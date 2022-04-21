Just 39 Practical Things To Treat Yourself To

Popular products from this list:
A Yonanas fruit soft serve maker that magics any frozen fruit into an ice cream or sorbet texture. A lot of folks with dietary restrictions swear by this to get their ice cream kicks!
A minimalist glass tumbler that reviewers love for on-the-go iced coffee and water.
A boho chic ceramic colander you’ll get your money’s worth out of by using it as a fruit display bowl, too.
A set of four cellphone ring holders with a 360-degree rotation
Promising review:
"I was pleasantly surprised that this item came with four rings. Gave one to my mom too! Love the clear backing so that it doesn't cover up my pretty phone case. Love the stiffness of the ring.
My other rings have loosened over time. My mom loves her too. She has arthritis and has a hard time holding on to her phone sometimes. This ring gives her a little extra security and ease when she's using her phone
." — Julie HervasGet a set of four from Amazon for $8.49+ (available in four color combos).
A shampoo scalp massager you can use in the shower
I recently started using one of these and WOWZA, it really helps you get extra mileage out of your shampoo
. I have a whole lot of hair on my head so sometimes it's a struggle to feel like I've soaped up my whole scalp thoroughly, but this was a very effective way to spread out the suds and really get them to the roots. I was worried it might tangle in my hair, but it was totally fine on that front, too. I've noticed that my hair has been a little less greasy at the roots since I started using it a few weeks ago
. And I'm echoing a ton of reviewers here when I say it just feels reeeeeally, really nice. Promising review:
"I’ve suffered from dry skin and a dry scalp ever since I turned 30.
The only thing that helps me is exfoliating. I was initially concerned that the product would be too rough and damage my sensitive scalp or too soft and ineffective. However, this brush is perfect for me. It does not tangle my long hair, it is easy to use and just firm enough to get the job done. My scalp no longer itches and the icky buildup is gone. I can’t believe something so affordable has made such a difference in the health of my scalp.
I’ve used expensive shampoos and conditioners to no end with barely a difference. I wish I discovered this product much sooner!" — AHGet it from Amazon for $6.98+ (available in three colors).
A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge, with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge. Promising review:
"Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wish list. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" — Katlyn D ArnoldGet it from Amazon for $21.24+.
Plus a pair of wireless sleep headphones that will play white noise or music in a comfy headband
Promising review
: "These are great! I've struggled with insomnia for the past couple of years. I wish I'd found these sooner. They are extremely comfortable. When I fall asleep, I rarely sleep for more than an hour straight. These allow me to comfortably play a podcast or meditation to get myself back to sleep
. I'm only two nights in on using these and I know I don't want to be without them. Even in a dark room, I use them to cover my eyes. They do move a little on my head while sleeping but not so much that it really bothers me. I always sleep with a fan on and these keep my little postpartum hairs from flying around and tickling my face all night. The battery life is great. I probably played them for a total of five hours during the night and woke up them still having 70% battery remaining.
I probably won't use these for workout because I don't have to wash them all the time, but for insomnia or anyone who just likes to fall asleep listening to something, these are amazing.
" — Jesse Brown Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (clip the "10% off" coupon on the product page)(available in nine colors).
A massage ball you can use on yourself or other humans
Promising review:
"Amazing. Seriously, buy this. It is the best back massage I’ve ever had.
I have trouble with my wrists and hands and can’t massage my husband’s back for very long. This is small and easily fits in my hand. I can give him a great massage without pain. He massaged my back with it as well and it’s phenomenal! I would definitely buy this again and I’ve recommended it to my family." — MifflinpartyofthreeGet it from Amazon for $8.99 (available in two colors).
A mushroom growing kit that grows right there in the packaging
Back To The Roots is a California-based small business founded by two college friends that specializes in indoor gardening kits with a mission to reconnect families to food.
If you have not put mushrooms in your air fryer, my friend, you have not yet lived the full human experience. Also this growing kit comes with some recipes to get you started! Promising review:
"This product has been so much fun to watch! I followed the directions, exactly as written, and the mushrooms began growing within 3–4 days.
