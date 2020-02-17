HuffPost Finds

The Best Prairie Girl Trend Pieces To Buy At Nordstrom’s Winter Sale

The prairie girl trend — think florals, ruffs and puffs — is here to stay. And it's perfect for the spring.

The prairie girl trend isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
Once the “Little Women” trailer dropped late last year, your first thought might have been, “Which one of the March sisters am I?” And your second thought might have been, “How do I get one of their outfits?

Prairie girl dressing might be having a special moment right now — think floral prints, puffed sleeves and ruffles — but it’s not an entirely new trend.

The Cut made the case for prairie dresses in 2018. Teen Vogue called dressing like “Little Women” 2019′s biggest trend. And Vogue even said the prairie dress trend would carry on into 2020, thanks to the movie.

So the trend’s here to stay and it’s the perfect time with spring just a couple of weeks away. It is, after all, what you would wear if you were dancing in a field of flowers.

And we’ve spotted a lot of prairie girl trend hiding in the Nordstrom Winter Sale. So now’s your chance to snag the trend without spending too much.

Check out these prairie girl pieces that are peeking out of the Nordstrom Winter Sale:

All In Favor Floral Print Long Sleeve Prairie Dress
Originally $69, get it now for $41.
Topshop Floral Print Prairie Romper
Originally $60, get it now for $30.
FoxieDox Brena Midi Dress
Originally $163, get it now for $98.
Topshop Bow Prairie Blouse
Originally $55, get it now for $28.
La Vie Rebecca Taylor Cherise Floral Metallic Detail Cotton Blend Top
Originally $195, get it now for $78.
Madewell Sheer Sleeve Mixed Branch Floral Print Dress
Originally $148, get it now for $89.
Free People Normani Print Bias Cut Midi Skirt
Originally $98, get it now for $59.
Madewell Fall Floral Button Front Tier Dress
Originally $148, get it now for $89.
Rachel Rachel Roy Emma Floral Print Long Sleeve Dress (Plus Size)
Originally $119, get it now for $71.
All In Favor Sweetheart Tie Neck Long Sleeve Midi Dress
Originally $65, get it now for $39.
One Clothing Ditsy Floral Button-Up Challis Midi Dress
Originally $55, get it now for $33.
Reformation Joy Floral Open Back Long Sleeve Dress
Originally $248, get it now for $149.
J.Crew Liberty Mix Floral Long Sleeve Scallop Blouse
Originally $120, get it now for $84.
AFRM Violet Long Sleeve Floral Midi Dress
Originally $148, get it now for $89.
Madewell Floral V-Neck Peplum Top
Originally $88, get it now for $53.
Marée Pour Toi Floral Print Faux Wrap Top (Plus Size)
Originally $99, get it now for $59.
Rachel Parcell Fit & Flare Dress
Originally $139, get it now for $83.
Free People Zuma Drippy Ruffle Skirt
Originally $128, get it now for $77.
Marée Pour Toi Floral Long Sleeve Maxi Dress (Plus Size)
Originally $109, get it now for $65.
Madewell Velvet Trimmed Square Neck Top
Originally $88, get it now for $60.
Madewell Tonal Botanical Ruffle Sleeve Button Front Dress
Originally $158, get it now for $95.
