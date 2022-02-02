Shopping

Practical Valentine's Day Gifts For The Partner You Live With

Travel coolers, bath sheets and noise-canceling headphones for your lover who's also your roommate.

Staff Writer

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08FT71FBS/ref=twister_B08X29QKHG?th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=61f94b8be4b094ce54b00fe5,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Linen sheets from Amazon" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61f94b8be4b094ce54b00fe5" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08FT71FBS/ref=twister_B08X29QKHG?th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=61f94b8be4b094ce54b00fe5,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Linen sheets from Amazon</a>.
Amazon
Linen sheets from Amazon.

Say what you will about the joys of long-term love, but let’s be real, Valentine’s Day hits different when you’re living together. After combining laundry and co-food shopping, it’s hard to pull off some sort of grand sexy surprise with lacy underwear and candlelit dinners. You know what food is in that fridge, and a chocolate-covered strawberry kit would stick out like, well, like a chocolate-covered strawberry kit in your otherwise normally stocked fridge.

Of course, the reliability and transparency that come from living with your lover doesn’t mean all romance is over. Quite the contrary! A well-worn love connection is an asset when shopping for something like Valentine’s Day ― a Hallmark holiday that requires you to show up with a gift, but not as big a present as, say, Christmas or a birthday.

You, my friend, are able to give the practical present. It’s fun, but not frivolous. It’s within your budget. And best of all, it’s something you actually need and were going to eventually buy anyway. But this way, you can put it in a gift bag and pass it off as a V-Day treat.

Practical presents are ideal for live-in partners. You cook in the same kitchen. You yell at the same shoddy internet router. You store the same mismatched old bedding in the same tiny linen closet. You know exactly what random home goods and tech gadgets your partner needs because ― newsflash ― you need them, too.

From travel coolers to terrycloth bathrobes, we’ve rounded up the best gender-inclusive, practical Valentine’s day gifts for your lover who is also your roommate.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Noise-canceling headphones
Tired of hearing each other's Zoom meetings and mid-day mediation app sessions? These Bluetooth wireless headphones have a 40-hour charge time.
Get them from Amazon for $43.19.
2
Amazon
A WiFi plug-in
Never argue about the internet going out again! This plugin has a Wifi antenna for higher speeds and can become a hot spot if the internet goes out.
Get it from Amazon for $22.98.
3
Amazon
A portable cooler filled with their favorite drink
For picnics, tailgates, road trips, beach days and more, a travel cooler is a must. This one is leakproof, comes in four different sizes and has an insertable shelf if you're bringing snacks along with drinks. It comes in four colors.
Get it from Amazon starting at $32.99.
4
Amazon
*Two* extra-long phone charging cords
Say goodbye to fighting over the good seat near the outlet. With these six-foot cords, you and your boo can both charge up all over the house.
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
5
Yeti
A personalized Yeti tumbler
What's better than having hot and cold drinks on the go? Have a sweet message on your thermos. These tumblers hold 20 ounces and come in eight colors.
Get it from Yeti starting at $35.
6
Amazon
A portable waterproof speaker
Love to sing in the shower? Want music on the go? This speaker has a 10-hour battery life and works in the bathroom or at a barbeque.
Get it from Amazon for $18.99.
7
OakdeneDesigns on Etsy
A custom key holder
Never losing your keys again? Now that's a present. This holder can be personalized with your names and neighborhood or display a picture of your and your boo.
Get it from OakdeneDesigns on Etsy for $22.43.
8
Amazon
Linen sheets
You spend hours in bed; why not make them count? These linen sheets are breathable and get softer with use. The set comes in full, queen and king sizes in 10 colors.
Get the from Amazon starting at $129.
9
Maude
Fancy unisex body wash
Stock the shower with elevated versions of products you can both use. This pH-balanced body wash can be used as bubble bath, as well.
Get it from Maude for $22.
10
TaskRabbit
Get someone to do that project you've been putting off
Instead of arguing about fixing the broken kitchen cabinet again, save yourself the trouble and hire someone. TaskRabbit lets you find all sorts of handy people in your neighborhood for odd jobs and house help.
Check out Task Rabbit.
11
Brooklinen
New towels
There's never a bad time to spruce up your shower routine. These bath sheets are 100% cotton and are 40 by 65 inches. They come in eight colors.
Get them from Brooklinen for $80.10.
12
Amazon
A travel bag you'd both use
Whether you're planning a weekend getaway or travel a lot for work, finding luggage you both like means everyone is happy. This bag comes in 10 colors.
Get it from Amazon for $89.99.
13
Care.com
Hire a house cleaner for one hour
While you may not be able to afford a full-time maid service, Care.com lets you find house cleaners by the hour for as little as $10. Have them straighten up the living room for a home date night.
Check out Care.com.
14
L.L. Bean
A pair of terrycloth robes
There's nothing like snuggling into a towel-like robe after a hot shower. You can get these embroidered for a personal touch.
Get it from L.L. Bean for $99.
15
Amazon
Good looking, reusable grocery bags
Listen, no one likes to forget their bags and then get judged by the cashier for needing to bu the paper ones. Get a set of fun bags that you'll both be excited to keep in the car and take to the store.
Get it from Amazon for $12.
16
Hungry Root
A home-cooked meal (or just a stocked fridge)
Instead of springing for a fancy dinner out, get a meal kit or a week's worth of groceries delivered to the house. Save yourself a trip and chef up something new. Hungry Root is an online food delivery service that lets you pick specific groceries or order ready-to-make meals.
Check out Hungry Root.
17
Amazon
Step up their coffee routine
An electric gooseneck kettle with specific heat settings lets you make the perfect cup of coffee, tea or cocoa.
Get it from Amazon for $69.99.
A voice-operated smart speaker and socket plugs to control your home’s operations

16 Things That Make Living With Your Significant Other Easier

shoppingRelationshipsLoveValentine's Day