I will say that I did soak them for close to 10 hours before putting them back in the box to grow and I believe this helped a ton. I also kept the box inside by a window with the blinds closed in order for them to get indirect sunlight. The mushrooms grew tremendously for almost a week before they started to shrink so I clipped them to cook with and they were DELICIOUS!
This was such a fun product and process to watch. I am now in the process of trying to get a second batch of shrooms from the same box. Fingers crossed!" — Steph AGet it from Amazon for $19.93.
A set of satin pillowcases that looks lovely on your bed and helps your hair
Promising review:
"I wish I had bought these sooner!
I feel like I sleep so much better with them on my pillow. My pillow also feels like it's cooler. It's definitely not wrinkle free but that doesn't bother me because it's sooooo soft. I love the little pocket on the inside too to keep your pillow tucked in. As far as cleaning them, it's a breeze. I tossed them in the washer with my sheets and washed them like normal. I just turned them inside out. Then I laid them flat to dry. They dried very quickly. I don't think I'll be able to go back to sleeping on a regular cotton pillowcase now
." — Danielle ClayGet a set of two from Amazon for $9.49 + (available in 22 colors and four sizes).
A gorgeous and reliable electric tea kettle that boils four cups of water
Promising review:
"I'm definitely a fan of this kettle. Our last one broke, so this was my first 'gooseneck' one. I love the Azure color and wished my other appliances would come in this color to match too now. It's cute and the spout makes it easy to pour in a controlled manner. The large capacity makes it great because I can boil enough hot water for the whole family
, but it's still small enough that I can fit it on the kitchen counter and it not be a visual nuisance. Recommend!" — Kim VoGet it from Amazon for $39.99.
A Baby Yoda dishwasher magnet so cute it'll make chores fun
Promising review
: "This is a great way for all members of the family to know if dishes are clean or dirty. The thickness is great, it’s cute and even came with an attachment you can use if your dishwasher isn’t magnetic
. It came on time and I’m very happy with it." — PhillyGet it from Amazon for $10.99 (available in three styles, including "Prison Mike" from The Office).
A pair of sherpa-lined joggers that are warm and comfortable
Promising review
: "These are the most awesome and warm sweats ever. Love the fit, fabric, and style with zippered pockets. So nice to have a zippered pocket as I actually wear these to work on cold days. I work outside and love the comfort of this pant. Not to mention the great feel on the inside.
I have washed them several times and they come out perfect and do not shrink either. I loved them so much I bought two other pairs in different colors.
Only thing is I wish they would do them in Blue. These also don't overheat you like you would think...I just maintain a nice warm temperature
. They are really a nice quality too. They arrived totally flattened and I thought what the heck but it is just the vacuum packing and they bounce right out and feel GREAT! Think the sizing was correct too. So nice to have it be right from the get go. Would be great after a day of skiing or outdoor winter activity to take off the chill and relax in. Bring on the cold!!" — Kindle customerGet it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in women's XS–XXL and 10 colors).
A faux-shearling moto jacket that's chic as all heck
Promising review:
"This jacket is amazing. It looks expensive. It is extremely comfortable and warm, yet not too hot.
Seriously, I wore it in 60-degree weather and was not too hot. I wore it in -5-degree weather, yes that’s right, and I was comfortable. I wore it in my house and I didn’t overheat. There’s something about the material. The lining does not shed or flatten. It’s thick and spongey like real shearling.
It doesn’t really attract lint or hair or anything either. I just can’t say enough about this
." — HuesitosGet it from Amazon for $68.99+ (available in women's S–XL and eight styles).
"The Ring Thing," a true boon for gym-goers and travelers
Ring Thing Designs
is a California-based Etsy shop that specializes in ring storage, and donates a portion of each sale to anti-human trafficking nonprofits. Promising review:
"Great concept, execution, and delivery!! I bought five for various daughters and daughters-in-law for their beautiful rings when they exercise or travel. So convenient and helpful in safeguarding their precious items...They LOVE!
Thank you so much for making such a wonderful product at a reasonable price and quick delivery!" — Celia FlynnGet it from Ring Thing Designs on Etsy for $19.95 (available in nine colors).
