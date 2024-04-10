Popular items on this list include:
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Three pairs of self-heating and soothing foot masks
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed,
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
I'm a long-ish distance runner, and these were certainly an interesting experience for my feet! You slide them on and, after a few minutes, feel a tingling, mildly burning (in a good way) sensation. It doesn't quite numb your feet, but it relaxes them. I kept them on for 30 minutes and then toweled my feet off, and the tingling sensation slowly faded over the next 30 minutes. After that my feet felt very refreshed and relaxed at a time of day when they're usually aching from all the miles I put in. The whole thing was a mess-free, easy process, and I will definitely keep them on hand for longer run days!
A doughy and stress-relieving cube
Promising review:
"High quality and very durable! This cube is fantastic for any age and any need. The cube provides slight resistance when compressed, which is both stress-relieving and satisfying!!! Once squeezed, it quickly returns to its natural shape. A great choice!" — Joe stevenson
A set of four cowboy straw toppers
Promising review:
"So SO CUUUTE! 10/10!! Good product and keeps my straw from getting bugs or germs on it! Plus, it’s really cute." — JennA
E.l.f.'s new sheer tint, hyaluronic acid-infused moisturizing lip balm
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed,
Amazon
I love love love this lip balm. I compare it to the $24 version from Summer Fridays, which I've been splurging on —
I love that brand because it lasts so long and is so high quality, but this $4 E.l.f. version feels comparable and, more excitingly, comes in smaller versions so I can stock my totes and bathroom with them whether I'm at home or on the go. It's hydrating, lightweight, doesn't get sticky, and adds a perfect ~subtle~ gloss
whether I'm using it alone or on top of a lip color. I love the vanilla flavor so much, it's got a similar vibe to the birthday cake flavor that Glossier
sometimes carries. It's available in five scents.Promising review:
"I have one in my car, one in my purse, and one at home. These just feel so good on your lips! The flavors are very true to their name.
They are pretty small though, so if you use it often it won’t last long (which is another reason I have three of them), but for $4 each it is worth it. I sometimes like using this before putting on the E.l.f. Lip Reviver Oil
. Such a great base to an awesome lip oil!" — Jax
A ridiculously soft oversize hoodie
Available in women's sizes XS–XL and 26 colors.
Promising review:
"I’m obsessed with this hoodie. I’ve been looking for a warm, soft hoodie with a big hood for a long time. This quality is excellent and feels more expensive. It is an oversized fit. I usually wear an XL top and sometimes L. The large fit perfectly! I want one in every color now." — LindsayW
A TikTok-beloved heartleaf extract-infused deep pore cleansing foam
Promising review
: "I'm not gonna lie, I saw this on TikTok and jumped on the bandwagon! If you're debating if it's worth the hype, BUY IT!!
I have always had one very large pore on my under-eye/cheek area next to my nose. I bought this hoping it would just help improve my overall skin journey and maaannnn ... I will never use anything else!
I do use the Anua Pore Control Cleansing Oil
first and then use this cleanser after and have noticed a HUGE improvement! My extra-large pore has shrunk three times its size, and I've noticed it's helped pull extra gunk from the pores in my nose that I didn't even know was there!
My skin feels so clean after using it!" — Molly Martinez
Kitsch's iconic claw clip
Kitsch
is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories. Promising review:
"Love that you can dress this up or down! It is my go-to accessory for working in preschool to put my hair up quickly. It is elegant and classic. It is amazingly durable even in getting thrown in the bottom of my heavy work bag!
I am amazed by this clip. I have coarse medium thick hair and it is the perfect size." — Niki
A set of eight pastel glitter highlighters
Promising review:
"These are amazing!!! Beautiful colors and the sparkle/shimmer is more than I imagined it would be. Mr Pen did it again! If you don’t have these pens, you need to get them!! Great addition to my journaling supplies!" — FBJH12
A set of 18 eye-popping fine point pens
Promising review:
"These are a great gift idea. Economical, slender, and easy to use with a chance to put color in everything you write or draw.
Great design, and I find them ergonomic. I love the fine line. The caps fit well and show the color, also on the base tip. My journaling, note taking and doodling are so much more fun now. The precision line makes my fast scribble legible. I have reordered these several times and use them daily
." — Starwoman33
A chic and clever clear umbrella
Promising review:
"First of all, I get so many compliments. I am able to cover my face from the rain and be able to clearly see where I am going, basically a 360-degree view of everything.
