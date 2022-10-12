36 Practical Things Worth Buying During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals move quickly on Prime Day. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Prime Day to see our latest updates as the deals change!
Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.
Advertisement
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A pair of Blink mini indoor security cameras for 54% off
2
BuzzFeed / Maitland Quitmeyer
The *Amazon Coat* for up to 45% off
3
A box of Crest 3D Whitestrips for 35% off that remove 14 years' worth of staining
Advertisement
4
Or! A box of peroxide-free whitening strips from Lumineux for 40% off
5
A dentist-recommended WaterPik for up to 55%
6
A flywheel stationary bike that's 42% off — over $160 in savings
Advertisement
7
An 11-in-1 Instant Pot Pro Crisp for $100 off to clear out your cabinet clutter with one do-it-all appliance
8
Or 43% off second-gen AirPods, because if you don't care about the newer features, this is a great deal
9
A Hoover PowerMax vacuum for 36% off designed with pet households in mind
Advertisement
10
Or a Wi-Fi-connected iRobot Roomba for 49% off
11
Amazon
A 12-piece nonstick cookware set for 45% off
12
An immunity-boosting allergy supplement for 30% off that'll help pups with itchy skin
Advertisement
13
A fast-acting air purifier for 30% off
14
A set of four TikTok-famous hair claw clips for up to 44% off
15
A waterproof electric groin hair trimmer for 30% off
Advertisement
16
A Oral-B Genius X Limited electric toothbrush that's 50% off
17
A heated eye massager for up to 59% off with a ton of bells and whistles
18
A one-step Revlon volumizer brush for up to 31% off
Advertisement
19
A Revlon Infrared Hair Dryer that's 49% off
20
Amazon
A Ninja Foodi 14 piece knife set for 40% off (that's $120 in savings)
21
Or, a useful and chic 17-piece knife set for 35% off encased in an acrylic block
Advertisement
22
A plug-in Wi-Fi extender for help eliminating pesky internet dead zones
23
A massage gun for up to 72% to give you sweet relief
24
A 3rd generation Echo Dot (with a smart plug!) for a whopping 72% off
Advertisement
25
Amazon
A 2-in-1 Graco convertible car seat for 30% off
26
Amazon
An ultra-compact power bank that's 40% off
27
A Pinterest-worthy cereal and snack dispenser that's 53% off
Advertisement
28
A leak-proof, dishwasher-safe bento lunch box for 54% off to revolutionize the school lunch game. The compartments make it easy to pack healthy, perfectly portioned lunches (and to ensure those cookies don't get soggy from the mac 'n' cheese).
29
The beloved KitchenAid Artisan Mini stand mixers (it holds 3.5 quarts!) for 32% off
30
A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel for 40% off
Advertisement
31
Amazon
A Vitamix Professional Series blender for 37% off (that's $230 in savings)
32
The newest generation (it's 50% faster!) of Amazon HD Fire TV stick for 50% off
33
Amazon
Some cherry blossom-scented cleaning putty for 45% off
Advertisement
34
A black Kindle showing the warm light display
The Kindle Paperwhite for $40 off — the newest version has a larger display
35
A high-powered electric power washer for 41% off
36
Amazon
A 42-piece set of Rubbermaid food storage containers for 35% off
Advertisement