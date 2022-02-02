Say what you will about the joys of long-term love, but let’s be real, Valentine’s Day hits different when you’re living together. After combining laundry and co-food shopping, it’s hard to pull off some sort of grand sexy surprise with lacy underwear and candlelit dinners. You know what food is in that fridge, and a chocolate-covered strawberry kit would stick out like, well, like a chocolate-covered strawberry kit in your otherwise normally stocked fridge.

Of course, the reliability and transparency that come from living with your lover doesn’t mean all romance is over. Quite the contrary! A well-worn love connection is an asset when shopping for something like Valentine’s Day ― a Hallmark holiday that requires you to show up with a gift, but not as big a present as, say, Christmas or a birthday.

You, my friend, are able to give the practical present. It’s fun, but not frivolous. It’s within your budget. And best of all, it’s something you actually need and were going to eventually buy anyway. But this way, you can put it in a gift bag and pass it off as a V-Day treat.

Practical presents are ideal for live-in partners. You cook in the same kitchen. You yell at the same shoddy internet router. You store the same mismatched old bedding in the same tiny linen closet. You know exactly what random home goods and tech gadgets your partner needs because ― newsflash ― you need them, too.

From travel coolers to terrycloth bathrobes, we’ve rounded up the best gender-inclusive, practical Valentine’s day gifts for your lover who is also your roommate.

