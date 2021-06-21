Practical Things Worth Buying During Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is June 21 and 22 this year, and there are tons of big discounts to be had.
If you don’t have time to pore over more than 2 million sales and find the products you really want, don’t worry. Below are the deals on practical and useful household items that you might need to buy anyway that happen to be on sale during this event.
To take advantage of Prime Day deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. Sign up for a free 30-day trial today if you’re not already a member. Check out all of HuffPost’s 2021 Prime Day coverage here.
Everlasting Comfort Office Chair Seat Cushion (30% off)
Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips (44% off)
Rubbermaid Food Storage Containers (31% off)
Affresh Washing Machine Cleaning Tablets (14% off)
Advantage Flea Treatment for Dogs and Cats (30% off 6-packs)
Zojirushi Rice Cooker (48% off)
Amazon Basics Resistance Band Set (76% off)
Rubbermaid Airtight Food Storage Containers (up to 40% off)