A dual hair dryer and brush to dry your hair as you style it
Unlike other hair dryers, this one can be held closer to the roots and scalp for a higher volume and lift and helps you curl hair at the end while it dries. It comes with three heat settings and is designed to work on all hair textures;
reviewers with 2a through 4c hair mentioned it working for them. Promising review:
"Oh. My. Gosh. Let me start off by saying I HATE doing my hair
. It's long, straight, and really fine so I just let it air dry and call it a day but that leaves it flat, frizzy and a little wavy in the back. Well I got this puppy in the mail today so immediately jumped in the shower so I could use my new drying brush and this thing is literally magic! It dried it so silky smooth and gave me so much volume.
I used it on the low setting first then high and was blown away. I will forever be drying my hair this way. I feel like a hair model LOL
. So basically ... just buy the thing. You won't regret it!" — Chloe512Get it from Amazon for $34.88+ (available in two styles).
A boho chic ceramic colander to wash and display your fruit
Promising review:
"I love this and use it daily to rinse fruits and veggies. I love the color and it’s so much cuter than my previous colander." — jordantothemoonGet it from Urban Outfitters for $18 (originally $26; available in two colors).
A set of durable matte hair clips designed for all hair types
Promising review:
"I will admit I bought these from seeing them on TikTok and I needed new clips for my thick hair. I am not disappointed and beyond glad I got them. The colors are gorgeous and they stay put without hurting my head.
I'm very impressed." — Amazon customerGet a set of four from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in four color combos).
A plush velvet vintage-inspired ottoman with sneaky storage
Another bonus? If you flip the lid over, it has a wooden base, so you can also use it as a teensy snack table. I recently got one of these for my new apartment to stash my candles and candle accessories in, and it's pretty much become my favorite piece of furniture. I use it to prop up my feet during work hours and sometimes if I want to eat on my couch I'll use it as a tray.
It's also sturdy enough to sit on, if I ever wanted to have guests over and needed an extra chair. It was RIDICULOUSLY easy to set up — I had it done in less than 10 minutes
, and probably didn't even need the directions. It also just looks so darn cute (and comes in so many colors that I'm tempted to buy another!). Promising review:
"I was using a small foldable step stool in my bedroom to reach the top shelves of my wardrobe. But you know, those things aren’t pretty. It wasn’t be bringing me joy, just begrudging utility. This ottoman brings me joy. It’s pretty, it’s lightweight so I can move it easily to use it as a step stool, and the storage capacity is perfect for things like my nightly moisturizers, my Kindle and journals
, and other little miscellaneous things." — Monica N.Get it from Amazon for $59.99 (available in six colors).
A Saucemoto dip clip to dip on the go
Promising review:
"How did I go so long without one of these??? The Saucemoto was my first 'TikTok Made Me Buy It' purchase and I have no regrets. It clips easily to my car's vent and the sauce cups clip in easily so I can dip and drive
. No more trying not to dump the sauce by accident while steering with the same hand that's holding the dip cup. It even comes with a dip cup for those places that do the pouches for their sauces rather than the cups. (I'm looking at you, Arby's.)
Ya know, you end up squeezing the sauce onto the wrapper that's balanced on your lap and you end up getting some sauce on your steering wheel. OR you try the whole 'wrapper and sauce on the passenger seat and try to dip while watching the road,' which usually doesn't turn out so great." — Pleasure PamelaGet set of two from Amazon for $9.90 (available in four colors).
A super-chic minimalist glass tumbler that reviewers love for on-the-go iced coffee and water
Promising review:
"I saw this product on TikTok and automatically liked it! I love that it comes in so many different colors and the top is wood. I drink lots of water and needed a cup I could take with me everywhere. I could also put iced coffee in it too.
I love that it came with two straws a clear one and white. I will be purchasing another one for my husband and also one for my mom in different colors!" — RoseGet it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in dozens of colors and in multiple packs).
A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light for some cottagecore vibes
Promising review:
"I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on.
Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." — 1ThandGet it from Amazon for $5.97.
A cold brew coffee maker that's gloriously easy to use
Promising review:
"This coffee maker is my BEST FRIEND! I use this every day, it's so easy to use! My coffee comes out perfect every time.
