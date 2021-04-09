39 Practical Things You Don't Realize You Need Until You Buy A House

A pack of oven liners

Because you need something to protect the bottom of your brand-new oven from the river of cheese that escapes from your prized casserole."These liners are life-changing! I never thought I needed them until a friend raved about them., no more melted cheese or sauces burnt to the bottom of my ovens. I love that I can cut them down to size to fit my toaster oven. My husband enjoys grilling with the liners now, he doesn't have to line the grill with aluminum foil which he found so annoying, deterring him to grill.