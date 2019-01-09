Over 100 Praying Mantises Take Over Home After Woman Buys Infested Christmas Tree

Bah! Humbug! A Virginia woman’s Christmas tree left her a gift that keeps on giving ― but not in a good way.

Springfield veterinarian Molly Kreuze is bugged that more than 100 praying mantises have infested her home after hatching from an egg case hidden in her Christmas tree.

“Crawling on the walls, crawling on the ceilings. Just kind of moving,” she griped to DC station WJLA TV.

It’s possible the mantises are now praying in her bedroom, but that’s a scenario she doesn’t want to consider.

“I don’t want to think about that. It’s possible, but I don’t want to know,” she said, according to ABC News.

Although some people might simply vacuum up the bugs, Kreuze is trying to avoid that, preferring to scoop them up with an envelope and store them in a shoe box.

She is feeding fruit flies to her unwanted holiday guests while she tries to find them new homes.

“In my googling, I discovered people really like praying mantises,” she told WJLA. “They are useful, they eat other bugs, people use them for organic gardening.”

Still, the infestation has inspired her to get an artificial tree for next Christmas.

You can see the complete WJLA segment below: