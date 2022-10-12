Shopping
36 Practical Things Worth Buying During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale

The only thing that could possibly make these smart buys smarter is scoring them on sale. Look at you, you expert shopper.

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

1
amazon.com
A pair of Blink mini indoor security cameras for 54% off
Promising review: "SO...I rarely write reviews but was so amazed by this camera I wanted to let others know. I bought the camera after using the Ring indoor camera for twice the price and it made a constant clicking noise with the filter adjustment to light in the room. That was a known issue Ring told me and not a defect. I've tried all the other brands out there WYZE, etc. and was disappointed with all. Then I tried the Blink Mini which I thought was a good price. The setup was a breeze; we were up and running in 30 seconds. The app is responsive and user friendly. My Wi-Fi is sloooow but it still loaded a 1080p HD quality view when I accessed it from my mobile app. My favorite feature is the night vision. All my previous cameras just showed a dark room or shadows but this camera shows a clear and crisp picture in pitch black darkness. Very pleased with this and you can't go wrong here. My two-year indoor camera journey has come to an end here." —Tech Guru

Price:$29.99 for two (originally $64.99; available in two colors)
2
BuzzFeed / Maitland Quitmeyer
The *Amazon Coat* for up to 45% off
Promising review: "Let me start by saying, my husband says that I am obsessed with coats. Out of probably 20 winter coats, this is now my absolute favorite! I can't even begin to tell you how much I love this coat; I love everything about it! The quality is outstanding! I have had every expensive brand-name winter coat, but have never ever had one that has kept me this warm! I'm not even looking forward to the warmer months because I don't want to put this coat away!! Every time I wear it, I get at least one, 'I love your coat!'" —Suzi Linthorst

Price:$88.49+ (originally $159.99; available in women's sizes XXS–5XL and 13 colors)
3
amazon.com
A box of Crest 3D Whitestrips for 35% off that remove 14 years' worth of staining
One box comes with enough regular strips for 20 treatments and two sets of one-hour express strips for when you want extra quick results for a special event/just feel like making Chip Skylark jealous. The reviewer's results above were after just four treatments!

Promising review: "These are the best. They do a great job of whitening and do not cause any pain to the teeth at all! Easy to use and do not make a sticky mess. I will never use another brand or product for whitening!" —Nicole

Price:$29.99 (originally $45.99)
4
amazon.com
Or! A box of peroxide-free whitening strips from Lumineux for 40% off
One box comes with enough strips for 21 treatments.

Promising review: "I was a little skeptical of these since it was an IG ad that I saw but wow...these are AMAZING! They really do a great job of whitening (you see IMMEDIATE results) and they do not make your teeth sensitive AT ALL. Within a week, my teeth were significantly whiter!" —Amazon Customer

Price:$29.99 (originally $49.99)
5
amazon.com
A dentist-recommended WaterPik for up to 55%
Promising review: "I ordered the Aquarius model and have used it twice daily for a week. Guess what? No more bleeding gums! And after every use, my mouth feels like it was cleaned by a dental hygienist. Love, love, love this thing, and it's super easy to use! After reading numerous reviews here, I have to say that it makes a low, vibrating noise when in use, but it's not loud. Buy one. You'll love it. I'll never be without a WaterPik again!" —Nancy A. Keller

Price:$44.99 (originally $99.99; available in four colors).
6
amazon.com
A flywheel stationary bike that's 42% off — over $160 in savings
Promising review: "This is the only item I’ve ever reviewed on Amazon. I had to because this was such a great purchase. I was looking for a Peloton alternative that wouldn’t break the bank. This bike is perfect. Assembly was easy and the instructions were clear. The bike feels solid and is so quiet. There weren’t many reviews when I bought this bike, so I felt like I was taking a bit a risk, but it completely paid off. I’d you’re on the fence, buy it." —DogMom

Price:$233.99 (originally $399.99; available in two colors)
7
amazon.com
An 11-in-1 Instant Pot Pro Crisp for $100 off to clear out your cabinet clutter with one do-it-all appliance
Promising review: "We started using all the features of this Instant Pot immediately. Normally it is a chore to cook any food in the summer but this does not heat up the kitchen at all! We cooked corn on the cob, risotto, soups, air fried…the possibilities are endless. We didn’t buy one when our friends were getting them because we didn’t want another appliance and I’m kind of glad we waited for the air fryer addition! Both work awesome!" —redmoore1127

Price: $169.99 (originally $269.99).
8
amazon.com
Or 43% off second-gen AirPods, because if you don't care about the newer features, this is a great deal
Promising review: "I bought these Apple AirPods as a backup. I love my original pair so much, that I want to have these for when my other pair goes bad or I lose them. They have wonderful sound and stay in my ears when running. You can't go wrong with Apple products. I just love them!!" —Me

Price:$89.99 (originally $159)
9
amazon.com
A Hoover PowerMax vacuum for 36% off designed with pet households in mind
Promising review: "This vacuum is AMAZING! I have two dogs and two cats, meaning I have a lot of hair, dander, sand, and dirt in my home. This vacuum gets ALL the hair off everything and has attachments to reach hair in hard-to-reach areas! The suction power is so strong; it gets every grain of sand." —Ally C.

