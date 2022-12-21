44 Practical TikTok Products Everything Thirtysomething Needs

Popular items from this list:
A set of fast-acting Keurig cleaner pods
Promising review:
"I had no idea that cleaning a Keurig was a thing. I bought these because I saw them on TikTok, believe it or not. I wanted to give it a go because my Keurig isn’t that old and I didn’t think it would do anything. IT WORKS SO WELL!
My Keurig wasn’t as nasty as some I’ve seen, lucky. I would highly recommend, keeps everything running correctly and clean
." —Lauren
A set of ingenious double shower curtain hooks
Promising review
: "I hate changing out the liner on my shower because it meant I had to remove the curtain too. Not any more! I saw this set of hooks in a TikTok review. Now I can swap out the liner with ease. The hooks also slide on the curtain rod very easily, no tugging." —Christina
A foaming garbage disposal cleaner you can plop into your sink
Promising review:
"Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink!
I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica Hamilton
A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper
in action. Promising review:
"Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more.
We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container.
" —Amazon Customer
An enzyme-based laundry stain remover that works its magic in one wash
Check out a TikTok of the laundry spray
in action.
Puracy is a Texas-based, family-owned small business specializing in plant-based, chemical-free, hypoallergenic home products, with a donation made to local families in need with a portion of every purchase.
Psst — this spray also does a number on all those other miscellaneous stains in your life, like wine, coffee, soy sauce, makeup, and period blood!
I recently bought this to test it for myself, and can attest to how well it works to get period blood out even after
you've tried something else. I stained a pair of beloved bright-blue bike shorts in my sleep and tried to get it out with soap and water, but the stain was still there when it came out of the wash. I treated it with this, stuck it back in the wash, and BOOM, it's like it never happened
(I panicked before I could get a before and after, please forgive me, laundry gods).Promising review:
"For whatever reason, I am ALWAYS spilling things on my shirts and I cook every night
(sometimes I remember the apron, sometimes I don't). My clothes are a mess by the end of the day. I'm not proud of it, but there it is. I have tried EVERYTHING there is to remove stains and this is the absolute BEST thing out there.
(There is simply not a major stain remover that I have not tried.) The only thing close is a long pre-soak (I mean like six hours) in Oxyclean. With Puracy, you get the best result by doing it well in advance, but for me that is another plus because I would far rather spray them when I put them in the hamper than do it all at once just before I do the laundry. It seems to get everything out and I've never had any trouble with damaged fabric. I don't really review very much, but this is seriously outstanding
." —NYC Buyer
A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff, which tackles so many darn things
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.Promising review:
"I used this product for my stove because it's one thing I dislike cleaning. I have used multiple degreaser sprays and they all are so toxic and don't work for me. The Magic Eraser was okay but I used several at a time and I had to scrub so hard. But this product oh my goodness, legit a miracle. It doesn't have any type of smell
. I put the paste on a cloth, clean the area then wipe it off with a damp cloth and voilà, magic!" —May
A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner you can quite literally "set and forget"
Promising review:
"I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess
. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.'
Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner.
The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that." —L. J. Petillo
A Bissell multipurpose carpet and upholstery cleaner with a MAJOR following
Each cleaner comes with a trial size of Bissell's Spot & Stain Formula
, which is also available on Amazon for $12.99
.Promising review
: "Yep! TikTok made me buy it and I loved it.
Looked for it online, and on Walmart they were about $150 for some reason?? Got it here, and I am LOVING IT. Things definitely look cleaner. Spots on my carpet are gone, and my car seats look brand new for the first time since I bought it!
Directions are easy. Just a heads up, MAKE SURE TO USE WARM WATER. if you leave water in it and it gets cold, it's not as effective, so just follow instructions and it should be wonderful!" —Carlos
A rose gold rechargeable electric lighter you can use to replace all your old gas ones
This also comes in other pretty colors, but I am especially partial to this one because I bought it for my parents (their kitchen is entirely pink and one of my favorite places on Earth), and this was SO EASY to use — not to mention super safe!
I'm a big weenie about fire (LOL, self-preservation) so I've always stuck to extended-arm gas lighters, but this is much better for the environment (plus cuter), so I feel a lot better about using it. You can read my full review of the Leejie electric lighter for more deets!Promising review:
"Works like a charm. I saw this on a TikTok. Knew immediately that I needed it. I love candles and this is so much better than a match or lighter. It’s kept a charge for months. I use it several times a month." —dwhite3012
A bottle of Drop It, a natural wine sulfate and tannin remover that works its magic on your glass
It's also a lot more cost-effective and environmentally friendly than wine wands or other competitors — a single bottle of this can be used to treat up to 55 glasses of wine
, as opposed to wands that can only do a few glasses each before they get tossed. Drop It recommends 1–2 drops for each glass of white wine, 2–3 for a glass of red, and 7–9 if you're treating the whole bottle at once
. Once it's in the glass, swirl lightly for 20 seconds, and you should be raring to go! Promising review:
"I ordered this product after seeing it on TikTok with further investigation. And I must say it does work. I love sweet wine but will always get a headache the next morning (one glass). After using I did not have one the next morning 😊." —Theresa B.
