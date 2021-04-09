HuffPost Finds

39 Practical Things You Don't Realize You Need Until You Buy A House

Buying a home is both a blessing and a curse. Be prepared for all kinds of potential chaos with these helpful products.
By Heather Braga, BuzzFeed Shopping

Becoming a homeowner is a huge step for many people, but it’s not until you walk into your new abode that you realize you’re suddenly responsible for soooo much space. You need cleaning products, security systems, gardening tools and even items as basic as a can opener. These practical necessities will help ensure your house feels like a home in no time at all.

1
A flexible cleaning brush
Amazon
Perfect for getting all those hard-to-reach pieces of lint out of your dryer.

Promising review: "Works perfectly for scrubbing the stuck lint out of the insides of your dryer. Everyone who owns a dryer should have these, they're basic safety equipment. Clean that lint, and reduce the fire hazard and make the machine more efficient. They're long enough, strong enough, and just flexible enough without being too flexible." — Winged Wolf

Get two from Amazon for $7.95.
2
A wet/dry vacuum you can use to literally suck up anything
Amazon
From nails and water to bits of wood and leaves — you name it, it can be cleaned up with this vac.

Promising review: "I had a 40-year-old Craftsman shop vacuum that finally broke, I was not expecting a modern one to perform as well as the old one however this new one is better in every way. The hose holds its shape under the vacuum, the wheels turn easily allowing it to move freely. It’s so much quieter than the old model, I like the cart especially as it gives a handle to allow you to move the vacuum around without bending down which for someone with low back pain, this is a great relief." — Silver

Get it from Amazon for $109.99+ (available in two sizes and four different accessories).
3
A humidity alert hub and sensors
Amazon
Place them near your washing machine and dishwasher, under your sinks, and in your basement to alert you if there is ever a leak. Better safe than sorry!

Promising review: "Purchased these to use in our freezers at home. We had issues where doors were getting left open, and needed something to warn when the temperature is creeping up. These have been a great addition to our smart home setup." — Michael Hendricks

Get them from Amazon: the hub for $49.99 and sensors for $19.49 each.
4
Shelf liner to provide a nonslip padding inside your cabinets, closets and drawers
Amazon
Promising review: "I have recently moved into an apartment with some pretty gross cupboards, drawers, and kitchen shelves that I can do almost nothing about. ... This stuff is a great solution for me. It's a nice thick padding that's textured on the bottom so it doesn't slide around. The top is slick and smooth and easy to clean. ... Makes me feel so much better about my kitchen and the bright white look says 'clean' in a place that desperately needs something to say 'clean.' I've used a couple different types of this style of liner in this kitchen and this brand is by far my favorite. Go ahead and buy the larger rolls. Ten feet seems like a lot of material until you're filling cupboards and drawers you'll use more than you think." — Taylor Whitney

Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in nine sizes).
5
Felt pads to place under all of your furniture
Amazon
You need to ensure you don't scratch the wood floors you just paid a ton of money to have stained and refinished.

Promising review: "Just got a new house with all new wood floors. Every piece of furniture needed felt 'feet.' I found this package on Amazon and hoped it would do the trick for all of my furniture. ... I thought it was too small of a package to get the job done, but once I started with the dining room table and six chairs I realized there was plenty in the package to add a dot to every bit of furniture I needed to 'shoe.' It was easy to adhere and now everything scoots like a dream." — Robyn Restel

Get a box of 181 pads from Amazon for $13.91.
6
A bamboo burner cover
Amazon
It'll feel like you *poof* doubled your counter space! BuzzFeed writer Jennifer Tonti credits this burner cover for helping her cook with ease: "OK so I just bought this for my own tiny apartment and OMG you guys. Life = changed. Food = chopped.Counter space = doubled. I mean the math is all there."