Price:$134.99 (originally $209.99)
10
amazon.com
Or a Wi-Fi-connected iRobot Roomba for 49% off
Promising review: "I love this product. I was so tired of buying vacuums every couple of years that always broke down. This does so much better than I could do with a regular vacuum. I have a long hair cat and he sheds constantly. I have a small apartment so I didn’t need it for a large home; I just wanted to keep my place really clean. I also live on a busy street, so there's dust and dirt all the time even with windows closed. This exceeded my expectations. Easy to clean, easy to operate, and a time saver. I would recommend this to anyone who has a pet and wants easy use and a great job." —Linda C. Conley

Price:$179.99 (originally $349.99).
11
Amazon
A 12-piece nonstick cookware set for 45% off
The set includes an 8-inch fry pan, 9-inch fry pan, 1-quart saucepan, 2-quart saucepan, 3-quart deep sauté pan, 5-quart dutch oven, solid spoon, and a slotted spatula. Promising review: "I waited a while before reviewing my purchase so that I could give you an opinion from actually using them. They live up to all the hype. They heat up fast and evenly on low heat, cook really well, and are a cinch to clean up. Don't forget to let your pan cool down a bit before putting it in water and make sure the water's hot. That will help to prevent any kind of warping. So far, I'm very pleased with my purchase." —Michael J. Yadron

Price:$71.05 (originally $129.99)
12
amazon.com
An immunity-boosting allergy supplement for 30% off that'll help pups with itchy skin
Promising review: "Absolutely the best product. It saved my itchy goldendoodle! We tried changing food, Benadryl, medicated shampoo, fish oil, everything you can imagine... nothing worked long-term. He was itching his face so badly he would make himself bleed. Had sores and scabs all over his face and neck. I bought these because they had good reviews and I was desperate. It changed his life! He no longer scratches AT ALL! His coat looks great and all of his sores are healed. He’s the happiest he’s been which makes me a very happy momma. He is also very picky and never eats treats... he eats these every time so that’s an added bonus!" —Darcie Nation

Price:$20.28 for 90 chews (originally $28.97)
13
amazon.com
A fast-acting air purifier for 30% off
The purifier filters allergens, mold, pet dander, dust, smoke, and cooking odors, and covers up to 219 square feet. Plus, there's a smart indicator to let you know when it's time to put in a new replacement filter.

Promising review: "I foster kittens for a rescue, and no matter how often I clean the boxes — two or three times daily, and general cleaning — I still have an odor in the room. I got this product out of desperation. It was a good size and weight for kitties bouncing around. I am truly shocked and enormously happy with how it works! My husband was at wits' end with his sensitive nose. He goes in there now and is astonished — no smell. We are getting another for the kitchen! I also enjoy the nightlight. Very helpful without disturbing sick sleepy babies recovering from illness." —victoria Mohagen

Price:$62.99 (originally $89.99; also available in black)
14
amazon.com
A set of four TikTok-famous hair claw clips for up to 44% off
BuzzFeed Shopping Editor Ciera Velarde can attest to how fab these clips are:"I've owned this set for about a year and I am reaching for them constantly! I used to be someone who would tie my hair up in a messy bun whenever I'm doing things around the house, but I noticed how that would really start damaging my hair after a while. Instead, I just clip my hair back with one of these, and my long, thick hair stays in place without the claw jamming into my head. I have some other clips lying around that I should probably get rid of because I only ever exclusively use these!"

Price:$9.59+ (originally $11.99+; available in 18 different color sets).
15
amazon.com
A waterproof electric groin hair trimmer for 30% off
If you want to spring for the new and improved model, the 4.0 edition is also 30% off!

Promising review: "The packaging is well designed and simple for smaller bathroom storage. Comes with a charging stand with detached cable and plug as well as a cloth bag which would be great for travel. Light and streamlined functionality and great protection of your special parts! Been looking at this brand for a while and finally got this option. Compared to other competitors, this one has a better quality that’s worth the price." —Donald Plungis

Price:$48.99 (originally $69.99)
16
amazon.com
A Oral-B Genius X Limited electric toothbrush that's 50% off
Promising review: "Amazing clean. I was at first hesitant to spend that much on a toothbrush but it’s worth every penny. It works at least 10x better than my $20 Oral B electronic toothbrush. The motion sensing is very cool and helpful. After just one brush my teeth feel almost like they do after a professional cleaning as opposed to how they felt after brushing with my cheap electronic toothbrush." —Anne E Perla

Price: $99.99 (originally $199.99; available in other colors)
17
amazon.com
A heated eye massager for up to 59% off with a ton of bells and whistles
Promising review: "I saw this product on one of Amazon’s must-have TikTok videos and I knew I had to get it. It was so worth it — even though price may seem higher compared to other sellers, this is for sure a good investment piece. The quality is top notch, the strap that goes around your head is comfortable, and most importantly, the duration of each mode is long enough that it doesn’t interrupt your rest. I work a 12-hour night shift as a nurse and this technology has helped me get through the night easily👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽" —Amazon Customer

Price: $42.97+ (originally $119.99; also available in black)
18
amazon.com
A one-step Revlon volumizer brush for up to 31% off
Promising review: "My hair has a texture that when blown dry usually leaves a frizzy look, and I always have to use a flat iron afterward, even if I use a brush while blow drying. This product exceeded my expectations. It dried my hair quickly while adding volume and it was nice and smooth. It was very rainy the day that I first used it and I thought to myself that doing my hair was a waste of time, because as soon as I go outside it's going to get frizzy. But to my surprise, I had an awesome hair day all day! I highly recommend!" —Mrs.Hoag

Price:$48+ (originally $69.99; available in three colors)
19
amazon.com
A Revlon Infrared Hair Dryer that's 49% off
Promising review: "It's a struggle to find a good blow dryer for thick, curly, long hair. Either it fries my hair or it takes forever to straighten because of the lack of power. This blow dryer didn't disappoint!" —Novy

Price:$12.69 (originally $24.99)
20
Amazon
A Ninja Foodi 14 piece knife set for 40% off (that's $120 in savings)
This set includes an 8" Chef knife, an 8" Bread knife, a 5" Santoku knife, a 5" Boning knife, a 5" Utility knife, a 3.5" Pairing knife, six 4.5" Steak knives, a pair of shears, and a knife block with built in sharpener.

Promising review: "Wow! I bought these to replace the expensive knives my ex wife took. These knives are so sharp with just cutting a couple vegetables and onions, I had already cut my fingers a couple of times and I barely touched the knife. They are very sharp and a lot less than the German “high quality” brands. Plus come with a sharpener. I haven’t used it so not sure how sharp it sharpens knives but quite frankly the knives are plenty sharp for right now and I’ve had them for two months." —Mike

Price:$179.99 (originally $299.99)
21
amazon.com
Or, a useful and chic 17-piece knife set for 35% off encased in an acrylic block
The set comes with 13 knives, a pair of kitchen scissors, a peeler, and a two-stage knife sharpener.

Promising review: "These knives are great! They stay super sharp, they’re comfortable to hold, and I love how much counter space it leaves as opposed to a big bulky knife block. Fits perfectly in my minimalist kitchen!!! And it looks great on my counter, being one of the few things that I keep on my countertop! It is the perfect amount of knives without being too many knives (I don’t like things in excess)! I have never had a cheese knife before, and this baby is my favorite one in the whole set! LOL! It slices through hard cheeses like butter! Have not tried on soft cheese, but I’m sure it’ll be great because it is super sharp! I can’t say enough about how much I love these knives!!" —Sadie Allen

Price:$44.99 (originally $38.99); available in two colors).
22
amazon.com
A plug-in Wi-Fi extender for help eliminating pesky internet dead zones
Promising review: "The router in my house is located on the third floor. It easily covers the main level as well as the second floor. Anything I have in the basement has very spotty coverage, including two security cameras. Adding this device was quick and has given me the coverage that both cameras are connected with a strong signal on its own network. Probably took me no more than 15 minutes to get it going." —W. Huber

Price:$24.99 (originally $49.99)
23
amazon.com
A massage gun for up to 72% to give you sweet relief
Promising review: "I was looking for something to deal with my chronic and debilitating sciatic nerve pain. I saw someone use a similar device at my gym and decided to give it a shot. It has been short of a miracle. I have been using it daily after work when I am most stressed and along with gentle stretches, it has helped SO much. This one was fairly priced, the size is perfect for me to carry it in my bag after long car rides, and there are different speeds, which I also like. I'm really happy with it. My husband is too." —Eileen Fuentes