I'm a cold coffee drinker and I put about 8–10 scoops of freshly ground coffee into the filter. I let it sit overnight and the next morning, I remove the filter and dump the grounds. It makes four days' worth of coffee and I love that it's ready to go for me, especially since I wake up at 4:50 a.m.
and I need to make my coffee quickly! It's very easy to clean as well." — PandaGet it from Amazon for $25.80 (available in three colors and two sizes).
A durable Shark Tank-featured outdoor blanket that folds up into a small shape
Rumpl is an Oregon-based small business specializing in outdoor blankets that donates a portion of its revenue to environmental nonprofits. Promising review:
"I've used it in Wisconsin to continue having outdoor hangouts with my friends during Coronatime. It's that extra cozy layer for patio dining and porch sitting.
Packs down tight to keep in the car for impromptu outdoor happy hour!" — Julie K.
Check out our Rumpl puffer blanket review
for more details! Get it from on Amazon for $99+ (available in 12 colors) or from Rumpl for $99 (available in 30+ colors).
A set of Monkey Noodles, a quiet sensory toy that stretches, pulls, twirls, wraps and squeezes
Promising review
: "This is my absolute favorite fidget! I’m an adult with autism and ADHD. I carry one around with me everywhere I go. It definitely assists me in staying calm/still while I’m at work. I’ve recommended it to several friends!" — KaelynnVPGet a set of five from Amazon for $9.99.
A sampler of Avec Drinks' alcohol-free cocktail mix
Avec Drinks
is a woman-owned business established in 2020 that specializes in cocktail mixers. The Sampler includes three 8-ounce cans each of Jalapeño and Blood Orange, Ginger, Hibiscus and Pomegranate, Grapefruit and Pomelo, and Yuzu and Lime. Each is designed to pair with two ounces of a spirit or to be enjoyed all on their own.
Here's what BuzzFeed shopping writer Kit Stone
had to say about these: “The way my life is set up, the very day I want a good cocktail is the very day I have no ingredients to make it happen. To be honest, I’ve never been much of the bartender, and when it comes to cocktails, I need something tasty that drowns out an overpowering spirit.
So anything that came ready-to-go where I only had to add my spirit of choice, was already a win for me. After tasting, I was sold. The Avec Mixers take all the guesswork out of what to put in and how much.
And, you can even drink them by themselves over ice without adding any alcohol at all. My personal faves are the Grapefruit and Pomelo, and Yuzu and Lime. If you want a super simple solution to super tasty cocktails, this is definitely the way to go.” Get it from Avec Drinks for $45.
A set of "floating" kitchen knives in an acrylic case
Each set comes with 13 professional chef knives, kitchen scissors, a peeler, a two-stage stage knife sharpener and an acrylic knife stand.Promising review:
"I love these knives! I saw them on a TikTok and decided I had to have a set of black knives and they exceeded my expectations for sure. Super durable, and very sharp. And they aren’t an eye sore in the kitchen." — Emily S. Get it from Amazon for $64.98.
A bamboo book rest and document reader to prop up your cookbooks
Promising review:
"This stand has been seriously great. My average casebook is about 2,000 pages, and it fits comfortably and securely in the stand.
You can adjust the angle very easily, and the pages aren't at risk of getting teared off every time. The little arms at the bottom also rotate, so you get them out of the way super easily when it's time to turn the page.
The stand itself is quite beautiful and very lightweight — I've even brought it with me to the library a few times. The adjustable stand in the back folds up really compactly, so when you need to move it it's basically just the board.
It's about the length of an average casebook when the book it opened up, and it folds up so you can easily toss it in your bag without it being unwieldy." — DanielleGet it from Amazon for $15.99.
A large capacity rotating makeup organizer to help you get ready
Promising review:
"Just another thing TikTok made me buy! The quality of the plastic is really great and I love that you can move the shelves as you see fit." — ReaganGet it from Amazon for $34.99.
