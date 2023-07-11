It can sometimes be hard to justify the cost of a high-ticket item, even when you know you will most likely get tons of use out of it. Amazon Prime Day is a great time to make those pricy-but-practical purchases that you’ve been meaning to make all year.
We scoured this online retailer’s virtual shelves to find some of the best Prime Day deals on practical products, all supremely discounted through July 12. Keep reading to shop products like robot vacuums, ergonomic office additions, lifesaving kitchen gadgets and other useful items that will quickly pay for themselves.
Don’t forget to sign up for Amazon Prime to take the most advantage of these deals. As a member, you’ll get benefits and deals on fast shipping, streaming TV and movies, grocery rewards, and so much more.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices change quickly on Prime Day, but our team is working to keep stories as up-to-date as possible. Keep checking back to see the latest pricing and product updates as deals rotate.
Soda Stream sparkling water maker bundle
Make your own soda and sparkling water at home with the energy-efficient SodaStream. This bundle contains three BPA-free, reusable and dishwasher-safe bottles for your carbonated beverages, as well as two carbonation canisters and two Bubly flavor drops in lime and cherry.
Furbo interactive pet camera
For a 360-degree view of your pet when you’re away from home, get the Furbo pet interactive pet camera in HD vision. The Bluetooth-connective system works with an app on your phone to livestream footage of your pet in both day and night vision, and uses two-way audio so that you can verbally interact with your pet. There’s also a treat-tossing feature and an alert system that detects barking and sends a direct notification to your phone.
Sony Bravia XR OLED 55-inch HD television
Sony's 55-inch Bravia XR flat screen TV boasts an image of high contrast, peak brightness, extreme depth and vivid natural colors thanks to an intelligent cognitive processor. In addition to its immersive visuals, the Bravia comes pre-loaded with all of your favorite smart features and viewing platforms like Google TV, Netflix, Peacock and more, all organized in one easily accessible place.
Fleximounts corner wall shelving
Crafted from a durable heavy-gauge steel, this floating corner shelf can hold up to 220 pounds. Its L-shape design allows it fit seamlessly in the corners of your garage, workshop, kitchen or closet.
Zojirushi rice cooker
Make perfect rice every time with this 3-cup computerized rice maker that features multiple menu selections like keep warm and re-heat cycles. The cooker also lets you set rice cooking preferences and pre-programmed options for the type of rice that you are cooking. Plus, this thing is really adorable on your kitchen counter.
Urevo under-desk walking pad
If you've always wanted to put an end to sedentary work life, this splurge-worthy and compact treadmill can keep you moving. The Urevo walking pad offers an adjustable speed range of 0.6-4 miles per hour and has eight silicone shock absorbers within the belt to offer a more cushioned impact for your joints. Its most loved feature, however, might be that it can be folded up and stored compactly beneath a bed or sofa when not in use.
KitchenAid Artisan mini 3.5-quart tilt-head stand mixer
All the same power and versatility that you can expect from the traditional KitchenAid standing mixer
is packed into this lighter and smaller 3.5-quart version. It's compatible with attachments like the dough hook and pasta maker, and features 10 speeds for nearly all your baking, cooking and prepping tasks.
GE Profile Opal countertop nugget ice maker
This countertop ice maker creates 34 pounds of nugget-shaped ice per day and has a large-capacity bin that holds up to three pounds of crunchable, chewy pellets.
Levoit pet air purifier
Perfect for pet owners and allergy sufferers, this energy-efficient and ultra-quiet air purifier by Levoit uses a three-stage HEPA filtration system as well as a high efficiency activated charcoal filter to trap hair, dander, pet odors and at least 99.97% of airborne particles from the air of a rooms up to 219 square feet. It has an adjustable night light and a "check filter" indicator so you always know when to swap out a replacement filter
Three Geese down comforter
This luxury all-season comforter is filled with plush goose down and made with a 1,200 thread count and 100% cotton cover. It's available in five colors including white and black.
G-Promise rainfall shower head system
This dual rainfall shower set with removable wand and adjustable over-hanging shower head is made of solid metal with solid brass components. It's available in four different finishes to fit the existing hardware in your bathroom.
Fezibo electric standing desk
This motorized standing desk, which promises enhanced stability and can be adjusted to three pre-programed height settings with the touch of a button, can be a great adaptive and ergonomic addition to any workspace. It's available in four sizes and five finishes.
Tushy Classic bidet
If you’re daunted by the prospect of trying out a bidet, Tushy can gently ease you into the lifestyle. This bidet is remarkably easy to use and attach to your existing toilet. You don’t have to worry about fiddling with your tank or juggling complicated tools. It has a universal fit that works for pretty much all standard toilets and doesn’t require electricity. All you have to do is unscrew the toilet seat, pop on the bidet and connect it to your water source.
Breville smart oven
With an interior capacity just under one cubic foot, this Breville smart oven is large enough to roast a whole chicken, toast up to six slices of bread or bake nine muffins. Controlled through the smart display and using a convection technology that the brand refers to as an Element iQ system, this oven air fryer features 11 different cooking functions that include nearly everything from broil to bake.
Philips Sonicare 7500 electric toothbrush
According to Phillips Sonicare, this electric sonic toothbrush can remove up to 10 times more plaque than manual brushing, even in harder-to-reach places like along the gum line and in between teeth. It features four personalized cleaning modes like deep clean, whitening and gum mode, and it also indicates how long you should spend brushing each area to avoid over-brushing. A pressure sensor notifies you when you are pressing too hard, making this a great option for people with gums that are sensitive or prone to recession.