When in crowded areas, it’s very convenient because it doesn't take up so much space like a traditional umbrella, but it’s wide enough to cover me and my backpack." — Lady E
A cult-favorite body cream infused with caffeine
Promising review:
"Like so many, I was brainwashed by TikTok into buying this rather expensive lotion...then I bought one for my mom and one for my sister and five more for myself as they became harder to find.
My favorite thing about it is the smell. Lightly tropical/coconutty but nothing overwhelming. Every time I wear it people say, 'What are you WEARING?' like I have some amazing perfume on. Besides that, it really is a great moisturizer. I’m not usually a sucker for marketing but this was so worth it.
" — Kristen
A Sol de Janeiro's aluminum-free refillable deodorant
Reviewers also love this because it's designed not to leave any white residue or deodorant stains on clothes. Available in three scents.Promising review
: "New favorite aluminum-free deodorant. I saw this and decided to try based on good reviews
, plus I love the scent of the Bum Bum Cream
by this brand. Let me just say, this stuff is amaaaazing! It smells just like the cream, and it WORKS. I’m a trauma ICU nurse, and it worked better than any other natural deodorant I’ve ever used,
for my whole shift. I keep smelling my armpits like a weirdo too lol. BUY IT!" — Anne T.
A three-pack of vintage-inspired polarized sunglasses
Promising review:
"I’ve been buying these for years. They replaced my Ray-Bans that look identical!
Fit great and with the price point I don’t have to worry too much with my kids and being on the go!" — Jessica M
A set of wireless Bluetooth earbuds
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge). Available in five colors.Promising review:
"Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! " — Kate Arnold
An affordable cult-favorite luxury-scented candle
Lulu Candles
is a US-based small business that specializes in scented candles and perfumes. Available in a variety of scents.Promising review
: "This is such a great candle that fills the room quickly with a really nice strong smell that is soothing and relaxing. I was looking for a less expensive Le Labo Santal 33 scent candle and this one is very very close!
It's a bit stronger, but I love it! The shipment arrived fast, and I just love how fast it fills up the room without being lit for so long!" — Cristina Bertolotto
A delightfully comfortable pair of "Dreamlux" leggings
Available in women's sizes XXS–XXL, two inseams, and 16 styles.
Promising review:
"These are amazing quality!! I do love my pair of Lululemon leggings, but I notice that they stretch out and slide down throughout the day. These do not! They are so soft I almost feel like I am wearing nothing, but still feel very ‘athletic’ like they’re holding everything in.
When I opened the package they looked like they were going to be too short at first, but they’re not, they are quite stretchy and comfortable. Highly recommend!!" —Kate
A tarot-themed Kindle Grip
Ivy Resin Shop/Etsy,
Ivy Resin Shop/Etsy
Ivy Resin Shop
is a Florida-based Etsy shop that specializes in animal- and bookish-themed resin art. Promising review:
"The item is amazing. I have it with my Kindle, and I brought it to work where I have gotten a lot of compliments on it. Thank you!" — Kris RA
A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light
Jenae Sitzes / BuzzFeed,
Jenae Sitzes / BuzzFeed
Promising review:
"I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on.
Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
A set of six cloud-shaped utility knifes
Promising review:
"I love these — sturdy, sharp with retractable blade. I keep them in different rooms for opening packages or breaking down boxes to recycle. Would recommend and buy again." — Amy Yasneski
A cooling and hydrating eye stick
Promising reviews:
"I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes, and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable.
My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." — Ben
"Better than Tula! I love this cooling stick!! It’s super easy, affordable, and smells lovely." — Heather
A set of six reviewer-beloved aromatherapy shower steamers
Each kit comes with six shower steamers, including lavender, menthol with eucalyptus, vanilla, watermelon, and grapefruit, and peppermint, with explanations for each scent's intended use. Read more about aromatherapy and stress and tension at Johns Hopkins
.Promising review:
"I truly enjoyed these shower steamers. They smell divine, and not only that
, but they each come with a personalized affirmation and they describe what each one is intended for
. I love the personalized letter from the creator Helen. I will order again and I will be telling my family and friends to order this as well. I started feeling much more calmer after just smelling them." — Amazon customer
A game-changing deep exfoliating shower glove
Dermasuri
is a small business that specializes in skincare and personal care products.
