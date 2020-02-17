The Best Prairie Girl Trend Pieces To Buy At Nordstrom’s Winter Sale

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost The prairie girl trend isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

Once the “Little Women” trailer dropped late last year, your first thought might have been, “Which one of the March sisters am I?” And your second thought might have been, “How do I get one of their outfits?

Prairie girl dressing might be having a special moment right now — think floral prints, puffed sleeves and ruffles — but it’s not an entirely new trend.

The Cut made the case for prairie dresses in 2018. Teen Vogue called dressing like “Little Women” 2019′s biggest trend. And Vogue even said the prairie dress trend would carry on into 2020, thanks to the movie.

So the trend’s here to stay and it’s the perfect time with spring just a couple of weeks away. It is, after all, what you would wear if you were dancing in a field of flowers.

And we’ve spotted a lot of prairie girl trend hiding in the Nordstrom Winter Sale. So now’s your chance to snag the trend without spending too much.