Promising review: "This is so perfect for extra space. It covers the top of my apartment-sized stove so I can then use my stove space for my Instant Pot and food prep. The best space-saving and cosmetic thing I have ever gotten for this tiny apartment." — Talyn Amber Skye

Get it from Amazon for $27.95+ (available in four styles).
7
A smart door lock
Amazon
You'll feel like you're living in the future each time you use the touchscreen to unlock your front door.

Promising review: "I absolutely love my Alfred deadlock. Appearance-wise it has a sleek modern look that enhances the look of my doorway. Installing it was a breeze. Programming the Alfred is extremely simple too! The automatic lock is great especially for a forgetful kid like mine who doesn’t always remember to lock the door when he leaves. I also purchased the Z Wave which allows it to connect with my Ring security system. Having everything in one place make having a smart home so much easier! I have not experienced anything negative about this deadlock at all. Everything about the lock is amazing and I am completely happy with this purchase and will be recommending it to many!" — Lauren Jirele

Get it from Amazon for $199.99 (available in three colors).
8
A wireless remote kit
Amazon
It will make turning on holiday lights (or honestly, any lights!) a snap — no fumbling with a bunch of light strands every evening to make your Clark Griswold vision a reality. This gadget is a homeowner's dream come true.

Promising review: "I have three sets of these and use them at home and at my cabin in the Rockies. They work great and power through walls. I use one to turn on and off a painting light that otherwise could only be turned on by climbing onto the fireplace and carefully reaching up and behind the painting to turn on. Why get up and stumble around to turn on a light?" — Lee

Get it from Amazon for $24.95.
9
A 64-piece iFixit kit
Amazon
Perfect for when your most-used gadget gives out and you'd rather try to repair it yourself than buy a new one.

Promising review: "Seriously, I have been repairing small electronics for decades now, over 30 dang years, and I will say this is probably the best deal and collection you can get for simple to even complicated repairs. It has a crapload of bits, but essentially everything you will need as opposed to the next larger offering. ... I keep this upstairs literally in the kitchen since a lot of impromptu repairs occur at the dining room table, but I have not been let down. This is top notch/quality material and manufacturing. It not only feels comfortable but is very strong and bits do not let go of screws. It has a great deal of bits too, 64 in fact. It pretty much covers all the phone and laptop screws you will encounter and even has some socket ones too. Nice touch." — Riboild

Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
10
A classic handheld OXO can opener
Amazon
It has cushioned handles that'll make popping open your favorite soup a cinch. You'll be pleased you added this to your cart the next time your power goes out and you can't use the fancy electric one you usually reach for.

Promising review: "This is a top-notch can opener. Gone through several other cheap brands that have broken and left me nearly cutting a finger off trying to finish opening the half mutilated can, but this guy knows how to get the job done and the handle is much more ergonomic in my opinion. Do yourself a favor and buy five, one for yourself and four for people in your life because this guy will change their life." — AK

Get it from Amazon for $14.95.
11
A garage door opener you can control from your phone
Amazon
No more wondering if you remembered to shut the door after you drove away, then panicking about it for the rest of your outing.

Promising review: "Bought this for my parents — my dad always forgets to close the garage when he leaves and it makes my mom feel unsafe. I installed it and got the app working on all three of our phones in under 20 minutes even with not-great Wi-Fi in the garage. Set up a schedule to automatically try to close the door every hour if it's open. It gives my mom peace of mind that she can check and see the garage is closed from anywhere. Overall: easy to install, working great, and I would definitely recommend this product." — LG

Get it from Amazon for $29.98.
12
A pack of oven liners
Amazon
Because you need something to protect the bottom of your brand-new oven from the river of cheese that escapes from your prized casserole.

Promising review: "These liners are life-changing! I never thought I needed them until a friend raved about them. Cleanup is so simple, no more melted cheese or sauces burnt to the bottom of my ovens. I love that I can cut them down to size to fit my toaster oven. My husband enjoys grilling with the liners now, he doesn't have to line the grill with aluminum foil which he found so annoying, deterring him to grill. This product really has simplified my life in the kitchen and I love it."Kindle Customer

Get a pack of three from Amazon for $13.99.
13
A garbage guard
Amazon
Keep pesky flies and other insects from congregating around your garbage can.