TheraGun Pro massage gun
Theragun's fourth generation, Bluetooth-connective massage gun offers percussive therapy and pain relief that reaches 16 mm into the muscle. It features advanced sound insulation for an ultra-quiet performance, and you can choose from four attachments and five speeds using the OLED display screen.
Waterpik Aquarius water flosser
This water flosser has over 96,100 five-star ratings on Amazon, and for good reason. It uses a pulse-modulation technology for maximum plaque removal and has a hydro-pulse massage mode to help stimulate your gums and improve circulation. The 360-degree rotating tip also ensures that the pressurized water reaches all surfaces of your teeth so no spot goes uncleaned.
Waterdrop reverse osmosis water filter system
Using nine different stages of filtration, this reverse osmosis water system is a trusted way of removing 99.9% of contaminants and toxins from tap water, including chromium, arsenic, iron, radium and lead. There's even a UV sterilization component. Already equipped with a smart-display faucet, this tankless design can filter up to 800 gallons of water per day.
Hbada ergonomic office chair
This sleekly designed high-back desk chair is made with a high-resilience sponge seat cushion and has adjustable height swivel seat with padded flip-up arms and a rocking function. The breathable back also has built-in lumbar support for added ergonomic comfort.
Calphalon 10-piece cookware set
Save on this stainless steel cookware set from Calphalon that includes everything from a large soup pot to sauce pans to skillets for sautéing. Each piece of cookware is oven- and dishwasher-safe and is made with a triple-layer aluminum core that distributes heat evenly, for all of your cooking needs.
The Nespresso Vertuo coffee and espresso machine
The Nespresso Vertuo quickly and conveniently makes single-serving barista-level beverages like lattes and iced coffees without having to fuss with loose beans or messy grounds. In order to get the best-in-cup taste, Vertuo’s precision brewing technology automatically detects the optimal pressure level, temperature and brewing time needed for your desired beverage. A starter set of Nespresso capsules are included with this purchase.
Bissell Little Green carpet and upholstery cleaner
Possibly one of the most adored Bissell products on the market, this portable and multi-purpose carpet and upholstery cleaner has close to 47,000 five-star-ratings on Amazon and effectively removes tough stains through a combination of suction and spraying power. Plus, you don’t have to worry about manually cleaning the scrubbing stain tool as it has a self-cleaning function to save you time and effort.
Dyson Cyclone cordless vacuum
Lightweight, portable and versatile, this cordless multi-surface vacuum by Dyson has three cleaning modes that are optimized for whatever cleaning task. It offers up to 60 minutes of cleaning time per charge and has an advanced whole-machine filtration system that traps 99.99% of unwanted particles and expels cleaner air. The anti-tangle conical brush bar removes long hair and pet hair from a number of surfaces, and the vacuum comes with five different attachments and Dyson accessories.
Casper original foam mattress
Casper's original foam mattress is designed to give you perfect spinal alignment while also keeping you cool, thanks to three zones of strategically placed memory foam as well as a layer of perforated foam intended to circulate air.
SoundAsleep luxury air mattress
Part of SoundAsleep's luxury Dream Series, this king-size air mattress is a valuable item to keep on hand for guests or camping. It's constructed with 48 internal air coils and a dual-chamber construction to ensure a secure and comfortable sleep on a mattress that won't deflate. The internal automatic pump system inflates and deflates the mattress in just one flick of a switch.
Dreo window air conditioner
An ideal window unit for rooms up to 350 square feet, this 8,000 BTU air conditioner by Dreo features five different modes of operation including dehumidifying, cooling and fan. With highly efficient energy consumption, this AC has a variety of programmable time settings and can maintain the desired temperature of the room using the pre-set function. It also promises to be one of the quietest options out there.
Vitamix 5200 blender
This Vitamix professional-grade large-batch blender has the ability to heat soups to piping hot temperatures at the same time that it blends them. It uses chip-resistant stainless steel blades and also has a self-cleaning setting to make cleanup as easy as pushing a button.
Instant Pot 7-in-1 air fryer
This 10-quart air fryer does all the work of a conventional oven while offering faster cooking times than standard convection ovens. The Instant Pot Vortex Plus has a 7-in-1 functionality that allows you to air fry, bake, roast, rotisserie and more, all at the touch of a button. And like all Instant Pot air fryers, a top-down air flow technology ensures evenly crisp foods every time.
iRobot Roomba j6+ self-emptying and smart-mapping vacuum
This Roomba by iRobot is ideal for pet hair, features a longer battery life than other models and has a bagless and automatic self-emptying base that can hold up to 60 days' worth of debris. It has 10 times the power-lifting suction of the brand's previous models and a three-stage cleaning system for a more effective performance. The programmable robot intelligently maps your home, detects dirtier areas, and uses integrated sensors to help the Roomba identify and seamlessly navigate around furniture, cords and pet waste messes.
Apple Watch series 8
This all-in-one smartwatch is the latest and most durable generation of Apple watches thus far. Its specialized sensors track exactly how you move and it offers health features like sleep tracking, blood oxygen monitoring and fall detection as well as notifications about irregular heart rhythms. Plus, your purchase will come with three free months of Apple Fitness+.
Jackery Explorer 240 portable power station
Avid campers, survivalists and people who like to stay prepared will be thrilled to see this highly reviewed power station on sale. The portable Jackery Explorer 240 can charge devices on the go or in a power outage and operate electric camping essentials. It uses a completely silent rechargeable lithium battery and can also be charged with Jackery solar panels (sold separately)
