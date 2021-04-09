39 Practical Things You Don't Realize You Need Until You Buy A House

Becoming a homeowner is a huge step for many people, but it’s not until you walk into your new abode that you realize you’re suddenly responsible for soooo much space. You need cleaning products, security systems, gardening tools and even items as basic as a can opener. These practical necessities will help ensure your house feels like a home in no time at all.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A flexible cleaning brush
2
A wet/dry vacuum you can use to literally suck up anything
3
A humidity alert hub and sensors
4
Shelf liner to provide a nonslip padding inside your cabinets, closets and drawers
5
Felt pads to place under all of your furniture
6
A bamboo burner cover
7
A smart door lock
8
A wireless remote kit
9
A 64-piece iFixit kit
10
A classic handheld OXO can opener
11
A garage door opener you can control from your phone
12
A pack of oven liners
13
A garbage guard
14
An electric pressure washer
15
A garbage disposal foaming cleaner
16
A Canary indoor home security camera
17
A Clorox ToiletWand
18
A rechargeable lighter
19
A double extension cord
20
An all-in-one vacuum and mop
21
A Nest thermostat
22
A utility sink
23
Solar-powered, motion sensor-activated lights
24
Rubbermaid's power-scrubbing brush
25
Sticky Stakes to trap unwanted pests trying to feed off your plants
26
A Samsung TV that disguises itself as an elegant picture frame when not in use
27
A SinkShroom strainer
28
A standing weeder
29
A bidet attachment for your toilet
30
A cleaner for stainless steel
31
A critter catcher you can use to safely trap and remove unwanted creatures
32
SheetKeeper bands
33
A box of washing machine-cleaning tablets
34
A Command hook railing
35
A soap-dispensing brush
36
A grout pen to help you restore your tile floor and bathroom walls
37
Overhead storage you can attach to your garage ceiling
38
A chic futon
39
And a John Deere zero-turn riding mower
Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.