Promising review: "Got an outdoor can, the kind the mechanical arm on the garbage truck picks up and tips over, with the lid opening by gravity. Placed this on the inside of the lid, near the hinge to lessen the chances of it being scraped off during emptying and no flies/maggots! No apparent odor, just seems to put a big hurt on the fly party that used to be my trash can (litter box contents, remnants of meat, etc)." — Michael E. Bradley

Get it from Amazon for $7.44.
14
An electric pressure washer
Amazon
You can use it to restore your deck or back patio to the way it looked when you first set foot on it — so clean you could eat off it! (But maybe don't.)

Promising review: "Power washer was delivered Monday, it’s Wednesday and I have washed two cars, cleaned the driveway and sidewalks, cleaned the back fence, and the work keeps piling up, everything I see now needs to be cleaned! This little dude does not back down, plenty of power and it's surprisingly not too loud. Soap dispensers work great, and the tips are easy to change." — Mar

Get it from Amazon for $159.
15
A garbage disposal foaming cleaner
Amazon
Use it to scrub away the stinky grime that builds up on the blades and in the pipes.

Promising review: "It seems counterintuitive to put a little packet down your garbage disposal to clean it, but this does actually seem to work, at least for getting out weird smells that baking soda and vinegar don't really touch. I scrub the sink down first, especially around the garbage disposal area, rinse it down, and then just follow the directions on the package. I have used it with single, large-size sinks and with double sinks — only difference is that the double sink will have blue cleaning foam rise up the drain, which you rinse away when the disposal sounds clear again." — KS

Get it from Amazon for $4.10.
16
A Canary indoor home security camera
Amazon
Install this for a little extra peace of mind the next time you hear a bump in the night.

Promising review: "The best product I have ever invested in. Ironically I set up the camera and the next day, I was burglarized. Camera was on night mode, lights were off and it had PERFECT footage. I was able to get a clear image of the people and am hoping detectives capture them. The camera sits like a speaker and does not look like a camera at all. I was afraid to order something that may not work well but it has excellent image. I highly recommend this product. It also has a feature that will call the closest police department near you. It notifies you every time there is movement in the house while you are in away mode. Like I said, HIGHLY recommend. I will definitely purchase another one." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $84.95 (includes a free year of premium services).
17
A Clorox ToiletWand
Amazon
Use it, then toss it away and say "SEE YA" to that gross toilet brush hiding in the corner of your bathroom.

Promising review: "The primary reason I decided to purchase the Clorox Toilet Wand was so I could clean under my toilet rims, which I noticed was definitely getting neglected via using the standard toilet brushes to clean with. ... Now that I've used it ... I can say without a doubt that'll I'll never go back to a regular brush. I like the cleanliness of the disposable brushes as opposed to a regular toilet brush. And I especially like that I don't have to purchase a second brush with a shape capable of cleaning under the rim, which not only takes up more space, but also would take more time given I'd have to switch back and forth and apply product. With this, I can just clean the entire pot in less than five minutes with the same tool." — Brittney Nelson

Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
18
A rechargeable lighter
Amazon
Now you can light every candle in your house to create the perfect ambience without worrying you'll run out of lighter fluid.