Price: $69.99+ (originally $249.99; available in four styles)
24
amazon.com
A 3rd generation Echo Dot (with a smart plug!) for a whopping 72% off
Promising review: "These perform so many useful functions. Just to name a few: Use our voice to set alarms, timers, and reminders. Ask what the weather is today or for the next week. Ask questions on just about anything that we would like information for (about 90% of the time there is a reasonable answer). Play music. Ask it how to spell a word or for a meaning of a word. Integrate with your phone to make phone calls. Integrate with your outdoor security cameras. And play all sorts of games." —RR

Price:$17.99 (originally $64.98)
25
Amazon
A 2-in-1 Graco convertible car seat for 30% off
Promising review: "This is a great cars eat! I love it. I have both my three-year-old and one-year-old in it. One is rear-facing and the other forward-facing. They both love their seats and are always comfortable looking. Their heads never fall forward while sleeping either. We were recently in a 6x rollover accident at 70mph with our boys in this brand of car seat. Neither of them was injured at all! I will never own another brand of car seat." —Fulton Wife

Price:$164.49 (originally $234.99, available in four colors)And shop all of the Graco deals here (including carseats, cribs, pack n plays, and more).
26
Amazon
An ultra-compact power bank that's 40% off
PS: It's compatible with iPhone models 6 and up as well as AirPods!

Promising review: "This is the perfect battery charger for travel. I was looking for something small and lightweight; this definitely fit the bill. I am very pleased not to have to carry a cable with it. I can just plug it in and continue to use my phone. It is going to be in my travel purse for now on. I've tried charging with it several times at home, and it works fine. I'm so glad I found this." —Kathy A Souza

Price:$20.99+ (originally $34.99; available in six colors)
27
amazon.com
A Pinterest-worthy cereal and snack dispenser that's 53% off
Promising review: "We have three kids and a very small kitchen with very little cabinet/counter space. We used to keep our cereal boxes on top of our refrigerator, but I've been trying to de-clutter, and also come up with a solution for our kids to be able to get their own cereal in the mornings. THIS IS IT!!!! It looks great on our counter and we have very little space, so it fits just right! This has been the perfect solution to giving our kids the independence they need to get their own breakfast! It has been a lifesaver!!! Love it!!!" —tenle

Price: $23.36+ (originally $49.99; available in eight different sizes and colors)
28
amazon.com
A leak-proof, dishwasher-safe bento lunch box for 54% off to revolutionize the school lunch game. The compartments make it easy to pack healthy, perfectly portioned lunches (and to ensure those cookies don't get soggy from the mac 'n' cheese).
Check out more Bentgo Prime Day deals here.

Promising review: "We use these boxes daily for my 2- and 3-year-old! They work great to pack a little snack in (which we often do for car rides) or to pack an entire lunch in. The different compartments allow for providing a variation of foods. We use fairly large whole grain bread so an entire sandwich does not fit in (usually 3/4). I do wish that spot was a wee bit bigger to fit an entire sandwich. But with that said, we own three of these and also a Bentgo Fresh box, which does fit the whole sandwich. Customer service is also amazing. First of all, I think a two-year warranty is fantastic. One of our Bentgo kids boxes somehow broke at a really weird spot making it not latch properly. I reached out to Bentgo and with just providing a picture, they sent out a brand new box! All in all I highly recommend. If you have a kid with a larger appetite, also look in to the Bentgo Fresh as it’s slightly larger." —Sam

Price:$18.49 (originally $39.99; available in five colors)
29
amazon.com
The beloved KitchenAid Artisan Mini stand mixers (it holds 3.5 quarts!) for 32% off
Promising review: "This was a gift for our 93 year-old mother to replace a vintage KitchenAid mixer that had come to the end of its life. We needed this smaller size to fit in a cupboard built specifically for the departed mixer, so it could not be over 13" tall, plus it could not be excessively heavy if mom was to lift and move it around. The mini was perfect and the handle on the mixing bowl also helps as we deal with some limitations caused by arthritis. 3.5 quarts is perfect for the type of baking she loves doing -- totally sufficient for a large batch of cookies, a normal size cake, plenty of dough for rolls to serve at a family gathering (she's obviously not running a bakery) and there really is nothing mini about the mixer! After using the beaters and dough hook that are standard -- mom is ecstatic! She's back to baking and loves the upgrades that have occurred over the last 40 plus years." —peaceful1

Price: $259.99 (originally $349.59; available in 10 colors).
30
amazon.com
A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel for 40% off
Just presoak feet, apply the gel, let sit for 5 to 10 minutes, and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.