To use, soften skin with warm water for five to ten minutes, and then scrub wet without the use of soap. Promising review:
"If you think you’ve ever actually exfoliated before, you haven’t. These make self tanner come off SO easily and it’s literally GROSS how much skin came off of me. I’ve never felt my skin be this soft in my life.
Make sure you follow instructions and don’t use soap first! Absolutely a must have for anyone who uses fake tans, or anyone who has dry skin!" — AJM
A sardine tin cosmetic bag
Available in five colors.
Promising review
: "Spacious. I love this little pouch, it’s so cute and even bigger than I thought it’d be." —Sarah R.
The 369 Method Manifestation Journal
Promising review:
"This book is exactly what I needed to start my journey to a better life in 2024. This journal helped me write down my goals and mentally practice a positive outlook. I am excited for the journey ahead." — Amazon customer
A sweet Nessie sugar spoon
Promising review:
"This little silly spoon makes me happy. It is now the #1 spoon everyone looks for in the silverware drawer at our house. Often found in a container of ice cream or a mug of tea living its best little life." — Emily
Bagallini's Central Park Sling
Available in 13 styles.
Promising review:
"I usually carry a large backpack, but it is so big and heavy, I decided to lighten my load up! This holds all I really need. I like that I can wear it in front so I can easily get to my things and keep an eye on them! I actually got it for an upcoming trip, but am using it everyday!" —Teresa
A marble board wire cheese cutter
Available in two colorsPromising review:
"My mother-in-law had purchased one last year and I tried hers at Christmas and fell in love with how easy it was to use.
We have a lot of get togethers with friends and cheese is a staple appetizer in our house. So I purchased my own and have been using it weekly since.
It cuts easily and it's mostly easy to clean. Sometimes cheese gets stuck in the crack but some scrubbing with a small brush usually does the trick." —Jessica
A sleek time-marked water bottle
Available in three colors and two sizes.
Promising review:
"Saw it on TikTok and thought it would be a great bottle for work. It is very sleek and lightweight enough to carry when you have other items in your hand.
I love the modern look and cleans very easily! The time increments really do motivate, definitely ordering again for myself and gifts. Fast delivery and very nice packaging." — Rosa
An adjustable attachable water bottle pouch
Available in eight colors.
Promising review:
"10000/10 recommend, especially if you go to the gym or walk outside but still want to take a water bottle/cup with you! So nice being able to put my keys, lip balm, and iPhone in this little pouch
! Once you strap this pouch to your Stanley it doesn’t move!!!" — Amy & Kris Hurtt
A pair of fuzzy open-toed memory foam slippers
Available in women's sizes 6.5–12 and five colors.
Promising review:
"These slippers are amazing. They are so comfortable and look so expensive and high quality for the low price. Great for after the shower and wearing around the house and super easy to wash in the washing machine. I've had these for over a year, and they are still in perfect condition." —Sydney Nicole
A set of 12 french fry clips
Promising review
: "These are very cute, and I love the magnet holder to stick on my fridge so they are easily accessible. Not sure about the durability, haven't used very long." — Save the Bees
A cloud-shaped magnetic key holder
Promising review:
"So, yes, TikTok made me buy this, but so far I really like it. It's obviously very adorable and offers a charming spot to keep my keys that works with my entryway. I'm really surprised by how strong the hold is for such a small object — I carry my car fob and a few keys and so far it's holding strong.
I hung it with command strips to avoid any potential damage to the wall and I will say make sure it's level as the hold is not so good on an angle (but that was from the original in-hand testing). Definitely recommend and for the price, I'm very tempted to get one for my at-work office
." — D. Carter
Tony Moly Watermelon Dew All Over Sugar Polish
Promising review:
"The best scrub I've ever used. Very thick scrub, easy to control where it goes because it's so thick. I haven't had any ingrown hairs since I've started using this, and my skin has been so much softer.
" — Madison
A Cosori gooseneck electric kettle
Available in two colors.