Promising review: "This is seriously the coolest device of my winter holiday. It makes lighting candles a breeze. Yes, there is a weird crackling noise, but that's a super minor annoyance. It's a super intuitive device. [Plug] the lighter with the USB (included), charge for a bit, then pop it open and light ALL THE THINGS; well, candles. I don't know how well it lights cigarettes or whatever. However, for my personal intended use, it's awesome!" — Jee W

Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
19
A double extension cord
Amazon
Each cord is 6 feet long and has three available plugs, so you can run all your electronics without trying to track down another outlet

Promising review: "I have no idea why these are not sold everywhere. PERFECT for my room! I ended up getting this due to my king size bed being against a wall with only one outlet. I needed a way to connect my two lamps on my nightstand and this is absolutely, without a doubt, the very best solution to connecting my lamps and also not having all my outlets taken up. I recommend this to everyone! Also perfect for outlets connected to a switch to turn on and off both lights at the same time." — Ryan

Get it from Amazon for $15.98 (available in two colors).
20
An all-in-one vacuum and mop
Amazon
Promising review: "Pricey but well worth it. My husband uses a push-style broom on our hardwood floors about four times a week. He tries hard but I felt like my feet were always picking up dirt. This little guy did about 2,000 square feet of our home in no time with battery to spare. My floors feel cleaner then ever. Still clean today. Thought we would need to run the bot every day but I’m thinking every other day will be plenty. Use the app!!! We did our research and we are incredibly impressed with this robot. We also used on suction only and normal power. No need for max." —Heather L Stahl

Get it from Amazon for $349.
21
A Nest thermostat
Amazon
The Nest thermostat learns your schedule and the temperatures you prefer, then shifts into Eco Temperature mode when you leave to conserve energy. This smart thermostat will do all the work for you — and when you do actually have to make any updates to the temp in your home, you can do it from your phone, tablet or laptop.

Promising review: "We have had our best thermostat for a little over a year now and I have to say we love it. I would give 10 stars if I could!!! The features are amazing. I like that. You can adjust the temperature when you’re not home plus it syncs with the weather and knows when to adjust the temperature. Plus it knows when you’re home or away and learns your routine. We keep it set to a temperature range where in the winter it won’t go below a set temperature and in the summer it won’t go above a set temperature. No more switching back and forth between heat and AC in our crazy Texas weather. Our electric bill is significantly lower. It takes a couple weeks for it to learn your routine. We don’t ever even have to touch the thermostat." — Geogg Arvesen

Get it from Amazon for $225+ (available in six styles).
22
A utility sink
Amazon
This is sure to come in handy when you come home with shoes full of mud and don't want to destroy your new rug.

Promising review: "I purchased this as a replacement for an old but nearly exact sink that is the only sink in my garage/auto shop. This is plenty sturdy for filling pails and cleaning heavy parts. As noted by others, the faucet is especially nice. Along with the faucet, this unit would be ideal for washing dogs up to a medium size. An excellent piece for not much money." — D OC

Get it from Amazon for $172.99+ (available in two styles).
23
Solar-powered, motion sensor-activated lights
Amazon
Promising review: "I purchased these to cover the side of my house. Installation was easy and I left them outside for two days to charge. The light coverage was about what I expected from them and [they] do the job well. The motion sensitivity covers all the side and lights turn on. It has rained about three times and [they] still work great." — J. Argueta

Get a set of four from Amazon for $27.99.
24
Rubbermaid's power-scrubbing brush
Amazon
Promising review: "Last night I was reborn. What is the cause of this renewed zest for life, you might ask? It was the use of the Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber on my shower grout. It elevated a simple baking soda-and-water solution to alchemical proportions. My pink-tiled shower, the one that came with my scummy apartment, the one that never looks clean no matter how many hours of backbreaking labor I put in, now looks bright, clean, and full of promise. An otherwise disgusting and dated purely utilitarian part of my home is now art. ... This this is absolutely incredible." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $19.62.

To learn why our BuzzFeed Shopping colleagues love this, check out our full Rubbermaid Power Scrubber review.
25
Sticky Stakes to trap unwanted pests trying to feed off your plants
Amazon
Toss your fly swatter in the garbage — you won't be needing it anymore.

