It can sometimes be hard to justify the cost of a high-ticket item, even when you know you will most likely get tons of use out of it. Amazon Prime Day is a great time to make those pricy-but-practical purchases that you’ve been meaning to make all year.

We scoured this online retailer’s virtual shelves to find some of the best Prime Day deals on practical products, all supremely discounted through July 12. Keep reading to shop products like robot vacuums, ergonomic office additions, lifesaving kitchen gadgets and other useful items that will quickly pay for themselves.

Advertisement

Don’t forget to sign up for Amazon Prime to take the most advantage of these deals. As a member, you’ll get benefits and deals on fast shipping, streaming TV and movies, grocery rewards, and so much more.