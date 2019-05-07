1 / 7

Poop happens. The birds do it, the cows do it - we all do it. But nowadays, instead of seeing it as <a href="http://inhabitat.com/new-public-urinal-planter-harnesses-the-power-of-pee-to-fertilize-plants/" target="_hplink">waste</a>, researchers have been harnessing the <a href="http://inhabitat.com/?cat=86" target="_hplink">power of poop</a> and converting the precious substance into energy, building materials and even back into food (talk about circle of life)! Read on to check out some of the most innovative ways that people are processing poo into pure power.