Promising review: "Holy cow these suckers work! I'm so grossed out by the result, but at the same time I have a sick sense of satisfaction. I used these in my house plants that are breeding fungus gnats like crazy. I used them in conjunction with beneficial nematodes, and they definitely cut down on the number of gnats in our house. Unfortunately I added a new house plant, plus repotted one that had outgrown its prior home, and we are wrapped up in them again. I'm buying another package of sticky traps as soon as I finish this review!" — Megan

Get them from Amazon for $6.99+.
26
A Samsung TV that disguises itself as an elegant picture frame when not in use
Amazon
Promising review: "This TV is badass! It’s more expensive, but that’s because it’s so much different than other TVs. If you hate the way normal TVs look, get one of these. It mounts flat against the wall and will look like a picture frame. The one connect box is great too. Just one cord comes down to a box you can stash somewhere that you connect all your inputs into. Definitely spend the extra money to get one of the other bezel covers. It really will look like a picture on the wall." — Chris Fulmer

Get it from Amazon for $597.99+ (available in six sizes).
27
A SinkShroom strainer
Amazon
You won't know how you lived without one before. This tool will keep your kitchen sink unclogged no matter how much gunk you fill it with.

Promising review: "I’ve been a fan of the SinkShroom and TubShroom, and this is the best product from the line so far. My kitchen sinks simply do not clog any more, so there’s no more reaching into a bunch of water to unclog anything with my hand." — Brady Amerson

Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
28
A standing weeder
Amazon
Made with a bamboo handle and powder-coated steel, it uses a simple lever system to made weeding easy.

Promising review: "Oh my god, I friggin' love this tool. I bought this on a whim given we bought our first house and know nothing about caring for a yard. Boy has it come in handy. Our new house had a ton of weeds in the front yard and this tool helped me get most of them out in no time. In fact, the process of yanking out the weed was strangely satisfying! I don't think anyone can say that weeding is fun but this tool made it as close to fun as you can get, especially when you see a long root along with the weed you pulled." — JG

Get it on Amazon for $46.92.
29
A bidet attachment for your toilet
Amazon
You can cut down on the need for toilet paper and ideally avoid that unpleasant moment when you find yourself without any TP in sight.

Promising review: "I bought this because I was very curious. I was initially worried the cold water would be an issue but so far it is not. ... This thing cleans up your butt like you just got out of shower. I wish these were in every public toilet everywhere. I won't poop anywhere in my house except the master bath now. I am excited to poop so I can flush it and then clean up using the Tushy so I can see in the toilet how much it cleaned my butt. You will be amazed." — Ryan

Get it from Amazon for $79+.
30
A cleaner for stainless steel
Amazon
This plant-based cleaner will remove streaks, smudges and fingerprints from all stainless steel surfaces.

Promising review: "THIS Therapy Premium Stainless Steel Cleaner is AMAZING. New dishwasher and and a hungry dog are NOT compatible! Our small dog, 12 pounds, had a habit of stretching up her front paws and scratching her nails on the dishwasher while her food was prepared. Not even days had gone by and the new dishwasher had little thin claw scratches all down the front. ... I tried several cleaners and had resigned to having a scratched appliance. But ONE try with the Therapy cleaner — yes, a *miracle*. The scratches cannot be seen at all — polished right out of sight. The dishwasher looks even better than when fresh out of the box — it is gleaming. I eagerly shared the success with my kitchen remodeler, who installs many appliances, and I hope others can restore their stainless products. Try it!" — L. Peterson

Get it from Amazon for $15.95.
31
A critter catcher you can use to safely trap and remove unwanted creatures
Amazon
Promising review: "This thing is awesome! Initially I was hesitant that it would squish the little guys or they would fall out in transport but it's great! Highly recommend! Sorry little guy, your GPS brought you into my house, I will help you find your way back outside." — Crystal R

Get it from Amazon for $21.95 (available in three colors).
32
SheetKeeper bands
Etsy
Transform your messy linen closet into one that would make Marie Kondo or the ladies from The Home Edit weep with pride.

