!), and it pulverized the icy fruit like a champ. Best of all? It's a total breeze to clean, which, if I'm being honest, was probably the biggest factor in my having waited so long to add a blender to my kitchen arsenal. I can't recommend it enough, 15/10, no notes.
A cute little cart coffee cup holder
Meadow Sweet Shop
is a Missouri-based Etsy shop that specializes in 3D-printed goods. Promising review:
"I love the holders that my Starbucks uses for their carts but I wanted one that I could bring to every store! This one is perfect and holds every size drink. I get so many compliments and questions about it." — Sarah
A satin pillowcase
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.
Check out a TikTok of the Kitsch satin pillowcase
in action. Promising review:
"I'm really liking this pillow. I woke up today with nice wavy hair, not dry tangled hair. I've been trying to grow out the layer of hair on the top back of my head and it's been so stubborn! Keeps getting tangled and breaks here and there from bleaching and dye damage, but with this new pillow I notice it doesn't tangle, which means it can grow right without rubbing and tangling/pulling! So I'm excited to see what happens by the end of summer! Also the pillow is soft and is so much more prettier in person! 😍😍😍💖💖💖" — Amazon Customer 🌷
An absurdly adorable Porter Seal-Tight glass container
The jars are also microwave- and dishwasher-safe. Here's what former BuzzFeeder Rachel Dunkel says about these:
"Before working from home became the norm, I would use these handy jars to bring my lunch almost every day. They're perfect for things like fruit, salad, or something saucy — stuff you really don't want to get squished *and* want to ensure doesn't leak into your bag. *But* I have found that I use them just as much at home full-time! They are of course great for leftovers, but also for prepped ingredients for the week. Shedded cheese, prepped chicken, and chopped veggies usually live in these, ready to be utilized for a quick lunch or snack. They clean super well — I even have the cream color and it recovered from storing beets! 10/10 from me."
A chic minimalist fruit bowl/colander
Check out a TikTok of the colander
in action. Promising review:
"Absolutely love this fruit bowl! The bottom comes off for drainage and it’s super easy to clean. It looks great on the counter and fits a decent amount of fruit! Great find and I would recommend this product!" — Faith Reviews
A set of gold cable organizers
Brighttia
is a New York-based Etsy shop established in 2018 that specializes in industrial and modern interior lighting and decor. Promising review:
"These brass cable organizers are beautiful and high quality. I’m using two of them to keep a plug-in sconce cord attached to the wall and to direct the cord to the electrical outlet. These little gold pieces add a touch of functionality and glamour to the sconces. Exactly what I was looking for." — Amy Margolis
A pretty pastel mug warmer
Promising review
: "I researched so many coffee warmers and am so glad I decided on this one. It definitely keeps my coffee hot, no matter how long it takes me to drink it. I also like that it has three settings. As you drink down your coffee, you can lower the heat because it keeps the coffee very hot. I like it so much I ordered a second one for another part of the house." — hottytoddy
A blank acrylic dry erase board
1801 & Co
. is a Minnesota-based, family-owned Etsy shop established in 2016 that specializes in family wall calendars, chore charts, wedding signs, and more. Promising review
: "I love it! I got it so fast after ordering and it’s perfect. I love the sleek design for my small home office space. I can’t function at work without a dry erase board but couldn’t find any that would look nice in my office space which is in the corner of my master bedroom! Having functional office space but not LOOK like office in the bedroom is challenging but this acrylic board is PERFECT. The black pen that comes with it is very nice fine tip and erases without a trace." — Dawn Powell
A simply mesmerizing glass essential oil diffuser and humidifier
Check out a TikTok of the diffuser
in action. Promising reviews
: "It’s beautiful!! Best oil diffuser I’ve ever had. Everyone is asking me where I got it at. Gives off a lot of mist, makes my whole room smell wonderful, and it’s a great conversation piece. Highly recommend it." — Danielle Martinez
A rapid egg cooker
I've owned one of these babies and have faithfully used it every week for upward of two years, and especially love it while working from home — it simplifies breakfast because I know no matter what assortment of groceries I'm working with, there are precooked eggs to add some protein to it (I like mine medium-boiled 🍳). If my dinner is boring or seems like it needs a little extra "oomph" to it, I'll throw in an egg from this too. Some reviews note that the alarm on it is a little loud, but the new models have significantly decreased the volume and sing a little song instead!Promising review
: "I saw someone on TikTok with this and gasped! Ordered it right away. I had no idea these things existed. Super easy and convenient and the hard-boiled eggs came out perfectly. I’m testing a batch now without punching a hole in the eggs to see how they come out. Because why not make an easy process even easier?!?! LOL." — Gina
A sophisticated laptop tote bag
Promising review:
"It’s much more spacious than it looks. It’s very sleek and stylish. I use it as my work bag and I find that it looks professional and has enough space for all of my stuff. I carry a laptop, pencil case, two books, makeup bag, water bottle, wallet, lotion, phone and laptop charger, and other small miscellaneous objects. Still plenty of space. And when you see carry it, it doesn’t feel bulky or cumbersome. The bag does sag a bit after use. But has held up to wear and tear. I would recommend." — Su
A sophisticated marble-patterned dish drying mat
Promising review:
"Matched our counters and almost blends in completely. We roll it up in the morning after all the dishes are dry. Great for smaller spaces with less counter space and protects the counter from water damage over time. Washed it in normal laundry cycle multiple times and it comes out clean as if new each time with no pilling. Spilled coffee on it on accident, sprayed flex, tossed it in the wash and it cleaned completely." — Shopmindfully