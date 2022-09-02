Some of the popularity is a credit to the COVID-19 pandemic. The dress is structured enough to be worn outside but comfy enough for lounging around the house — not to mention sufficiently roomy for those of us who gained some pandemic weight.

“The pandemic has recast what we expect from clothing,” said Deirdre Clemente, a professor who studies the history of the American fashion industry at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

“We expect it to be comfortable, affordable and, most of all, personal,” she told HuffPost. “We expect to express our individuality in our clothing more now than ever before in human history.”

Fashion writer Chloe Iris Kennedy agrees.

“Nowadays, trends are not selling a style as much as they are selling an identity. ‘It’ girl, ‘old money,’ ‘green juice girl’ — these titles are more than just the clothes you wear, but how you present yourself, the media you consume and the actions you prioritize,” said Kennedy, who also coordinates the High Fashion Twitter Met Gala, an unofficial “companion event” to the annual Met Gala fundraiser.

The prairie dress and the more general cottagecore craze are for the “twee nature girl.” The style manages to be both sentimental and current, Clemente said.

“I think women gravitate toward these dresses because it’s a familiar concept, invoking childhood memories of loose-fitting dresses with lace and freedom of movement,” she said.

If you wanted to, you could trace cottagecore all the way back to the 1770s and Marie Antoinette, the historian argued.

For a good time, the ill-fated French queen and her ladies-in-waiting dressed up as milkmaids to do domestic tasks at a replica rural village constructed for her in the shadow of Versailles.

Prairie dress mania isn’t anything new, either.

Fashion lovers, especially in the ’70s and ’80s, have turned to peasant dresses, prairie blouses and lace pinafores to celebrate “simple, uber-feminine clothing more in line with country life than city sophistication,” Clemente said.