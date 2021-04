39 Practical Things You Don't Realize You Need Until You Buy A House

A Nest thermostat

The Nest thermostat learns your schedule and the temperatures you prefer, then shifts into Eco Temperature mode when you leave to conserve energy. This smart thermostat will do all the work for you — and when you do actually have to make any updates to the temp in your home, you can do it from your phone, tablet or laptop."We have had our best thermostat for a little over a year now and I have to say we love it. I would give 10 stars if I could!!! The features are amazing. I like that.Plus it knows when you’re home or away and learns your routine. We keep it set to a temperature range where in the winter it won’t go below a set temperature and in the summer it won’t go above a set temperature. No more switching back and forth between heat and AC in our crazy Texas weather.It takes a couple weeks for it to learn your routine. We don’t ever even have to touch the thermostat." — Geogg Arvesen