A set of extra-soft cooling bedsheets
Sets come with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases (with only one pillowcase included in the Twin size). Promising review
: "These are the real deal!! I found them from a TikTok and my husband actually said after the first night, 'Let’s just replace all of our sheets with these, they’re so comfortable!'
It’s a beautiful blue and white pattern. They wash well and breathe at night — I am always hot but these stayed cool.
Definitely buying more!" —Julia Monroe
A fast-acting ChomChom pet hair remover
Promising review:
"I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable.
I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
A dishwasher magnet so nobody ever has to do the awkward guessing game
Promising review:
"I bought this because of a TikTok video. Super cool and now nobody has to ask me if the dishes are clean or not." —D. Washington
A "Little Elf" gift wrap cutter featured on Shark Tank, but made famous on TikTok
Promising review
: "I purchased this after seeing it on TikTok and it did not disappoint! It’s an essential, I have already gifted to my best friend :)." —ADG
A set of Wad-Free pads to ensure that your sheets stay separate from each other in the dryer
Wad-Free is a small business established in 2020 after the founder Cyndi Bray self-taught computer-aided design to create the pads. Promising review:
"THIS ACTUALLY WORKS!!!! I saw a TikTok about these and decided to order. Sheets balling all up in the washer and dryer has been a pet peeve of mine for forever. I was super skeptical of these, but I tried it, and it works as advertised! It’s a little on the expensive side IMO, and that’s kinda holding me back from purchasing a second set, but they really do work." —StrangerThings
A slim magnetic stove shelf that quickly and securely fastens right on the top of your stove
StoveShelf
is a US-based small business that specializes in stove shelves for various sizes of stoves.
Check out a Tiktok of the StoveShelf in action.Promising review:
"There was no set up...Take it out of the box and place it on the stove. The magnets are very strong keeping the shelf fixed in place.
The magnets are raised allowing air flow underneath preventing the shelf from heating up. Sizing was perfect. I love it!" —Amazon Customer
A set of Wonder Hangers designed to take advantage of all that unused vertical space in your closet
Check out a TikTok of the Wonder Hangers
in action. Promising review:
"These are so clever and versatile! I live in an old house with tiny closets so I have to get creative. These are great because they can be used hanging horizontally or vertically. I also found they work great for hanging camisoles and tank tops. I can see what I have and take just the one I need!" —Therese Van Heuveln
A jewelry-cleaning stick with cleansing solution on a brush
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this product. I saw it on TikTok and figured I would give it a try. My grandmother passed away almost eight years ago, and she left me her first engagement ring in her will.
I have tried so many jewelry cleaners, toothpaste and toothbrush, you name it, tried everything except for sending it away to get cleaned. I ordered the Diamond Dazzle Stik on Thursday and it arrived the following Saturday, fast shipping! Today is Sunday and I cleaned my ring with the Diamond Dazzle Stik. My ring is just as shiny as it was when my grandfather bought it for my grandmother many many years ago
. I will definitely use this Diamond Dazzle Stik on all my jewelry. Highly recommended!" —Heather
A six-outlet wall charger designed specifically for larger kitchen appliances
Promising review:
"Better than any strip! Saw this on TikTok and it’s everything. Love the auto night-light feature. So versatile and compact. Worth every penny. Will be ordering more." —Kelly
An affordable sunrise alarm clock
This can be programmed with seven different light settings, seven different calming "wake up" noises, and to start gradually lighting up at 30, 20, or 10 minutes before you wake. Promising review:
"I got this recommendation from TikTok and it really has helped especially with Oregon winters where the sun is not out by the time the alarm rings. It has several peaceful alarm settings and even has night music to put you to sleep.
The sunrise with the alarm piano is what I play to wake me up every morning and it is a way better way than to wake up to an annoying phone alarm." —Amazon Customer
A power scrubber brush you can attach to a DRILL
Promising review:
"So I kept seeing this item on TikTok and thought, 'heck, why not?' I love this item for deep cleaning, whether it's car mats, shoes, or the shower." —A. Givens
A cold brew coffee maker so gloriously easy to use
Promising review:
"I LOVE this product so much! I drink iced coffee on the daily but the system I had just wasn't cutting it for me. I didn't know how to brew cold coffee at home (all we have is a Keurig, and there's no cold brew option) so I would go buy iced coffee from Dunkin' every morning.