Promising review: "Great product. Came quickly and they work great! Such a great idea to keep sheets organized and together while being able to tell what size bedding it is. Will order again for sure!" — devonhansen1

Get a set of two from SheetKeeper on Etsy for $13.99 (available in sizes twin, queen, king and California king).
33
A box of washing machine-cleaning tablets
Amazon
You can use this product on both front-load and top-load washing machines to easily remove any odor-causing residue from inside your machine. There's also a version you can use to clean your dishwasher!

Promising review: "I have been using bleach to clean my machine for some time but decided to give this a try a few months ago. My very first clean with Affresh left me surprised and delighted, for not only did it clean my machine, it eliminated the nasty smell that always transferred to my clothes thanks to a buildup of mold I didn't even know about. Every month now, I toss a tablet into the drum and let it work its magic. Now my machine is cleaner than ever, and my clothes always smell wonderfully fresh. I highly recommend this to everyone." — Kelli Crawford

Get it from Amazon for $11.98.
34
A Command hook railing
Amazon
Hang it up right next to your front door to ensure you never lose track of your keys or face masks — can't leave home without 'em!

Promising review: "So easy to hang on the wall, smaller than I thought it would be and that ended up being perfect! I love that it comes with extra Command strips if relocation is needed." — Caden

Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in multiple colors).
35
A soap-dispensing brush
Amazon
Promising review: "I'm loving this little brush. I had purchased another dish brush a while back from the grocery store and the bristles were so stiff that it often splattered soap everywhere. This one isn't like that. The bristles are stiff, but soft enough that they tend to cling to what you're brushing, so they don't cause that splatter effect. I also like that you can open the whole thing up by taking its top off to refill it, giving you plenty of room to pour in the dish soap. The ability to easily remove and replace the brush is another very handy feature. Both are easy to do and it's well made, so they're not likely to come open or undone unexpectedly." — Elliria

Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
36
A grout pen to help you restore your tile floor and bathroom walls
Amazon
Promising review: "These things are awesome! I cleaned my bathroom tile grout first because the lady that lived there before me really let it go. A few places stayed stained and I was worried it wouldn't cover them, but all grout areas are bright white and look new now!" — Donna K Cook

Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
37
Overhead storage you can attach to your garage ceiling
Amazon
Promising review: "This product is great in my opinion. Installing it wasn’t too bad. Though make sure you have the right measurement tools, and you’re doing the measurements with another person. It makes time go by way quicker. What I also love about this product is that my garage looks way less cluttered. We don’t have bikes to hang, but we just have a lot of decorations that need to be stored away and it just makes our lives way easier. We also store my husband's tools on top of it. I was skeptical about the weight capacity and it proved me wrong." — HelloKiwii

Get it from Amazon for $174.99+ (available in three colors).
38
A chic futon
Amazon
Not only will it look amazing in your living room, but it will also create an extra place for your family members to sleep when they inevitably visit to see your new digs.

Promising review: "Great price! Quality seems to be great too! Very stylish, I have already had so many compliments on it. I searched and searched for a decent used couch and came up with nothing good, I love that it’s brand new! It’s even longer and deeper than I hoped. Not disappointed. Easy to assemble, took me about an hour. It’s pretty heavy though! A couple pillows in the corners will be the perfect extra comfort. Doesn’t look like a futon at all, but that’s a nice feature to have if you need it. Great color selections. Time will tell if it spot cleans easily, but the material seems like it will." — Alexandra

Get it from Novogratz on Amazon for $295.80 (available in nine colors).
39
And a John Deere zero-turn riding mower
Home Depot
You'll pat yourself on the back for splurging when you find yourself with a lot of grass to cut. Trust us on this one.

Promising review: "Was nicer than I had anticipated. It will take a few times to get used to the controls and the zero turn, but it was manageable first attempt. It took me an hour and 20 minutes with my normal mower and about 25 minutes with this. It is pretty fast. Overall, I love it!" — Jperk

Get it from The Home Depot for $2,799.

Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.

