‘Precious' Star Gabourey Sidibe Is Pregnant, Expecting Twins With Husband Brandon Frankel

Oscar-nominated actor Gabourey Sidibe is going to be a mom.
On Tuesday, the “Precious” star, 40, announced on social media that she’s expecting twins with her husband, Brandon Frankel.
She shared photos of the happy couple in a carousel post, including Frankel cradling Sidibe’s baby bump and the two standing in front of double strollers.
“I’m pregnant! We thought it was time to give our cats some responsibility so we’re giving them each a baby to take care of!” Sidibe captioned her post. “Double the babies, double the cats, double the fun!! Twin Delivery coming soon! Twinty Twinty Four!!”
While appearing on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” in December 2022, she revealed that she secretly married Frankel in 2021. The two got engaged in November 2020.
The “Empire” star also gushed over her wedding day in an Instagram post that same month.
“These are our official wedding photos! The Wedding at the kitchen counter featuring our rings by @happyjewelers, followed by an extremely lit reception with Aaron sniffing flowers sent to us and then a very romantic sunset dinner featuring our mask because we were still in the thick of the pandemic,” she wrote.
Sidibe added: “We really do want to have a wedding someday but I just couldn’t wait to marry this amazing man.”