Now don't get me wrong, I love my Dunkin', but I wanted to find a way to be able to make that same iced coffee at HOME, and I think my wallet and gas tank wanted me to figure that out too. I found out about this product through TikTok and it is a GAME CHANGER
. All you have to do is put coffee grounds in the filter, fill up the main compartment 3/4 full with water (I use water from my fridge), screw the filter into the lid and screw the lid shut, shake it a little to put the coffee grounds to work, and let it do its magic for 12-24 hours! This is probably the best investment i've ever made. You need this
!!" —Carmen E.
A rechargeable mini USB fridge deodorizer
Check out a TikTok of the deodorizer
in action. Promising review:
"I love how little space this deodorizer takes up. I’ve had a few different brands and types, but all were fairly bulky. This charged fast, and I love I only need to recharge monthly. My fridge hasn’t smelled once since I’ve started using." —Amazon Customer
A set of bedsheet fasteners to lock your fitted sheets neatly into place once and for all
Promising review:
"I love these! Since I started using them my sheets haven’t popped off once and that used to be a multiple times a night problem I had because I toss and turn when I sleep. Thank you TikTok!" —Gabby
A set of Command spray bottle hangers you simply adhere to the inside of a cabinet door
Check out a TikTok of the Command spray bottle hangers
in action. Promising review:
"Love these! They have helped organize all my products underneath my kitchen sink. The Command hooks are strong and nothing has budged even with the weight of the spray bottles!
Highly recommend." —Talayfor87
An undetectable mouse jiggler for folks working at home who need to stay "active" on Gchat, Teams or Slack
Promising review:
"Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." —Amazon Customer
A two-pack of TikTok-famous seasoning
Dan O's seasoning is a small business established in 2017 that gained popularity after taking to TikTok
during the pandemic, where the company now has 1.5 million followers with plenty of droolworthy food content. Promising review:
"I became interested in this product while watching TikToks. I have been adding it to so many things. I use it in spaghetti, on fish, and one of my favorites is to add it to popcorn.
My husband had to ask why my popcorn smelled like steak. I love the fact that it is low sodium as well. I am not a fan of extra salt and most foods already have plenty of salt but need some seasoning. This should be your go to seasoning." —Heartcri
A self-adhesive paper towel roll holder you can install on the wall or bottom of a cabinet
Promising review:
"TikTok made me do it, but I love it. The stainless steel blends so nicely with the rest of my kitchen, the install was as a simple peel-and-stick with small mounting screws and matching caps so you don't see the mounting screws, and it holds a seamless look." —Michaelle K.
A two-stage knife sharpener, because those blades you bought back in the day?
Promising review:
"Very sharp. I was about to buy a new set of knives until I saw this on TikTok. Works perfectly." —D'sons&Co
Read our full review of the KitchenIQ knife sharpener
for more deets.
A set of milestone organization labels any parent will be SO glad they invested in
Chapters in Bloom
is a West Virginia-based Etsy shop that specializes in organizational products.
Check out a TikTok of the labels
in action. Promising review
: "Love these labels! They are a huge hit for baby shower gifts! This time I got to make one for my own baby!" —Hana Carl
A slim organizer tray for your cutlery to save you so much drawer space
Promising review
: "TikTok has done it again and made me spend money on unnecessary things. However, it was definitely worth it! I love the durability and space it saved me.
Compared to larger and bulkier flatware organizers. Hands down, good purchase!" —Sierra
A set of nonstick, heat-safe sheet pan dividers shaped like trays so you can meal prep in the oven
Check out a TikTok of the nonstick sheet pan dividers
in action. Promising review:
"Brilliant. 100000% Recommend them! It lets me separate veggies by how long they take to cook so they are all ready at the same time and nothing is over/undercooked. I love these cheat sheets. They are a great tool for my kitchen.
" —yule
A set of four biodegradable, machine-washable Swedish dish cloths
Promising review:
"I saw these on TikTok and had to order them as I love products that reduce my carbon footprint! I am very impressed and recommend 100%!" —Emilia
A "Bread Buddy" dispenser that keeps sandwich bread fresh
Check out a TikTok of the Buddeez sandwich bread dispenser
in action. Promising review:
"The Buddeez Sandwich Bread Dispenser is great! It does exactly what it was intended for. I live alone and I don't quite go through bread often enough before the last quarter section of the loaf starts to go stale.
