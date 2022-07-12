We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category. FYI — deals move quickly on Prime Day. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Prime Day to see our latest updates as the deals change!
Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
An electric pressure washer for 47% off
2
A box of Crest 3D Whitestrips for 35% off
3
A pair of Blink mini indoor security cameras for 54% off
4
A famous Little Green upholstery cleaner for 30% off
5
A Oral-B Genius X Limited electric toothbrush that's 50% off
6
A large-capacity Shark NV360 Delux vacuum for 45% off
8
A reusable pet hair-removing roller for 20% off
9
A digital food thermometer for 56% off
10
A bestselling Fire TV Stick for 58% off
11
A waterproof electric groin hair trimmer for 30% off
12
An automatic food dispenser for 36% off
13
An Echo Dot with voice-control technology for 60% off
14
A massage gun for up to 68% off
18
A Roomba robot vacuum for 40% off
19
A large pet booster seat for 60% off
20
A dentist-recommended WaterPik for up to 55% off
22
A TikTok-famous pink cleaning paste for 40% off
23
A bottle of nail and cuticle care oil for 30% off
26
A quiet, energy-efficient Levoit air purifier for 30% off
