Practical Things Worth Buying During Amazon Prime Day

Household items you might need anyway that are on sale June 21 and 22.
By Maitland Quitmeyer, BuzzFeed Shopping

Amazon Prime Day is June 21 and 22 this year, and there are tons of big discounts to be had.

If you don’t have time to pore over more than 2 million sales and find the products you really want, don’t worry. Below are the deals on practical and useful household items that you might need to buy anyway that happen to be on sale during this event.

Everlasting Comfort Office Chair Seat Cushion (30% off)
Save your tailbone from the monotony of sitting all day with this memory foam seat-hugging cushion. Get the Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion for $27.96 (originally $39.95).
Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips (44% off)
This best-selling whitening treatment is rarely on sale. Get the Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips for $27.96 (originally $49.99).
Rubbermaid Food Storage Containers (31% off)
This set of 21 containers is microwave safe and dishwasher safe, has lids that snap together for storage, and some sizes in the set come with vented lids to prevent splatter when reheating. Get the 42-Piece Rubbermaid Food Storage Set for $19.98 (originally $20.09).
Affresh Washing Machine Cleaning Tablets (14% off)
These popular tablets work on both front-loading and top-loading machines. Get the Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner Tablets for $11.99 (Originally $13.98).
Advantage Flea Treatment for Dogs and Cats (30% off 6-packs)
Sale options include treatment for kittens, small and large cats & small, medium, large and extra-large dogs. See all the options for Advantage Flea Treatment (up to 30% off 6-packs)
Zojirushi Rice Cooker (48% off)
This machine makes over 5 cups of rice and keeps it warm with the touch of a button. Get the 5 1/2 Cup Zojirushi Rice Cooker for $99 (originally $192)
Amazon Basics Resistance Band Set (76% off)
Set of 3 resistance bands to use for stretching, training or physical therapy.
Get the Amazon Basics Resistance Band Set for $3.28 (originally $13.52).
Rubbermaid Airtight Food Storage Containers (up to 40% off)
These come in several sizes for easy-to-see minimalist storage of pantry and baking goods. Get the Rubbermaid Airtight Food Storage Containers for up to 40% off.