I was originally looking for something to put a loaf of bread in as a shell for my vacuum sealer, that would keep the bread from getting crushed from the pressure. This dispenser solved all of my problems.
Thank you!" —DRMcQuaig
A container of Museum Gel, a clear adhesive that cat owners and parents swear by
Psst — people who sell jewelry like rings and want to balance them on a surface for photos also swear by this! Promising review
: "Saw this on TikTok and I honestly absolutely love it. I use it to keep my drawer organizers from sliding around.
This stuff is amazing and I wish I had known about it forever ago." —Abby
A set of fridge organizers to tame the jungle of your fridge's contents
Promising review
: "My daughter wanted to organize the fridge after watching a series of TikTok videos! These were exactly what she wanted! Download TikTok for your kids and maybe they will want to help organize, too!" —Sarah C.
A glow-in-the-dark protective Fire Stick case so you aren't constantly cage fighting the couch cushions
Check out a TikTok of the glow-in-the-dark case
in action. Promising review:
"It’s a thin silicone case that slips right on and has holes for all buttons and the microphone in the right places. It also has raised dots on the back to make it easy to grip. With the easy to see color, I no longer lose my remote in the couch cushions. Highly recommend." —S. Mizrahi
A slim profile pull-and-rotate cabinet organizer perfect for spices in your kitchen cabinets
Promising review:
"TikTok inspired me. Guys, this thing is the real deal. Everything that doesn't fit on my spice rack ended up cluttering my cabinets. This thing solved that problem efficiently, quickly, and reasonably. We added a little extra double sided tape to the bottom to make it extra secure. Love it." —Kaitlyn B.
A light switch blocker you can easily install to stop kids and guests from flicking off lights
Check out a TikTok of the light switch blocker
in action. SoCal3D
is a California-based Etsy shop established in 2020 that specializes in 3D-printed home goods. Promising review:
"I love it when the TikTok algorithm makes me buy something useful! These are perfect. My husband is obsessed with Hue lights so all of our switches are in the on position with tape on them. These are easy to install and way better than tape!
Shipped in a couple of days. I was prepared for at least 3 weeks. Will buy again! Thanks!!" —Sara Martin
A roll-up drying rack for your kitchen sink
Promising review:
"I bought this because I saw it on TikTok and I’m so glad I did!
I hate having things on my counters that don’t belong. I have a dishwasher but I have some things (like most everyone) that aren’t dishwasher safe. I love that I can just roll this out and dry my dishes over the sink. The fact that air is able to get to all sides allows dishes like cups and bowls to actually get dry.
Prior to this I was using a drying mat next to my sink, but I was always having to towel dry items that had been sitting out 'drying' for hours. Even my husband is impressed. He has told me multiple times it was such a good buy!" —Sheri
A set of satin pillowcases that not only have a cooling effect, but are soft on your skin
Promising review:
"My hair has never been better! I got this because of TikTok and it has done wonders for my hair. My hair isn’t frizzy or dull looking when I get up in the morning." —Aaron Key
An easy-to-use corer, because slicing apples by hand with a knife is a big ole waste of time
Check out a TikTok of the corer
in action. Promising review:
"This thing is great. Very sturdy. Works amazingly well. I bought this because I had 1 1/2 bushels of apples I needed to core to make apple butter. Did the job in no time at all with this gadget. Much less waste than cutting around the core and in 99+% of the apples it removed the entire core and seeds without me having to do touch-ups with a paring knife
. I highly recommend this tool and will be buying more of them to give as gifts for friends who enjoy the culinary arts." —James Miller
A soap pump dispenser that deserves an award
Promising review:
"I first saw this on TikTok and I wanted it immediately. This makes washing dishes easier and faster. All you have to do is give it a pump or two and you’re good to go. 5/5 stars for me." —Sal
An EasyWring microfiber spin mop
Promising review:
"I had had it with my broken basic mop and bucket. I tried to just get a dollar store Swiffer to get us by, but that wasn't cutting it at all. With three boys and a dog who makes his rounds on all the furniture and every exposed corner, I had to do something. After seeing a TikTok where a woman demonstrated this mop to clean her walls, and hearing my boss raving about it, I decided to click the Amazon button.
Let me tell you, I HATE cleaning, I HATE mopping, but I LOVE for things to be clean. I was able to mop the entire house TWICE (Because it was that dirty. Please don't judge.) within an hour.
A few days later I mopped the entire house again within 10 minutes because they weren't quite as dirty. On another positive note, my boys love the spinner and think it’s a toy! So, every time I get the bucket out my 10-year-old and 4-year-old ask to mop the house because they think it’s fun.
MAJOR BONUS!" —Molly