Promising review: "This is a miracle worker. It is powerful, so be sure to follow the directions as you only apply to areas needing treatment, not over the entire foot surface or bottom of it. Usually, I use cuticle softener to soak feet in and remove calluses, however now I'll use this first, then follow up with a cuticle softener soak. Takes all the scrubbing out of the pedicure and only need now to freshen surface skin." —Rebecca E

Price:$11.99 (originally $19.99)
31
Amazon
A Vitamix Professional Series blender for 37% off (that's $230 in savings)
Promising review: "I purchased this without my husband knowing because I know he'd be absolutely livid with the price. But it was a bit difficult to hide on the kitchen counter top, so I went with the next best alternative - I made him a smoothie and didn't tell him the price. He was in love. (With the Vitamix blender of course!) Soon after, I was making hot soups (yum!) and eating healthier. I didn't know it was possible, but my husband now uses the blender more than me. The quality is superier: the container is a thick plastic and won't break, and it blends frozen fruit chunks with ease. The consistency is perfect, as there are no tiny chunks of foods such as spinach or seeds. And... I don't know what I would do without the cleaning cycle. I eventually told him the price. He wasn't phased since he was already in love (with the Vitamix blender of course!). It's well worth the investment. Would I buy it again? YES! In fact, I did buy it again to give as a gift." —Patti H

Price:$399.95 (originally $629.95)
32
amazon.com
The newest generation (it's 50% faster!) of Amazon HD Fire TV stick for 50% off
Use the voice button to find shows, launch apps, search for type of movie ("Alexa find suspense thrillers") OR EVEN ORDER A PIZZA from Domino's! And with this gen, you can control your TV and sound bar right from the remote too, and it even has preset buttons to open your favorite apps in one click.

Promising review: "We were a little hesitant about trying this but have a beautiful TV that was just a little to old to be a smart TV. We were connecting our laptop via USB cable and that was a pain with the cable running across the living room. After a friend suggested this we were still in debate...would it work? Could we figure it out? Would it be a pain to use? We are not tech experts so any changes are usually challenging. But it was so easy. We did it in 15 minutes and were already adding to our watchlist. Literally thousands of shows to choose from. Old favorites, new exclusives, and movies galore. Alexa is there to help. So happy with this purchase and much cheaper than buying a new TV. Thank you Amazon for another great product." —Lucy

Price:$19.99 (originally $39.99)If you have a 4K TV, get the 4K Fire Stick, which is currently 50% off — get it for $24.99 (originally $49.99).
33
Amazon
Some cherry blossom-scented cleaning putty for 45% off
Promising review: "This product does exactly what it says it does. I recently got a new car and was looking for something to easily put I up dust. I saw this product from TikTok. I was surprised at how easily it picks up dust and small debris, especially from inside of vents and cup holders. It’s also great for the though screen in my car! The only complaint is the very artificial smell when you use it. It doesn’t last, just when it’s out of the container!" —DreamyOne

Price:$5.50 (originally $9.99)
34
A black Kindle showing the warm light display
The Kindle Paperwhite for $40 off — the newest version has a larger display
I have a two generations' old Paperwhite and it's still going strong (I almost wish it would break so I'd have a reason to get one of these new beauties!). Still is one of the best Prime Day purchases I've ever made! And btw, if you are a current Kindle-owner, you can save 20% by trading in your old one!Promising review: "I LOVE kindles, and this one is no exception. The warm light is in the pictures as yellow, but it also goes the other way to an ice blue! And the touch response is miles better than the older kindle, a tap is almost instantly registered. If you are on the fence- just try it! You have my permission and recommendation!" —ErikJuun

Price:$99.99 (originally $139.99; $119.99 with an ad-free lock screen)
35
amazon.com
A high-powered electric power washer for 41% off
Promising review: "I bought this electric power washer to replace the gasoline model. Much lighter and easier to use and store! It works well for routine projects around the house. I like having two separate tanks for different cleaning solutions with a dial to easily select the one needed. The tips are also easy to change. Being compact and light, it will not be difficult to store inside over the winter." —Bill B

Price:$118.30 (originally $199.99)
36
Amazon
A 42-piece set of Rubbermaid food storage containers for 35% off
The set contains 21 assorted food containers and 21 lids, for a total of 42 pieces. Includes: (5) 0.5 cup containers, (6) 1.25 cup containers, (6) 2 cup, (2) 3 cup, (1) 5 cup, (1) 7 cup, (21) lids

Promising review: "Love the various sizes and the way they all stack together. So happy that I replaced my previous set with these. They fit better in my fridge too. My entire family has commented on how much they like these. I would definitely buy again." —Amazon Customer

Price:$19.99 (originally $30.99)
