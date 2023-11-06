'Great Trouble': Pramila Jayapal Issues Dire Warning To Biden On 2024 Election

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) spotted reelection concerns for President Joe Biden just as a pair of national polls paint a troubling picture for him ahead of 2024.

The Congressional Progressive Caucus chair, in an interview with MSNBC’s Jen Psaki, weighed in on Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) criticizing Biden in a video where she accused him of supporting “the genocide of the Palestinian people” in a call for a Israeli cease-fire in Gaza.

Jayapal, who has also called for a cease-fire, declined to use the word “genocide” but noted that Tlaib isn’t the first person to use the term. She told Psaki that “we have to do everything we can” to reelect Biden before declaring that it’s important to recognize that we live in a “very divided” country.

“You have said that polls really don’t reflect where people are. I agree with you but I will tell you this is the first time, Jen, that I have felt like the 2024 election is in great trouble for the president and for our democratic control, which is essential to moving forward,” she said on MSNBC’s “Inside.”

She continued: “Because these young people – Muslim Americans, Arab Americans but also young people – see this conflict as a moral conflict and a moral crisis. And they are not going to be brought back to the table easily if we do not address this.”

David Axelrod, former President Barack Obama’s senior adviser, responded to the latter poll stating it “will send tremors of doubt” throughout the Democratic Party.

“Not ‘bed-wetting,’ but legitimate concern,” he added in a post on X (Twitter).

Biden campaign spokesperson Kevin Muñoz, in a statement, brushed off concerns over the poll.