Promising review
: "I have always kept my kettles on a base of some sort so having a kettle with its own base is wonderful. The base has various types of heating selections for teas and coffee which light up when on. I have had it for over a month now and use it every day. It works perfectly and I absolutely adore its elegant look. Perfect for my morning coffee." — JAH
A flower-shaped pill organizer
Promising review
: "Travel with ease!! Before this product, I would take all my supplement bottles with me in my purse which took up an unnecessary amount of room. Now with this product I can travel easily with all my daily supplements. Takes up minimal space in my purse and actually encourages me to take my daily supplement
s. Not to mention I love the color and style. Can fit up to 9 of my largest size capsules." — Kaci Allen
A waffle weave "shacket"
Available in sizes S–XXL and 18 colors.
Promising reviews
: "Perfect closet staple! Looks great buttoned or unbuttoned and layered. Comfortable and cute! Long enough for leggings! Oversized fit." — stephanie canter
"Love this! Exactly like the American eagle one." — Anuhea
A color-coded Cuisinart knife set
It includes a chef's knife, paring knife, bread knife, slicing knife, utility knife, and santoku knife. Psst — the knives don't come with this a holder, but you can snag an easy-to-install magnetic bar for knives
on Amazon if you want to display them like this reviewer did! This comes with six knives and matching covers.Promising review:
"This is my best buy of the month, and best knife buy of the year. Yeah, I've had sharper, better-quality knives in the past, but for hundreds of dollars more. For basic kitchen use, this is the set to buy. I like that they're colorful, because I've already been able to familiarize myself with which knife is which color and what I need to use them for.
I haven't had to sharpen them yet and I've been using them pretty steadily for about a month. The blade cases they come with are extremely handy. I like that I don't have to use a knife block. These fit nicely in my drawer. At this price, they are worth every penny. I wouldn't have a problem spending $40–$50 for these knives." — GWP
A lovely Secret Garden–inspired book vase
Available in five styles.
Promising review
: "I love this book vase. I added some silk flowers
and it looks great. The size is just right on my dresser." — Rachel
A collapsible Magic Mushroom funnel
Available in two sizes.Promising review:
"I am obsessed with this funnel!!! I juice a lot of citrus and juices for cocktails, and this little guy is the perfect size for bottling. It’s beyond cute and really great quality
. I’m always hesitant about buying silicone items, as I don’t want them to be too thin. This is perfect! Sturdy and cute!
Can’t get better than that! The perfect addition to any cottagecore kitchen!
" — Abbey Klem
A cult-favorite, luxury-inspired Muse Bath Apothecary Linen Spray
Available in seven scents and various spray forms.
Promising review:
"I was first introduced to this spray when visiting friends during New Years. It smelled so good, I ordered some as soon as I got home. I spray this in my pillow (and my comforter and blankets) right before I lay down at night.
I feel it really helps me to relax and fall asleep quickly. I wish they made this scent available to be used in a room diffuser, it smells that good." — kmc6882
A glass cat cup with a fish tea infuser
Promising review:
"I bought myself this gift and I absolutely love my cat-cuteness. Makes my day to see it sitting on my table steeping.
This fish infuser is super easy to open, load, and fasten, AND it holds the perfect amount of loose leaf. Great gift for the cat lover in your life." — Roxy
A pair of absurdly comfortable, delightfully funky mesh sneakers
Available in women's sizes 5.5–10.5 and 17 styles.
Promising review:
"I ordered these in red and absolutely love them! I am a nurse, so I am on my feet a lot, and these shoes are amazing! I wear them to work and the gym, and they have been awesome for both.
I get so many compliments on them, and people always ask me where I got them from. I order thousands of dollars a year on Amazon and never leave reviews, but these are definitely worth spreading the word on!" — NurseMomma83
A delightfully practical Stojo collapsible travel cup
Stojo
is a small business that specializes in dishwasher-, microwave-safe storage and travel products with the goal of eliminating single-use plastics. available in four sizes and 24 colorsPromising review:
"I take my lunch to work and during midday I like to use the Keurig to brew a cup of coffee. The 12-ounce Stojo cup I purchased is very practical. It is thick and durable. The plastic collar enables you to hold the cup without squeezing it or burning your hands on the hot walls of the cup.
There is enough volume in the cup to allow for the 12-ounce brew plus ample creamer. It's not a stainless vacuum cup, but it does hold its temperature better than your typical gas station or coffee shop cup. Plus you have the advantage of being able to reheat your drink in the microwave which you can't do with a stainless cup.
— ViciousCycle