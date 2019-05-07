WEIRD NEWS

Prague Zoo's New Exhibit Takes A Closer Look At Poop

The excrement exhibit features poop from extinct animals as well as dung from modern-day creatures -- all in various sizes, shapes, textures and colors.
Prague Zoo has created a new permanent exhibit on the world of animal excrement. It displays information and samples of every
Prague Zoo has created a new permanent exhibit on the world of animal excrement. It displays information and samples of everything from fossil turds, also known as coprolites, from extinct animals to the excrement of modern-day gorillas, lions, elephants, horses, turtles, wombats, camels and other animals, all in various sizes, shapes, textures and colors.

PRAGUE (AP) — After producing plenty of elephant dung and other manure for years, Prague Zoo has capitalized on its expertise by creating a new permanent exhibit on the world of animal excrement.

It displays information and samples of everything from fossil turds, also known as coprolites, from extinct animals to the excrement of modern-day gorillas, lions, elephants, horses, turtles, wombats, camels and other animals, all in various sizes, shapes, textures and colors.

Zoo director Miroslav Bobek, whose surname literally means “poop” in Czech, says he was inspired by American George Frandsen and his online museum .

The exhibition coincides with the zoo’s publication of a new edition of the “Encyclopedia of Excrements.”

The zoo has been selling elephant dung to gardeners as fertilizer for years.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
6 Incredible Uses For Poop

MORE:

Environment Nature And Environment Living Nature Prague Zoo
CONVERSATIONS