The Always Pan from Our Place, for easy cooking
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Taylor Steele
has to say about the Always Pan: "As someone who neither enjoys cooking nor is particularly good at it, I find that the Always Pan has made being in the kitchen feel like less of a chore. Having one pan that can do everything means I don't have to second-guess every cooking decision I make
. I can boil and prepare pasta in it. And I can roast Brussels sprouts. And I can make the perfect fried egg. And I can steam dumplings. The best part is that everything slides so seamlessly out of the pan and onto the plate, which also makes clean up super fast and easy.
Both the amateur (read: reluctant) cook and the more seasoned chef will enjoy creating fan favorites and new recipes in the Always Pan!"
Also, BuzzFeeders LOVE this pan. Here's our review of the Always Pan
, in which seven members of our team weigh in everything they love about it, from the nonstick coating to the versatility to the aesthetic. Get it from Our Place, on sale throu May 8 for $115 (originally $145, available in eight colors).
A pair of absurdly comfortable, delightfully funky mesh sneakers
Promising review:
"SOOOOO COMFORTABLE. I bought these because I saw a video posted on TikTok. Never did I imagine that they would be this comfortable. I have received so many compliments on these sneakers, and I'm actually looking to purchase another pair in lime green." — awesome gameGet it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in women's sizes 5.5–10.5 and 17 styles).
A breakfast sandwich maker that simultaneously cooks an egg, toasts bread, warms precooked meat and melts cheese
Promising review:
"Single best appliance I own. My boyfriend sent me this sort of as a joke; we both thought it was both ridiculous and brilliant to have a McMuffin maker in your house. And then I tried cooking with it for the first time. Holy crap, it's AMAZING. I ended up using frozen waffles for the bread; you have to trim them just a tad, but they are the perfect amount of crispy.
I love experimenting with this, and have built some truly amazing sandwiches. Waffles, eggs, avocado, Swiss, and ham. Waffles, egg, corn salsa, jack cheese. If you can fit it into the rounds, you can make a sandwich with it.
The panel under the egg slides out easily and cleanly when the egg is cooked (I find four minutes is perfect for cooked eggs with runny yolks), and the whole middle section can simply be tossed in the dishwasher." — Elizabeth Joy WeaverGet it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in four colors).
A rapid egg cooker that can make soft, medium and hard-boiled eggs
I've owned one of these babies and have faithfully used it every week for upward of two years, and especially love it while working from home — it simplifies breakfast because I know no matter what assortment of groceries I'm working with, there are precooked eggs to add some protein to it (I like mine medium-boiled). If my dinner is boring or seems like it needs a little extra "oomph" to it, I'll throw in an egg from this too. Some reviews note that the alarm on it is a little loud, but the new models have significantly decreased the volume and sing a little song instead!Promising review
: "I saw someone on TikTok with this and gasped! Ordered it right away. I had no idea these things existed. Super easy and convenient and the hard-boiled eggs came out perfectly.
I’m testing a batch now without punching a hole in the eggs to see how they come out. Because why not make an easy process even easier?!?! LOL." — GinaGet it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in seven colors).
A pretty pastel mug warmer to keep your tea and coffee warm
Promising review
: "I researched so many coffee warmers and am so glad I decided on this one. It definitely keeps my coffee hot, no matter how long it takes me to drink it. I also like that it has three settings.
As you drink down your coffee, you can lower the heat because it keeps the coffee very hot. I like it so much I ordered a second one for another part of the house." — hottytoddyGet it from Amazon for $23.29+ (available in seven colors).
A super plush faux fur weighted blanket that'll keep you snuggly and warm
Comma Home
is an eco-friendly home goods company that works with small organizations in all 50 states to donate 10% of sales to help the homeless. Promising review
: "I'm about to order my third one for a loved one. These blankets are the real deal, my son and I both suffer from anxiety and coming home to this bad boy after work and relaxing has never been easier or more restful.
I cannot recommend enough worth every penny and the faux fur is glorious!" —Meagan B.Get it from Comma Home for $169 (available in two weights and two colors).
A cropped compressive workout tank with a padded built-in bra
This crossed my radar because of Stephanie Buttermore
, a popular YouTuber who shares Stories of her gym routines on Instagram. I love it so much I now own it in black, pink, AND blue. I wear them for indoor workouts in winter, but they're basically my summer uniform, because they're compressive enough for me to wear on long-distance runs in the park but comfy enough that I love to throw 'em on with high-waisted shorts for an easy outfit.
It is hot as all HECK in New York City in the summer, so finding something this comfy and breezy at this price point has been a total boon! Promising review:
"I am SO picky about tops like these because they tend to not have enough support to go bra-less, but let me tell you the shirt is AMAZING — so comfortable and has a ton of support. It’s perfect for the gym or just wearing around.
I got a size M which is my normal size. About to buy every color." — Karrie StirGet it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in women's S–XXL and 21 colors).
A set of subtly glamorous velvet slipcovers that'll transform your couch
Promising review:
"I could not believe the cover in the plastic bag would fit my huge couch but I pushed ahead. The stretch is unbelievable. Then the frosting was IT IS VELVET.
Plush, soft, and holds tight. The downside for me is I wish I had purchased a light blue rather than teal." — Ann CorrellGet it from Amazon for $34.49+ (available in five sizes and 10 colors).
A mesh body exfoliator from LuvScrub that'll knock your loofahs and washcloths out of the park
LuvScrub
is a Black-owned beauty brand that specializes in mesh exfoliators influenced by creator Ghanaian-American Caroline Owusu-Ansah's childhood using this type of mesh like many West Africans. Her version is meant to replace loofahs and washcloths as a more full-body effective, long-lasting, and bacteria-avoidant option. Promising review:
"I've been using LuvScrub body exfoliates for about a year now and it's beaten every other loofah I've tried in the past. I get those little keratosis pilaris bumps on the backs of upper arms and thighs and this is legit the only thing that has ever helped with it,
along with just making my skin nice and soft in general. It also dries out much quicker when you're done, which means less water being held on it after showering and building up nasty bacteria. Honestly, this little strip of netting is a game changer. Get yourself one
!" — ChelsGet it from Ulta Beauty for $18 (available in five colors).
A mini trampoline for indoor and outdoor use so you can de-stress at the end of a long day
Promising review:
"This is such a lifesaver during these quarantine days. We live in an apartment and I tried to find out ways that could keep my 3-year-old active while we cannot go out. He is having a great time jumping.
The trampoline is very well-made and easy to assemble. Both my hubby and I also jump on it from time to time. It somehow helps to release the stress.
I would recommend this size over the 40 inches one for people who live in apartments. (Of course If space is not a constraint, then I’ll surely go for a bigger size.) With this 38-inch one I can jump with my 3-year-old together without a problem." — Kate WGet it from Amazon for $74.99+ (available in three colors).
A set of reusable silicone Stasher bags that are freezer and microwave-safe
Promising review:
"I have been using these for about two years and let me tell you, they look like the day I bought them! I was using them for school lunches, but now with the stay-at-home orders, I’ve begun making batches of rice and pasta and freezing those with these bags.
They work great and heat up in the microwave beautifully. No damage to the bags at all! I actually ordered some more just to have plenty on hand since I’m using more of them now than in the past
. I have tried other brands of reusable storage bags that got pitted and messed up in the microwave. These may cost a little more, but they are almost indestructible and last a long long time
! Did I mention you can throw them in dishwasher? Just open the bag and fit it onto the upper-rack spikes and they wash up great. I just shake them out and let them air dry. I’m not using plastic bags anymore!
Thanks for the great product." — John S.Get it from Amazon for $8.50+ (available in five sizes and 20 colors, as well as several bundle options).
An ultra-cooling bamboo fabric sleep set that cools you as you sleep
Promising review:
"I will never buy another pair of warm-weather PJs again other than these. I am a 30-something post-baby lady, and with my hormones paired with living in Arizona, I needed PJs that were cool and comfortable
. But I often found that the fabric of other PJs would rapidly get worn, pilled, and rough. These silky-soft PJs have been going strong for months now through countless hot flashes and heat waves
when it would get into the 80s in our bedroom. If you are a hot-blooded person and need to cool down, I can't recommend these PJs enough.
I literally never leave reviews but felt compelled to preach to others the good word of Latuza's PJs." — MargeryGet it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in women's S–4X and 11 colors).